Tell Me Lies Cast: Let’s Catch Up with the Stars of Season 2
Hulu’s wildly popular series Tell Me Lies, created by Meghan Oppenheimer, is back with new and returning faces and even more drama.
Based on the 2018 novel of the same name, Tell Me Lies follows the complex relationships of the ensemble cast over eight years. The narrative unfolds across two distinct timelines, weaving together coming-of-age stories where characters embark on journeys of self-discovery while navigating complex relationships — both platonic and romantic.
Tell Me Lies's season 2 cast brings together some of the newest stars gracing our screens and is bigger and better than ever. With every meaningful look, touch, and embrace, there is more tension, suspense, and turmoil. Let’s explore who is returning and who is a new addition to the dramatic series.
Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright
Rising star Grace Van Patten plays Lucy Albright, the troubled and enigmatic protagonist. Lucy, the naïve and lovesick young woman, grapples with her emotions while enduring a toxic relationship with Stephen DeMarco. However, don’t be fooled; Albright is just as skilled at playing the games of manipulation and deception with Stephen as he is.
In a 2024 conversation with Nylon, Van Patten describes Lucy and Stephen’s relationship as “a sinkhole to everybody around them and no one can escape it.”
Van Patten’s onscreen presence and the emotional depth she portrays in her characters is no surprise; she comes from a long line of Hollywood professionals and grew up surrounded by A-list actors.
Prior to her breakout role in Tell Me Lies, Van Patten was well-known for her notable performances as Zoe Marconi in the television series Nine Perfect Strangers (2021) and Eliza in The Meyerowitz Stories (2017). Van Patten is set to star as Amanda Knox in an upcoming eight-part series for Hulu.
Jackson White as Stephen Demarco
Jackson White plays the mysterious Stephen DeMarco, Lucy Albright’s equally manipulative and deceptive love interest. Throughout season 2, audiences will see continued devious cat-and-mouse games between the brooding Stephen and Lucy as they try to best each other.
White is often cast as the antagonist; he portrays morally ambiguous characters well. However, he expressed to Esquire in 2022 that playing a “pretty locked-up, tortured character” like Stephen is sometimes challenging. He revealed that it “created a lot of tension in me, a lot of physical tension, emotional tension” and left him feeling isolated.
Before his role as Stephen, White played Officer Zach in Ambulance (2022) and Brendan Fletcher in the television mini-series Mrs Fletcher (2019).
Despite the dysfunctional relationship between his character and Lucy on Tell Me Lies, White and Van Patten are dating. Additionally, in the series, White’s real-life mother, Katy Sagal, plays Stephen’s mother.
Catherine Missal as Bree
Bree (played by Catherine Missal) adds emotional balance to the tremendous tension of Tell Me Lies. While the loyal and grounded best friend supports Lucy throughout her (many) relationship woes, Bree also finds herself in some complicated entanglements.
In an interview The Hollywood Reporter, Missal shared her thoughts about some of her character’s choices. She revealed she sees “the kind of desperation and motivation that pulls her and guides her.” She also said that her character “leads with her heart and that [her] kind of edge of defensiveness lives underneath, and it’s kind of repressed.”
Tell Me Lies is Missal’s breakout role, which appears to be making her a household name. However, she isn't new to the acting scene; she previously appeared in Vacation (2015) and Movement and Location (2014).
Spencer House as Wrigley
Wrigley (played by Spencer House), Stephen’s loyal, carefree, and chaotic friend, often provided comic relief in season 1 and much of season 2. However, audiences will see a more emotional, serious side to the character near the end of the second season.
Despite his literary counterpart’s “jock douche stereotype that treats everyone poorly” persona, House wanted to add depth to the role (per US Weekly, 2024).
During the season 2 finale, Wrigley’s character is rocked by a significant death. House’s colleague, Tom Ellis, praised the actor’s performance in a recent interview with The New York Post saying, “Spencer House does such an amazing job…he really got me…I started weeping this morning again.”
Like many others on the show, Tell Me Lies is considered House’s major breakout role. However, he previously appeared in The Time Traveler’s Wife (2022) and Space Force (2020).
Sonia Mena as Pippa
Considered one of the least troublesome characters of the show, Pippa (played by Sonia Mena) is one of Lucy’s best friends. She’s described as stubborn, free-spirited, highly opinionated, and loyal.
In an October 2024 interview with Salon, Mena revealed she relates to her character and thinks audiences do, too. She describes Pippa as being at an age where she does not know who she is yet and has a lot of confidence but also self-loathing and embarrassment.
Following a traumatic event in her character’s life, Mena hints at what’s to come, teasing, “I feel like she’s about to make some wild decisions, and I’m pretty curious and excited to see what those are.”
Mena is also known for her role as Lou in Freezerburn (2020); she also co-wrote and co-produced the short film. She also appeared in Artist Unknown (2024) as Penny.
Branden Cook as Evan
Stephen’s roommate in season 1, Evan (played by Branden Cook), is first considered a good guy amongst a cast of characters who struggle to do the right thing. However, as the series unfolds, audiences are starting to see a sneakier side of Evan. Some of his questionable decisions lead Evan down a path of betrayal that exposes his selfish nature.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Oppenheimer reveals that we can expect ramifications for Evan following the information given to Bree on her wedding day. “I think [Bree] deserves some sort of reaction to this massive betrayal from everyone,” said Oppenheimer.
Cook himself hopes that Evan will pull back from the group a bit. “I think it’d be nice for him to get away from the toxicity and grow up a little bit and be able to have that space to mature, and really get better, and make better decisions,” said Cook via Decider.
Before his breakout character as Evan, Branden Cook was featured in more minor roles for various television series, including Industry (2020) and Chicago P.D. (2021).
Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew
Season 2 sees much less of Drew (played by Benjamin Wadsworth), Wrigley’s shy but intelligent younger brother. However, what audiences see of Drew shakes the foundation of many other characters in the show.
Without revealing too much, Drew’s fate is integral to the storyline, bringing further tension and vulnerability. In her discussion with THR, Oppenheimer revealed, “I think we needed some real, true communal guilt that could hang over the entire group in the future years.”
Wadsworth has also appeared in a few television series, including Deadly Class (2018-2019) and Dad vs Lad (2014-2017), as well as the film Unhuman (2022). For Disney’s Recess fans, Wadsworth plays TJ Detweiler in a 2019 unofficial short film sequel about the gang’s high school adventures.
Alicia Crowder as Diana
Diana (played by Alicia Crowder) is Stephen’s on-again, off-again girlfriend throughout the series. While many see Stephen as a monster (which he definitely is), Diana also has a few devious tricks up her sleeve.
She’s level-headed, driven, calculated, and meticulous. She’s set high aspirations for herself and will stop at nothing to follow in her father’s footsteps to become a high-powered attorney.
Since Diana seems to have it all, many wonder what she sees in Stephen. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Crowder shared some insight into Diana, saying, “[she enjoys] the toxicity of their relationship…the power dynamic, the always trying to one-up each other...it’s fun for her.” Diana and Stephen also seem to get some twisted pleasure from trying to ruin Lucy’s life.
Before her role as Diana, Crowder appeared in several independent films, including Bleecker (2022), which highlighted her versatility as an actress. She also appeared in several theater productions while attending The Julliard School.
Tom Ellis as Oliver
Tom Ellis makes a surprising addition to the Tell Me Lies cast with his portrayal of Oliver, a charismatic professor at Baird College. The manipulative teacher takes advantage of his position of authority, bringing gravitas to the narrative and causing instability among other characters within the show, including his own wife (Marianne, a fellow professor).
What lies ahead for Oliver? According to Oppenheimer, it’s unlikely he’ll appear in any future seasons. She revealed that Ellis only wanted to do one season and that the show had wrapped up his storyline, leaving the writers nowhere else to go with his character (per Variety).
Ellis is well-known for his iconic role as the titular character from the hit series Lucifer (2016-2021). Oh, and he also happens to be Meghan Oppenheimer’s husband.
Edmund Donovan as Max
Edmund Donovan returns as Max, (another) love interest for Lucy. When Max and Lucy first meet, he reveals he’s an ex-soldier who now runs his family’s bar. With glimpses into the future during the show’s dual timelines, it’s clear that Lucy and Max remain in each other’s lives.
Contrary to Stephen’s toxic and tumultuous presence, Max is calm, understanding, and stable — the complete antithesis of Stephen. However, Lucy struggles to adapt to a healthy relationship, causing plenty of strife for her and Max.
Donovan previously appeared in Gossip Girl (2021-2023) as Scott Kovacs. He’s also featured in minor roles in several other television series, including Hightown (2020) and Betty (2020).
Natalee Linez as Lydia Montgomery
Played by Natalee Linez, Lydia Montgomery is Lucy’s childhood best friend. With her own complicated backstory, Lydia brings (even more) drama to the already complicated web of relationships in Tell Me Lies.
Audiences are in for a shock as the 2015 storyline unfolds, revealing Lydia’s betrayal and how she falls victim to Stephen’s manipulation — like many other characters in the series.
Prior to her role as Lydia, Linez appeared in some other well-known television series, including Siren (2019), The Good Doctor (2021-2022), and Powerbook III: Raising Kanan (2021-2022).
Gabriella Pession as Marianne
Gabriella Pession returns as Marianne, Oliver’s wife and English professor. While her husband makes some highly questionable (and unethical) decisions, Marianne isn't as oblivious as audiences and other characters hope. Throughout the series, Marianne also mentors Lucy, though their relationship suffers when she catches the young girl plagiarizing.
In a conversation with Numéro, Pession revealed that her character in season 2 will endure “an unexpected twist” and that “the storyline this year is very compelling and very, very original.” She continued that the second season shows her more as a wife and mother, alongside her role as a professor.
Pession, an Italian American actress, is known for her roles in the Italian thriller La Porta Rossa (The Red Door, 2017) and Eva in the series Crossing Lines (2013-2015).
Thomas Doherty as Leo
A new addition to the season 2 cast, Thomas Doherty plays Leo, a mysterious and charismatic love interest for Lucy. Leo is introduced as Evan’s friend who was previously studying abroad. He’s good-looking, kind, and compassionate, but knowing the show, he’s probably too good to be true. Leo and Lucy also share a mutual dislike for Stephen, ensuring additional tension will be stirred up among the characters.
Doherty told People that he really identified with his character, stating, “You see later on in the series kind of why Leo is the way that Leo is… wanting to be his own man and be a better person.” He also described the relationship between his character and Lucy as a “big kind of mess of potential anxiety-inducing breakdown stuff.”
Audiences will recognize Doherty from his role as Max Wolfe in Gossip Girl (2021-2023) and as Harry Hook in The Descendants franchise (2017-2019).
Katherine Hughes as Molly
Another new character for season 2 is Molly (played by Katherine Hughes). Described as a cute and confident friend of Diana’s who becomes a part of another love triangle, adding, you guessed it, more drama to the already complex relationships of the show!
During an appearance on The Wayne Ayers Podcast, Hughes described Molly as “a kind person compared to the group.” However, she doesn’t rule out a bit of crazy for her character, stating, “She has some good moments.” Hughes said she appreciated that Tell Me Lies takes young adult relationships seriously and that Molly has been fun to play with and explore.
Before her role as Molly, Hughes is known for appearing in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015) and the series My Dead Ex (2018).
FAQ
What mental illness does Stephen have in Tell Me Lies?
While no mental illness is explicitly mentioned for Stephen, many fans have theories about his state of mind. Dylan Amsalam, a marriage and family therapist and fan of the show, posted a video to TikTok where she expressed her views about Stephen. In the short clip, she details that Stephen shows signs of antisocial personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder.
Is Tell Me Lies based on a true story?
Tell Me Lies is based on Carola Lovering’s book of the same name. The novel is listed as fiction on Amazon, though the author has previously disclosed that elements of the characters are based on truth.
In an article for The Cut, Lovering shared some of the inspiration behind Stephen. Reflecting on a past relationship, she wrote, “He revealed himself to me as Stephen: the fickle, alluring charmer with a spine-melting touch, who always says the right thing, even if it’s a lie.”
Lovering went on to suggest that everyone has their own Stephen story, reassuring readers that there’s nothing to be ashamed of.
Are they making a season 3 of Tell Me Lies?
There has been no official announcement regarding season 3 of the hit show. However, in Oppenheimer’s interview with Variety, she hinted that a season 3 was in the works.
While she never comes out and confirms this, she made vague references with responses like, “I can’t say, because that would be a reveal in a later season,” when asked about plot details.