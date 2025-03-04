“He Wanted To Leave So Bad”: Cillian Murphy’s Look During Adrien Brody’s Oscars Speech Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Cillian Murphy looked rather unimpressed during Adrien Brody’s speech, one of the longest in Academy history.

The Irish star took to the stage to present the Best Actor award, which he won last year for Oppenheimer.

This year, Brody received the accolade for his portrayal of a Hungarian-Jewish architect who survives World War II and emigrates to the United States in pursuit of the American Dream in The Brutalist.

Other nominated actors were Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, Ralph Fiennes for Conclave, and Colman Domingo for Sing Sing.

Cillian Murphy was not prepared for the longest Oscar speech of the evening and one of the longest in Academy history

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media/Getty Images

As Brody was delivering his lengthy speech, many viewers couldn’t help but notice Murphy’s bored facial expression, with the actor seeming as if he were about to yawn at any minute.

“The man is never attending another Oscar ceremony again,” one of them wrote.

“He is looking at him like Thomas Shelby looked at Luca Changretta,” another said, referencing the actors’ roles in Peaky Blinders.

“He’s thinking, ‘Maybe by the time he’s done his speech, I’ll win my second Oscar too,'” a separate user quipped, while another added, “He wanted to leave so bad, lmao.”

Someone else wrote: “Get the man some cheese to snack on while he listens to all that.”

Image credits: ITV

“Maybe he was thinking about how disgusting it was that Brody threw a wad of gum at his girlfriend,” suggested another commenter.

Others said Murphy wasn’t “disassociating” on stage but was showing his natural facial expression. “I love Cillian and his facial expressions so much 😂🤣 He always looks like he would rather be at home.”

“Legend has it he’s still on stage,” joked someone else, as a separate user said the speech was “longer than The Brutalist.”

Brody spoke for 5 minutes and 40 seconds. According to Deadline, his speech was the longest of the ceremony and one of the longest in Oscar history.

Adrien Brody spoke for 5 minutes and 40 seconds after winning for The Brutalist

Image credits: ITV

Image credits: ITV

The Guinness World Records currently cites Greer Garson’s Best Actress acceptance speech as the longest in Oscar history at 5 minutes and 30 seconds.

Garson accepted the award for Mrs. Miniver in 1943, a time Cillian Murphy is likely glad he wasn’t around for.

However, there is a debate over whether Garson’s speech actually lasted longer, with some historians claiming she spoke for approximately seven minutes, as per Deadline.

This has not been confirmed, as only partial audio recordings of the speech remain. The Academy has a 3-minute 56-second transcript of the speech in its online archive.

The two actors previously worked together in Peaky Blinders

Image credits: ITV

Image credits: kenobitrinity

After taking the stage at the Dolby Theater, Brody spoke about Roman Polanski’s The Pianist, the film that earned him an Oscar in 2003.

“I’m here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression and of antisemitism and racism and othering,” he said.

“I pray for a healthier and happier and more inclusive world. And I believe if the past can teach us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked. I love you and I appreciate you all. Let’s fight for what’s right.”

“The man is never attending another Oscar ceremony again,” one viewer said, joking about the Irish actor’s facial expression

Image credits: kenobitrinity

when you want to present the award and go home but adrien brody is the speaker

pic.twitter.com/REgX3dLTNp — gab (@kenobitrinity) March 3, 2025



He added: “Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous and in certain moments it is, but the one thing that I’ve gained having the privilege to come back here is to have some perspective.

“No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away.”

The Brutalist won three of the ten awards it was nominated for. It also took the categories of Cinematography and Original Score.

The Brutalist won three of the ten awards it was nominated for, including Best Cinematography and Best Original Score

Image credits: ITV

Image credits: ITV



Brody’s win did not come without controversy. As revealed by Red Shark News, director Brady Corbet, and editor Dávid Jancsó used artificial intelligence to adjust his and co-star Felicity Jones’ Hungarian lines in the film.

In a statement, Corbet clarified that Brody and Jones’ performances are “completely their own.”

“They worked for months with dialect coach Tanera Marshall to perfect their accents. Innovative Respeecher technology was used in Hungarian language dialogue editing only, specifically to refine certain vowels and letters for accuracy,” the director said.

“The aim was to preserve the authenticity of Adrien and Felicity’s performances in another language, not to replace or alter them and done with the utmost respect for the craft.”

According to Variety, fellow Best Picture nominees Dune: Part Two and A Complete Unknown used artificial intelligence to some degree in their production, and Emilia Pérez used the same Ukrainian software, Respeecher.

“That’s just his face. It never changes,” one netizen wrote

