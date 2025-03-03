Lip Reader Decodes What Demi Moore Said After Losing Oscar To Mikey Madison

ADVERTISEMENT

Demi Moore and her fans had a rough night at the 2025 Oscars after the actress lost the Best Actress award to Mikey Madison’s role in Anora.

Moore, whose critically acclaimed role in The Substance had her as a favorite to win the coveted prize, was recorded applauding the announcement with a particularly stiff look on her face.

During the tense moment, according to lip reader Nicola Hickling, the 62-year-old actress issued a sharp and bitter, “Nice,” trying to be polite but being unable to hide her disappointment.

“Demi says,‘Nice,’ but she isn’t smiling when she says it. Her body is almost nodding like she had to force herself to say it,” Hickling said.

Demi Moore tensed up and muttered words of disappointment after losing the Oscar for Best Actress to Mikey Madison, as per a lip reader

Image credits: Savion Washington/Getty Images

The video, which circulated on social media shortly after it aired live, captured the actress clenching her jaw as Madison’s name was announced.

Moore’s nomination for The Substance, a film in which she portrayed a Hollywood actress-turned-fitness-guru desperate to maintain her youth, had been widely praised throughout the award season.

Image credits: ABC News

The production demanded a level of physicality and range from the actress rarely seen in similar movies. It was hailed as the work that would finally grant the actress an Oscar win.

Image credits: ABC News

The story, which tackled how the industry uses and discards female celebrities once they reach a certain age, as well as dealing with topics of substance abuse and addiction, managed to both move and entertain audiences.

Despite its critical acclaim, The Substancewas only able to win one Oscar: Makeup and Hairstyling—a well-earned recognition of the film’s jaw-dropping and stomach-churning costumes.

Madison acknowledged her fellow nominees and dedicated her Oscar win to the “sex worker community”

Image credits: Prime Video

On the other hand, Mikey Madison appeared dazed by her victory, delivering an emotional speech in which she acknowledged her fellow nominees, Moore included.

Image credits: Prime Video

“I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I’m honored to be recognized alongside all of you,” she said.

Image credits: E! News

Madison also went on to dedicate her win to the “sex worker community,” explaining how the movie allowed her to benefit a cause she felt deeply connected to.

“Yes, I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people, the women that I’ve had the privilege of meeting from that community, have been one of the highlights of this incredible experience,” she added.

Despite her disappointment, Moore’s performance in The Substance has already earned her accolades, such as the Golden Globe Critics’ Choice Award, as well as the Satellite Award earlier in the season.

“She was robbed.” Moore’s fans felt the actress was passed over due to The Substance being a horror movie

