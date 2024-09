To find out more about movie ratings and the perfect ten, we reached out to writer, producer, and director Chris Presswell, who just released the movie The Whip, out now in UK cinemas.

He believes that no movie or TV series has been able to receive a 10/10 rating because such a medium is very subjective, and agreeing on one that would appeal to everyone is quite impossible. “Something like Die Hard may seem universally beloved, but it isn’t going to resonate with somebody who just doesn’t enjoy action cinema.”

He also notes that it might be the case that “no matter how good something is, we can always do better.”