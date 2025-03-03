Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Demi Was Robbed": Oscar For Best Actress Sparks Massive Outrage After Mikey Madison Win
Celebrities, News

“Demi Was Robbed”: Oscar For Best Actress Sparks Massive Outrage After Mikey Madison Win

The Substance fans can’t help but liken Mikey Madison’s recent Oscars win over Demi Moore to the controversial horror movie’s storyline. 

Moore, 62, was expected to win the Academy Award for Best Actress on Sunday, March 2, when Madison, 25, bested her. 

RELATED:

    Mikey Madison bested Demi Moore in the race for Best Actress

    Mikey Madison holding Oscar trophy, sparking Best Actress outrage.

    Image credits: gettyimages / Rich Polk

    Demi Moore made headlines with her “comeback” role in Coralie Fargeat’s critically acclaimed 2024 body horror The Substance

    Highlights
    • Demi Moore's loss at the 2025 Oscars against Mikey Madison sparked outrage among fans.
    • Moore, 62, was predicted to win the Best Actress Academy Award at the ceremony.
    • Moore's fans compared the situation to the storyline from "The Substance."

    The actress won the Best Actress award at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Critics Choice Awards for her striking performance. 

    Predicted by fans and critics to win the Academy Award at the 2025 Oscars, Moore’s streak ended when Anora’s leading lady, Mikey Madison, took home the award.

    Moore’s inspirational success during awards season was praised by many, as the actress had previously pointed out that she didn’t have many career opportunities as she aged. As this is the main theme of The Substance, the Oscar victory for Madison, who is both a first-time Academy Award nominee and first-time Oscar winner at such a young age, shocked fans. 

    Fans say Demi Moore was “robbed” of the award at the 2025 Oscars

    A woman with long hair and diamond earrings looks upwards, wearing a sparkling gown at an award ceremony; Oscar Best Actress context.

    Image credits: Screenshot / ABC

    Tweet expressing outrage over Mikey Madison's Oscar win, saying "demi was robbed," dated March 3, 2025.

    Image credits: clippxxo

    Following the award announcement, Madison praised other nominees on stage, saying, “I want to recognize the breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. This is a dream come true. I am probably going to wake up tomorrow.”

    Moore was seen touching her heart and smiling as Madison gave her acceptance speech. 

    However, a lip-reader explained to Daily Mail, “Demi says ‘nice’, but she isn’t smiling when she says it. Her body is almost nodding like she had to force herself to say it.”

    Even though Moore appeared to be thrilled for Madison, fans of the star were angry over the choice, calling the actress “robbed” of the award. This was Moore’s very first Oscar nomination as well.

    Users on social media lashed out at the Academy’s choice

    Mikey Madison wins Best Actress, sparking outrage; Demi Moore sits in the audience.

    Image credits: Screenshot / ABC

    One fan wrote, “Demi Moore deserved to be the winner. #Oscars,” while another shared, “Really! I am so angry. No Oscar for Demi Moore, Monica Barbaro and James Mangold. Why?!”

    One user shared that they liked Anora but felt bad for Moore, saying, “Anora was my second favourite film of last year, and I’m glad it did so well…but I’m gutted for Demi Moore #Oscars.”

    Another commenter expressed, “No offence to the winner, but anyone winning the Best Actress Award in #Oscars other than Demi Moore is plain stupid!”

    Moore ‘ironically’ portrays an aging celebrity in The Substance 

    A woman in a glittering silver dress at a formal event, associated with Best Actress Oscar controversy.

    Image credits: gettyimages / Gilbert Flores

    In The Substance, Moore portrays Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading Hollywood celebrity due to her older age

    To stay popular and keep her job, she resorts to using a black market drug, “The Substance,” which creates an “other self” named Sue, born out of Elisabeth. Elisabeth and Sue, a seductive woman in her 20s, make up one timeline as they swap bodies every seven days.

    Later, Sue, played by Margaret Qualley, starts exploiting the process and mistreating Elisabeth’s older body. In one of the movie scenes, Sue goes on a talk show to promote her new show (which Elisabeth once hosted) while calling Elisabeth “Jurassic” and mocking her age.

    Fans remembered this iconic scene from The Substance after Moore lost the Oscar

    Woman in blue dress with pensive expression looking at herself in a bathroom mirror.

    Image credits: IMDB

    Sharing that exact scene on social media platform X, Moore’s fans underlined the “irony” of the award show after the veteran actor lost to a younger actress. 

    “Demi Moore watching Mikey Madison win the Oscar,” wrote one user.

    Another added, “Demi Moore losing to Mikey Madison is basically the plot of The Substance.” 

    A commenter expressed, “The layers of irony to this year’s race as it relates to The Substance with Demi Moore losing to a younger actress.”

    Online users were quick to comment after Madison snatched the Oscar

    Social media comment expressing outrage over Mikey Madison winning Oscar for Best Actress.

    Text post expressing outrage over Oscar Best Actress win, supporting Demi Moore.

    Comment expressing outrage over Oscar Best Actress award, "Demi Moore was robbed.

    Social media comment expressing support for Demi after Mikey Madison's Oscar win for Best Actress.

    Comment praising Anora, discussing bright future and past performances. Oscar for Best Actress sparks massive outrage.

    Comment expressing outrage over Mikey Madison winning Best Actress.

    Facebook comment expressing outrage over Oscars Best Actress win.

    Kristina Dianne's comment supports Mikey Madison's Oscar Best Actress win amidst controversy.

    Comment criticizing Mikey Madison's Oscar win over Demi, sparking outrage among fans.

    Text expressing outrage over Mikey Madison winning Best Actress Oscar, suggesting Demi should have won.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Linas Jokubaitis

    Linas Jokubaitis

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
