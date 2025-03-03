Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lip Reader Decodes What Demi Moore Said After Losing Oscar To Mikey Madison
Celebrities, News

Lip Reader Decodes What Demi Moore Said After Losing Oscar To Mikey Madison

Demi Moore and her fans had a rough night at the 2025 Oscars after the actress lost the Best Actress award to Mikey Madison’s role in Anora.

Moore, whose critically acclaimed role in The Substance had her as a favorite to win the coveted prize, was recorded applauding the announcement with a particularly stiff look on her face.

During the tense moment, according to lip reader Nicola Hickling, the 62-year-old actress issued a sharp and bitter, “Nice,” trying to be polite but being unable to hide her disappointment.

  • Demi Moore muttered a stiff 'nice' as she lost the Best Actress award
  • Lip reader claims the actress tried to be polite but her body betrayed her true feelings.
  • Moore's role in The Substance had her as a favorite to win the award

“Demi says,‘Nice,’ but she isn’t smiling when she says it. Her body is almost nodding like she had to force herself to say it,” Hickling said.

    Demi Moore tensed up and muttered words of disappointment after losing the Oscar for Best Actress to Mikey Madison, as per a lip reader

    A woman in a sparkling dress at the Oscars, relevant to lip reader decoding speech in a public setting.

    Image credits: Savion Washington/Getty Images

    The video, which circulated on social media shortly after it aired live, captured the actress clenching her jaw as Madison’s name was announced.

    Moore’s nomination for The Substance, a film in which she portrayed a Hollywood actress-turned-fitness-guru desperate to maintain her youth, had been widely praised throughout the award season.

    Mikey Madison holding an Oscar on stage, smiling in a pink dress.

    Image credits: ABC News

    The production demanded a level of physicality and range from the actress rarely seen in similar movies. It was hailed as the work that would finally grant the actress an Oscar win.

    Demi Moore clapping at an awards event in a sparkling dress, showing a composed expression.

    Image credits: ABC News

    The story, which tackled how the industry uses and discards female celebrities once they reach a certain age, as well as dealing with topics of substance abuse and addiction, managed to both move and entertain audiences.

    Despite its critical acclaim, The Substancewas only able to win one Oscar: Makeup and Hairstyling—a well-earned recognition of the film’s jaw-dropping and stomach-churning costumes.

    Madison acknowledged her fellow nominees and dedicated her Oscar win to the “sex worker community”

    Demi Moore applying lipstick in a red outfit, looking in the mirror.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    On the other hand, Mikey Madison appeared dazed by her victory, delivering an emotional speech in which she acknowledged her fellow nominees, Moore included.

    Demi Moore in a yellow coat, standing against a colorful backdrop, related to Oscar event discussion.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    “I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I’m honored to be recognized alongside all of you,” she said.

    Woman in a glittering silver gown at an award event, with long brunette hair and statement earrings.

    Image credits: E! News

    Madison also went on to dedicate her win to the “sex worker community,” explaining how the movie allowed her to benefit a cause she felt deeply connected to.

    “Yes, I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people, the women that I’ve had the privilege of meeting from that community, have been one of the highlights of this incredible experience,” she added.

    Despite her disappointment, Moore’s performance in The Substance has already earned her accolades, such as the Golden Globe Critics’ Choice Award, as well as the Satellite Award earlier in the season.

    “She was robbed.” Moore’s fans felt the actress was passed over due to The Substance being a horror movie

    Comment on Oscars, mentioning horror/comedy, obsession with youth and beauty, and Oscar snubs.

    Social media comment praising Demi Moore's performance, mentioning her deserving an award.

    Text about Demi Moore's reaction after losing to Mikey Madison, highlighting grace and composure.

    Comment discussing anticipation and desire to win, related to lip reading what Demi Moore said after losing Oscar.

    Comment discussing Demi Moore's Oscar chance and uncertainty of future roles.

    Comment discussing Demi Moore's reaction to losing Oscar to Mikey Madison.

    Text message from Jef Lane questioning Demi Moore's reaction after losing an Oscar to Mikey Madison.

    A comment by Alicia Price criticizing people's reactions to losing, related to lip reader's analysis of Demi Moore.

    Text exchange discussing Demi Moore's Oscar loss and criticizing the Academy.

    Comment saying Demi Moore looked disappointed after Oscar loss.

    Comment bubble with text about handling disappointment gracefully.

    Text message reaction to Demi Moore Oscar loss discussed by lip reader.

    Text message expressing opinion about a movie, related to Demi Moore's Oscar moment.

    Comment reacting to Demi Moore losing Oscar to Mikey Madison, expressing relief she didn't win.

    Text message stating opinion about an Oscar film's worthiness, mentioning recognition for past work.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    GreatWhiteNorth
    GreatWhiteNorth
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Society has lowered itself so much. If you spend time on this type of non event you have a problem

    GreatWhiteNorth
    GreatWhiteNorth
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Society has lowered itself so much. If you spend time on this type of non event you have a problem

