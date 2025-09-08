‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ Concept Trailer Has Fans Begging For A Full Movie With Original Cast

ADVERTISEMENT

A concept trailer for an unreleased Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film has left fans begging for a new movie.

Created by the fan account Teaser Pro, the trailer appears to use the magic of artificial intelligence to give viewers a glimpse of what the famous stage play might look like if it was adapted for the big screen.

Referred to by J.K. Rowling as the “eighth Harry Potter story,” the stage play was written by Jack Thorne from an original story by Thorne, Rowling, and John Tiffany.

The story is set nineteen years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. It follows Albus Severus Potter, the son of Harry Potter, named after Albus Dumbledore and Severus Snape.

At this point, the most famous Hogwarts alumnus is now the Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic.



Albus follows in his father’s footsteps by attending Hogwarts. However, unlike his father, he gets sorted into Slytherin. Albus struggles to live up to Harry’s legacy, leaving him resentful.

The trailer for the non-existent film adaptation, which has amassed over 19 million views on YouTube, shows grown-up versions of Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Draco Malfoy.

In the clip, Harry tells his son, “Albus Severus Potter, you were named after two headmasters of Hogwarts. One of them was a Slytherin, and he was the bravest man I’ve ever known.”

He adds that the Slytherin house has gained “a wonderful young wizard.”

The Cursed Child is a stage play by Jack Thorne based on a story written by him, J.K. Rowling, and John Tiffany

The trailer cuts to Harry being alerted that Albus is missing, with a character asking, “Harry, is Albus in danger?” to which he responds, “I think we all are.”

At another point, Harry is seen with Albus at the magnificent train platform 9¾ to say goodbye before he goes to Hogwarts, when he suddenly imagines Voldemort staring menacingly at both of them.

The trailer also features several elements from the previous Wizarding World films, including snakes, dementors, and the inevitable encounter between Harry and Voldemort, who is now rumored to have a child.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the trailer, urging TeaserPro to pitch the idea to film producers so it can become a reality.

“This is by far one of the BEST fan-made trailers I’ve seen. I’m ready for another Harry Potter movie,” one fan gushed.

“I’m a huge Harry Potter fan, and this trailer is nothing short of spectacular! It truly deserves Warner Bros attention. The music is phenomenal, adding another layer to the magical atmosphere,” shared someone else.

“How is this possibly fan-made?!?!?! … whoever did this needs to do the movie, trailer was perfect!” a third fan expressed.

The original West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child premiered at the Palace Theatre in June 2016. It won numerous awards, including Best New Play at the Laurence Olivier Awards.

Two years later, the play opened at the Lyric Theatre on Broadway, winning Best Play at the Tony Awards.

Since then, it has been taken to Australia, Germany, Japan, and Canada.

It was recently announced that Tom Felton will reprise his role as Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production for several months beginning in November 2025.

Despite the positive reaction to the trailer, a reunion of the original Harry Potter cast for another film appears unlikely.

Chris Columbus, who directed Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, recently told The Times that the cast’s disagreement with author J.K Rowling’s anti-trans views makes a reunion “impossible.”

“It’s never going to happen,” Columbus said when asked about directing another Harry Potter film. “It’s gotten so complicated with all the political stuff. Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from [Rowling’s] opinion, which makes it impossible.”

He also said he still keeps “very close contact” with Daniel Radcliffe and has a great relationship “with all the kids in the cast,” but that he hasn’t spoken to Rowling in a decade.

Speaking with Variety, the filmmaker said “there’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter.”

Still, the Wizarding World is making its way to the small screen with a series produced by HBO and Warner Bros., with Rowling serving as executive producer.

Harry Potter is scheduled to premiere in early 2027, with its first season consisting of eight episodes.

Dominic McLaughlin, aged 11, will step into the role of the protagonist. Meanwhile, the Golden Trio will be completed by Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

Watch the concept trailer below

John Lithgow will play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore. Janet McTeer will be Minerva McGonagall, the professor of Transfiguration and the Head of Gryffindor House.

Paapa Essiedu will portray Severus Snape, the professor of Potions and the Head of Slytherin House, and Nick Frost will be Rubeus Hagrid, the half-giant who is the groundskeeper at Hogwarts.

