Harry Potter Fans Divided Over Major Detail Change In New Look Of HBO’s Upcoming Show
Three children smiling and sitting in a grassy field, related to Harry Potter fans divided over HBO show changes.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Harry Potter Fans Divided Over Major Detail Change In New Look Of HBO’s Upcoming Show

A single image from the set of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot was all it took to ignite a heated fan debate. 

The highly anticipated series—promoted as a more faithful adaptation of JK Rowling’s original novels—is officially underway, and while excitement surged at the reveal of a new Harry, sharp-eyed fans quickly zeroed in on one very noticeable change.

Highlights
  • HBO's Harry Potter reboot aims for faithful book adaptation, starting with Dominic McLaughlin as the new Harry Potter.
  • Fans debated over the differences between McLaughlin and Daniel Radcliffe.
  • Many felt Dominic's look was more faithful to Harry Potter's original book cover depiction.

The first-look photo, shared online Monday, shows 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin suited up as the Boy Who Lived, standing confidently in full Gryffindor regalia.

While many welcomed McLaughlin as the new Harry Potter, fans couldn’t help but focus on a small detail they believe could ruin his entire portrayal of the character.

    HBO unveiled the first image of the new Harry Potter actor in costume and fans couldn’t help but focus on one detail

    Young actor dressed as Harry Potter holding a clapperboard on the set of HBO's upcoming Harry Potter show.

    Image credits: Aidan Monaghan/HBO

    The actor posed wearing a black robe, maroon sweater, striped tie, and the iconic round glasses.

    Smiling brightly to the camera, the young actor was excitedly holding a clapperboard on set, ready to signal the beginning of what HBO hopes will be a decade-long journey through Rowling’s magical universe.

    But as soon as the image surfaced, longtime fans of the film series noticed something was off: the scar.

    Young wizard in round glasses and Gryffindor robes, representing Harry Potter fans reacting to HBO's upcoming show changes.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    Rather than sitting directly above the eyebrow as it did in the Warner Bros. movies, the lightning bolt-shaped mark now appears much farther to the side of Dominic’s forehead. Beyond its placement, fans believed it appeared less defined, fainter, and arguably less dramatic.

    The scar should be in the center of his forehead” one fan complained on X. Another questioned, “Why is his scar so far to the left?

    The detail led to a debate among fans, with one side arguing that the movies were already faithful enough, and the other saying that the books were always vague about the scar’s exact location, describing it only as being on his forehead.

    Still, one thing was clear, many viewers had trouble reconciling the new Harry Potter with Daniel Radcliffe’s version etched in their memory.

    For many, Dominic’s casting reminded them of the way the character looked in the original Harry Potter book covers

    Three young actors sitting in tall grass outdoors, representing Harry Potter fans divided over HBO upcoming show changes.

    Image credits: Aidan Monaghan/HBO

    “Thought the scar would be bigger,” another viewer remarked. “The scar being extremely recognizable is a plot point in almost every book.”

    Others, however, welcomed the change. “I like the unkempt fluffy hair look with the scar on the side. A good take on the books and variation from the movie,” one user wrote, echoing the production’s clear mission: fidelity to the source material.

    Harry Potter fans react to major detail change in new look of HBO upcoming show featuring key characters in Hogwarts uniforms.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    Scar debates aside, Dominic’s casting struck a nostalgic chord with many longtime readers, especially those who were fans of the Wizarding World long before the movies came into existence.

    “He looks exactly like the book cover drawings back in the 90s,” one fan commented. Another added, “This is how I pictured him while reading the books. I think he looks GREAT!”

    “Much closer to the books in my opinion. I loved the original actors, but Dan’s hair was far too neat for how the books describe Harry.”

    The series has been mired in controversy since its inception, with cast members being attacked for participating in it

    The TV adaptation, first announced by HBO in April, aims to span seven seasons—one for each book—with author J.K. Rowling signed on as an executive producer. The show is being filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, UK, and is expected to premiere in 2027.

    With a reported budget of $100 million per episode, expectations are sky-high.

    Joining Dominic in the core trio are Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Janet McTeer will play Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu will step into the shadowy role of Severus Snape, and Nick Frost takes on beloved half-giant Hagrid.

    Side-by-side images of a character with a large beard showcasing a major detail change in HBO's Harry Potter fans upcoming show.

    Image credits: HBO/Warner Bros

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the cast reveal attracted fierce online backlash against most cast members earlier this year, mainly due to what some perceived as they “aligning” or “justifying” JK Rowling’s stance towards transgenderism.

    For instance, Frost found himself targeted by critics who flooded a post he had created in honor of the late Robbie Coltrane—Hagrid’s previous actor—with comments that ranged from respectful expressions of disagreement to outright personal attacks.

    Vitriol has since calmed down, making way for cautious fans eager to revisit the Wizarding World under a new lens.

    As for HBO’s leadership, their stance is clear: Rowling is entitled to her views, and their focus remains solely on adapting the books as faithfully as possible.

    “Nailed it.” Fans took to social media to praise HBO for their casting choice

    Comment from Donovan Diaz praising perfect casting as Harry Potter fans react to major detail change in HBO's upcoming show.

    Comment from Harry Potter fan mentioning JK Rowling's original drawings and excitement for new HBO show casting.

    Fan discussion about Harry Potter fans divided over major detail change in HBO's upcoming show casting choices.

    Comment from Maria Fernanda Rendon expressing excitement and curiosity about a major detail change in HBO's Harry Potter upcoming show.

    Comment from Maria Fernanda Rendon expressing excitement and curiosity about a major detail change in HBO's Harry Potter fans debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Harry Potter in a discussion about HBO's upcoming show.

    Comment from PeaCh Sayuri saying I thought this was A.I with crying emoji, related to Harry Potter fans divided over detail change.

    Comment by John M. Andrews expressing excitement to watch the new HBO show, sparking Harry Potter fans' debate on major detail change.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting with humor and laughter to Harry Potter fans divided over a major detail change.

    Eric Shepherd comment on Harry Potter fans divided over major detail change in HBO’s upcoming show discussion.

    Comment by Jason Davis saying Good luck, you’ve got big shoes to fill with 284 likes, related to Harry Potter fans divided over detail change.

    Comment from Harry Potter fans divided over major detail change in new look of HBO's upcoming show discussion.

    Comment from Harry Potter fans discussing casting in HBO's upcoming show's major detail change debate.

    Comment from Diane Valdez expressing positive opinion about character appearance, related to Harry Potter fans divided over detail change.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't care about this show, but I'm genuinely sad for the kids that are going to be compared to the older cast and targeted by "fans" that won't be able to make the distinction and remember that they are kids, just like what happened with Jake Lloyd (the actor of young Anakin in Star Wars)

