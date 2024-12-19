FAQ What mental illness does Stephen have in Tell Me Lies?

While no mental illness is explicitly mentioned for Stephen, many fans have theories about his state of mind. Dylan Amsalam, a marriage and family therapist and fan of the show, posted a video to TikTok where she expressed her views about Stephen. In the short clip, she details that Stephen shows signs of antisocial personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder.

Is Tell Me Lies based on a true story?

Tell Me Lies is based on Carola Lovering’s book of the same name. The novel is listed as fiction on Amazon, though the author has previously disclosed that elements of the characters are based on truth.

In an article for The Cut, Lovering shared some of the inspiration behind Stephen. Reflecting on a past relationship, she wrote, “He revealed himself to me as Stephen: the fickle, alluring charmer with a spine-melting touch, who always says the right thing, even if it’s a lie.”

Lovering went on to suggest that everyone has their own Stephen story, reassuring readers that there’s nothing to be ashamed of.

Are they making a season 3 of Tell Me Lies?

There has been no official announcement regarding season 3 of the hit show. However, in Oppenheimer’s interview with Variety, she hinted that a season 3 was in the works.

While she never comes out and confirms this, she made vague references with responses like, “I can’t say, because that would be a reveal in a later season,” when asked about plot details.



