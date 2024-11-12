Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Aging Like Fine Wine”: Demi Moore, 62, Flaunts Beach Body While Wishing Her Dog A Happy Birthday
Celebrities, Entertainment

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Demi Moore was the perfect blend of glamor and authenticity as she flaunted her beach body in a birthday tribute to her furry companion.

The Substance actress took a moment out of her busy schedule to celebrate her beloved 2-pound dog, Pilaf.

She shared a video montage of sweet moments with the tail-wagging family member and called Pilaf her “everything.”

Highlights
  • Demi Moore celebrated her dog Pilaf's birthday with a heartwarming video montage.
  • Fans flooded the comments section with admiration for the star’s ageless beauty and style.
  • “The way she served,” one fan noted, while others chimed in with, “She is a legend, an icon,” and, “What an amazing, gorgeous, beautiful lady. Love you Demi.”
  • Demi turned 62 years old this week, receiving tributes from her three daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30.

Demi Moore shared a heartfelt birthday post for her beloved dog, Pilaf, marking the occasion with a sweet video montage

Image credits: Demi Moore

"Aging Like Fine Wine": Demi Moore, 62, Flaunts Beach Body While Wishing Her Dog A Happy Birthday

Image credits: Demi Moore

“Happy birthday to everyone’s favorite! The icon, the cover girl, my everything @pilaf.littlemouse,” Demi wrote in the caption.

“You are so loved!” she added in the post shared on Saturday, November 9.

Fans couldn’t help but shower the Hollywood legend with admiration.

“Happy birthday to everyone’s favorite! The icon, the cover girl, my everything @pilaf.littlemouse,” the Hollywood icon wrote in the caption of the below video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

“The way she served,” one fan noted, while others chimed in with, “She is a legend, an icon,” and, “What an amazing, gorgeous, beautiful lady. Love you Demi.”

“Demi you are so absolutely beautiful,” and “Such a beautiful women. The definition of (AGING LIKE FINE WINE) like so gorgeous,” were also compliments that poured in.

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration for the star’s ageless beauty and style

"Aging Like Fine Wine": Demi Moore, 62, Flaunts Beach Body While Wishing Her Dog A Happy Birthday

Image credits: Demi Moore

"Aging Like Fine Wine": Demi Moore, 62, Flaunts Beach Body While Wishing Her Dog A Happy Birthday

Image credits: Demi Moore

Demi herself celebrated her 62nd birthday on Monday, November 11.

Her three daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, shared sweet birthday tributes to their famous mother.

The Substance actress turned 62 on November 11 and received heartfelt tributes from her daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah

"Aging Like Fine Wine": Demi Moore, 62, Flaunts Beach Body While Wishing Her Dog A Happy Birthday

Image credits: Demi Moore

Rumer, the eldest, shared nostalgic childhood photos along with her message: “Happy Birthday to the Goat @demimoore. I love you so much. I am so lucky to have you.”

“You are the funniest, weirdest most specific and kooky Scorpio wild woman,” she continued. “This year watching you thrive and explode with love and style and strength has been such a joy to bear witness to. 62 never looked better #hotgranny.”

“62 never looked better #hotgranny,” said Rumer, the eldest of the three daughters she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis

Scout, the middle daughter, called it a “privilege” to be the daughter of the G.I. Jane star.

“Happy birthday to my constant inspiration, source of unwavering love, guidance, support. You are my favorite person to travel with, go to a fashion show and then parallel play (me reading, you playing whatever your current favorite little phone game is) in a french hotel room with,” she wrote.

Scout called it a “privilege” to be Demi’s daughter, while Tallulah described her as a “literal SCORPIO MOMBSHELL”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tallulah willis (@buuski)

“I cherish you and every moment that I get to spend with you @demimoore , it’s a privilege to be your daughter,” Scout added.

Tallulah added her own bold and playful tribute, saying: “Happy birthday to my literal SCORPIO MOMBSHELL DEMI F—ING MOORE.”

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
