Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ Concept Trailer Has Fans Begging For A Full Movie With Original Cast
Close-up of Harry Potter character wearing round glasses in fan-made trailer for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child movie.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ Concept Trailer Has Fans Begging For A Full Movie With Original Cast

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A concept trailer for an unreleased Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film has left fans begging for a new movie.

Created by the fan account Teaser Pro, the trailer appears to use the magic of artificial intelligence to give viewers a glimpse of what the famous stage play might look like if it was adapted for the big screen.

Referred to by J.K. Rowling as the “eighth Harry Potter story,” the stage play was written by Jack Thorne from an original story by Thorne, Rowling, and John Tiffany.

Highlights
  • A fan-made concept trailer for 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' sparked massive excitement with over 19 million YouTube views.
  • The Cursed Child story follows Harry's son, now sorted into Slytherin and struggling under his father’s legacy.
  • Written by J.K. Rowling, the stage play became a hit on both Broadway and the West End.
RELATED:

    A concept trailer for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is sparking nostalgia among fans
    Man resembling Harry Potter wearing round glasses and dark clothing in a moody, dimly lit outdoor setting from a fan-made trailer.

    Image credits: Teaser PRO

    The story is set nineteen years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. It follows Albus Severus Potter, the son of Harry Potter, named after Albus Dumbledore and Severus Snape.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At this point, the most famous Hogwarts alumnus is now the Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic.

    Albus follows in his father’s footsteps by attending Hogwarts. However, unlike his father, he gets sorted into Slytherin. Albus struggles to live up to Harry’s legacy, leaving him resentful.

    Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint as Harry Potter cast in a scene from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child fan-made trailer.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    The trailer for the non-existent film adaptation, which has amassed over 19 million views on YouTube, shows grown-up versions of Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Draco Malfoy.

    In the clip, Harry tells his son, “Albus Severus Potter, you were named after two headmasters of Hogwarts. One of them was a Slytherin, and he was the bravest man I’ve ever known.”

    He adds that the Slytherin house has gained “a wonderful young wizard.”

    The Cursed Child is a stage play by Jack Thorne based on a story written by him, J.K. Rowling, and John Tiffany

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child logo with dark cloudy background, highlighting fan excitement for a movie with original cast.

    Image credits: Teaser PRO

    The trailer cuts to Harry being alerted that Albus is missing, with a character asking, “Harry, is Albus in danger?” to which he responds, “I think we all are.”

    At another point, Harry is seen with Albus at the magnificent train platform 9¾ to say goodbye before he goes to Hogwarts, when he suddenly imagines Voldemort staring menacingly at both of them.

    The trailer also features several elements from the previous Wizarding World films, including snakes, dementors, and the inevitable encounter between Harry and Voldemort, who is now rumored to have a child.

    Dark, misty view of Hogwarts castle at dusk, inspired by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child fan-made trailer scenes.

    Image credits: Teaser PRO

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans reacted enthusiastically to the trailer, urging TeaserPro to pitch the idea to film producers so it can become a reality.

    “This is by far one of the BEST fan-made trailers I’ve seen. I’m ready for another Harry Potter movie,” one fan gushed.

    I’m a huge Harry Potter fan, and this trailer is nothing short of spectacular! It truly deserves Warner Bros attention. The music is phenomenal, adding another layer to the magical atmosphere,” shared someone else.

    “How is this possibly fan-made?!?!?! … whoever did this needs to do the movie, trailer was perfect!” a third fan expressed.

    A concept trailer by TeaserPro reimagines the story with the original Harry Potter cast

    Close-up of a man resembling Harry Potter in a dark room, promoting a Harry Potter And The Cursed Child fan-made trailer.

    Image credits: Teaser PRO

    The original West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child premiered at the Palace Theatre in June 2016. It won numerous awards, including Best New Play at the Laurence Olivier Awards. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two years later, the play opened at the Lyric Theatre on Broadway, winning Best Play at the Tony Awards.

    Since then, it has been taken to Australia, Germany, Japan, and Canada.

    It was recently announced that Tom Felton will reprise his role as Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production for several months beginning in November 2025.

    Two characters resembling Harry Potter and a young boy, from a fan-made Harry Potter and the Cursed Child trailer.

    Image credits: Teaser PRO

    Despite the positive reaction to the trailer, a reunion of the original Harry Potter cast for another film appears unlikely.

    Chris Columbus, who directed Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, recently told The Times that the cast’s disagreement with author J.K Rowling’s anti-trans views makes a reunion “impossible.”

    “This trailer is nothing short of spectacular! It truly deserves Warner Bros attention,” one fan said

    Close-up of a woman in dim lighting from the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child fan-made trailer scene.

    Image credits: Teaser PRO

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actor in a dark setting, featured in a Harry Potter And The Cursed Child fan-made trailer scene.

    Image credits: Teaser PRO

    “It’s never going to happen,” Columbus said when asked about directing another Harry Potter film. “It’s gotten so complicated with all the political stuff. Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from [Rowling’s] opinion, which makes it impossible.”

    He also said he still keeps “very close contact” with Daniel Radcliffe and has a great relationship “with all the kids in the cast,” but that he hasn’t spoken to Rowling in a decade.

    Speaking with Variety, the filmmaker said “there’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter.”

    In Cursed Child, Harry has a son, Albus Severus Potter, who gets sorted into Slytherin

    Young man in a dimly lit setting, representing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child fan-made trailer scene.

    Image credits: Teaser PRO

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up of a character resembling Harry Potter in a fan-made trailer for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie.

    Image credits: Teaser PRO

    Still, the Wizarding World is making its way to the small screen with a series produced by HBO and Warner Bros., with Rowling serving as executive producer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Harry Potter is scheduled to premiere in early 2027, with its first season consisting of eight episodes.

    Dominic McLaughlin, aged 11, will step into the role of the protagonist. Meanwhile, the Golden Trio will be completed by Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

    Watch the concept trailer below

    John Lithgow will play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore. Janet McTeer will be Minerva McGonagall, the professor of Transfiguration and the Head of Gryffindor House. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Paapa Essiedu will portray Severus Snape, the professor of Potions and the Head of Slytherin House, and Nick Frost will be Rubeus Hagrid, the half-giant who is the groundskeeper at Hogwarts.

    Harry Potter fans loved the trailer and expressed hope for a real film adaptation

    Fan comment praising Harry Potter And The Cursed Child fan-made trailer, expressing desire for full movie with original cast.

    Fan comment expressing excitement about a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child fan-made trailer with original cast.

    Fan-made trailer for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child ignites fan demand for a full movie with original cast.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fan reaction to Harry Potter And The Cursed Child fan-made trailer, sparking calls for full movie with original cast.

    Fan comment reacting to Harry Potter And The Cursed Child fan-made trailer about Voldemort having a kid.

    Screenshot of a fan comment praising the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child fan-made trailer, hoping for a full movie.

    Fan-made Harry Potter And The Cursed Child trailer praised by fans wanting a full movie with original cast members.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment about starting a petition for a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child fan-made trailer to become a full movie with original cast.

    Fan-made Harry Potter and the Cursed Child trailer impresses fans who want a full movie with the original cast.

    Fan reaction to Harry Potter And The Cursed Child fan-made trailer expressing excitement and heartbreak over its unofficial status

    Fan reaction praising Harry Potter And The Cursed Child fan-made trailer, hoping for a full movie with original cast.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fan comment praising a Harry Potter And The Cursed Child fan-made trailer as the best and most convincing one yet.

    Fan comment about Harry Potter and the Cursed Child trailer, expressing nostalgia and love for the original cast.

    Fan-made Harry Potter And The Cursed Child trailer excites fans, sparking demand for a full movie with original cast members.

    Fan comment expressing excitement about Harry Potter And The Cursed Child fan-made trailer and desire for a full movie.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment praising a fan-made Harry Potter and the Cursed Child trailer for its cinematic concept and music finale.

    Fan comment expressing excitement about a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child fan-made trailer and desire for a full movie.

    Fan-made Harry Potter and the Cursed Child trailer praised for magical atmosphere, sparking hope for a full movie with original cast.

    Text comment expressing excitement about an epic cast reunion for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child fan-made trailer.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment expressing strong desire for a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie with original cast, calling it phenomenal.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really feel for HP fans because the series has been so sullied by JKR’s big mouth. I remember queuing for the books as a kid/teen. What other book series had people doing that? The making of this would involve her getting off her high horse, which we all know will never happen, so…

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really feel for HP fans because the series has been so sullied by JKR’s big mouth. I remember queuing for the books as a kid/teen. What other book series had people doing that? The making of this would involve her getting off her high horse, which we all know will never happen, so…

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Movies & tv
    Homepage
    Trending
    Movies & tv
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Movies & tv Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT