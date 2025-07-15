Harry Potter Fans Divided Over Major Detail Change In New Look Of HBO’s Upcoming Show

ADVERTISEMENT

A single image from the set of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot was all it took to ignite a heated fan debate.

The highly anticipated series—promoted as a more faithful adaptation of JK Rowling’s original novels—is officially underway, and while excitement surged at the reveal of a new Harry, sharp-eyed fans quickly zeroed in on one very noticeable change.

Highlights HBO's Harry Potter reboot aims for faithful book adaptation, starting with Dominic McLaughlin as the new Harry Potter.

Fans debated over the differences between McLaughlin and Daniel Radcliffe.

Many felt Dominic's look was more faithful to Harry Potter's original book cover depiction.

The first-look photo, shared online Monday, shows 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin suited up as the Boy Who Lived, standing confidently in full Gryffindor regalia.

While many welcomed McLaughlin as the new Harry Potter, fans couldn’t help but focus on a small detail they believe could ruin his entire portrayal of the character.

RELATED:

HBO unveiled the first image of the new Harry Potter actor in costume and fans couldn’t help but focus on one detail

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Aidan Monaghan/HBO

The actor posed wearing a black robe, maroon sweater, striped tie, and the iconic round glasses.

Smiling brightly to the camera, the young actor was excitedly holding a clapperboard on set, ready to signal the beginning of what HBO hopes will be a decade-long journey through Rowling’s magical universe.

But as soon as the image surfaced, longtime fans of the film series noticed something was off: the scar.

Share icon

Image credits: Warner Bros

Rather than sitting directly above the eyebrow as it did in the Warner Bros. movies, the lightning bolt-shaped mark now appears much farther to the side of Dominic’s forehead. Beyond its placement, fans believed it appeared less defined, fainter, and arguably less dramatic.

The scar should be in the center of his forehead” one fan complained on X. Another questioned, “Why is his scar so far to the left?

ADVERTISEMENT

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por HBO Max (@hbomax)

The detail led to a debate among fans, with one side arguing that the movies were already faithful enough, and the other saying that the books were always vague about the scar’s exact location, describing it only as being on his forehead.

Still, one thing was clear, many viewers had trouble reconciling the new Harry Potter with Daniel Radcliffe’s version etched in their memory.

For many, Dominic’s casting reminded them of the way the character looked in the original Harry Potter book covers

Share icon

Image credits: Aidan Monaghan/HBO

“Thought the scar would be bigger,” another viewer remarked. “The scar being extremely recognizable is a plot point in almost every book.”

Others, however, welcomed the change. “I like the unkempt fluffy hair look with the scar on the side. A good take on the books and variation from the movie,” one user wrote, echoing the production’s clear mission: fidelity to the source material.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Warner Bros

Scar debates aside, Dominic’s casting struck a nostalgic chord with many longtime readers, especially those who were fans of the Wizarding World long before the movies came into existence.

“He looks exactly like the book cover drawings back in the 90s,” one fan commented. Another added, “This is how I pictured him while reading the books. I think he looks GREAT!”

“Much closer to the books in my opinion. I loved the original actors, but Dan’s hair was far too neat for how the books describe Harry.”

The series has been mired in controversy since its inception, with cast members being attacked for participating in it

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por HBO Max (@hbomax)

The TV adaptation, first announced by HBO in April, aims to span seven seasons—one for each book—with author J.K. Rowling signed on as an executive producer. The show is being filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, UK, and is expected to premiere in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a reported budget of $100 million per episode, expectations are sky-high.

Joining Dominic in the core trio are Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Janet McTeer will play Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu will step into the shadowy role of Severus Snape, and Nick Frost takes on beloved half-giant Hagrid.

Share icon

Image credits: HBO/Warner Bros

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the cast reveal attracted fierce online backlash against most cast members earlier this year, mainly due to what some perceived as they “aligning” or “justifying” JK Rowling’s stance towards transgenderism.

For instance, Frost found himself targeted by critics who flooded a post he had created in honor of the late Robbie Coltrane—Hagrid’s previous actor—with comments that ranged from respectful expressions of disagreement to outright personal attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por HBO Max (@hbomax)

Vitriol has since calmed down, making way for cautious fans eager to revisit the Wizarding World under a new lens.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for HBO’s leadership, their stance is clear: Rowling is entitled to her views, and their focus remains solely on adapting the books as faithfully as possible.

“Nailed it.” Fans took to social media to praise HBO for their casting choice

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT