Cillian Murphy’s “Powerful” Comment About Women Praised After Saoirse Ronan’s Viral Statement
Celebrities, News

Cillian Murphy’s “Powerful” Comment About Women Praised After Saoirse Ronan’s Viral Statement

Cillian Murphy is receiving more praise—not necessarily for his acting performances but rather for his “heartbreaking” comment directed at women.

The actor reflected on his upcoming film, Small Things Like These, based on Irish writer Claire Keegan’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name, when discussing the unfortunate situations women and children face in the movie. 

Highlights
  • Cillian Murphy was praised for his comment on women's plight in 'Small Things Like These'.
  • The historical film sheds light on Ireland's Magdalene Laundries and women's suffering.
  • Saoirse Ronan's powerful remark on daily gender-based threats went viral.

His response comes just days after Saoirse Ronan stunned her male colleagues into silence with her poignant reminder about gender-based violence.

Cillian Murphy was recently praised for his comment about women during a press event promoting his upcoming project

Cillian Murphy's "Powerful" Comment About Women Praised After Saoirse Ronan's Viral Statement

Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty

The movie’s historical story immerses readers and viewers in Ireland’s Magdalene Laundries through the eyes of Murphy’s character, a coal merchant and devoted family man named Bill Furlong.

Magdalene laundries, also called Magdalene asylums, were institutions run by the church that operated from the 18th to the late 20th centuries, according to Daily Mail. They were known to house “fallen women,” and the conditions within were described as being “worse than any prison.”

Murphy talked about the plight of the women and children in the laundries when asked whether the film would inspire “more change” regarding “how women’s rights and freedom are curtailed and controlled.”

Cillian Murphy's "Powerful" Comment About Women Praised After Saoirse Ronan's Viral Statement

Image credits: kittyatdawn

The movie star responded, “It’s always women and children that are the collateral damage in these situations, when there’s absolute power, and that’s happening all the world, I think.” 

Indeed, these laundries were built as a way to “change” women who were considered sexually promiscuous or unmarried mothers, among others. Past survivors have detailed their horrifying experiences, including being starved and beaten senselessly. 

It is estimated that over 30,000 women were locked away in Ireland and subject to this abuse between 1922 and 1996.

Fans were grateful for Murphy’s well-articulated response

Cillian Murphy's "Powerful" Comment About Women Praised After Saoirse Ronan's Viral Statement

Image credits: kittyatdawn

After Murphy’s statement went viral, people took to social media to show their gratitude for the actor.

“I love how you can tell he’s dead serious too, unlike certain celebrities promoting serious movies…” one person said. 

“Absolutely,” another added. “That insight is both powerful and heartbreaking.”

A third agreed, “This is so true. And where you find a civilization where everyone is the same race and religion, the ones that get suppressed are the women and children.”

Cillian Murphy's "Powerful" Comment About Women Praised After Saoirse Ronan's Viral Statement

Image credits: Mike Marsland / Getty

“When there is an infringement of politics, it is always women and children who suffer,” someone stated. “This is happening not just in one country, but all over the world. In such situations, their rights and security are overlooked.”

“This is truly correct.” 

Similarly, Saoirse Ronan spoke up on behalf of all women during an interview

Cillian Murphy's "Powerful" Comment About Women Praised After Saoirse Ronan's Viral Statement

Image credits: The Graham Norton Show

When Ronan appeared on The Graham Norton Show, she didn’t hesitate to remind her male counterparts—Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, and Eddie Redmayne—of the constant dangers women face daily.

When Redmayne dove deeper into the training for his upcoming project, he said he was taught how to use a phone to retaliate if he were attacked.

Cillian Murphy's "Powerful" Comment About Women Praised After Saoirse Ronan's Viral Statement

Image credits: The Graham Norton Show

Mescal then asked, “Who is actually going to think about that? If someone actually attacked me, I’m not going to go ‘phone.’” 

Graham Norton, the host, laughed and pretended to hold a phone to fend off an attacker, to which Redmayne replied, “That’s a very good point.”

Cillian Murphy's "Powerful" Comment About Women Praised After Saoirse Ronan's Viral Statement

Image credits: The Graham Norton Show

Amid the noise, however, Ronan interrupted the men by stating, “That’s what girls have to think about all the time.”

As the guests went silent, she asked the audience, “Am I right, ladies?” which received a round of applause. Viewers later commended the actress on social media. 

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

WindySwede
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
43 minutes ago

BP, now all about celebs and monthly payment from pandas to get night mode on the page.. 👍

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BP, now all about celebs and monthly payment from pandas to get night mode on the page.. 👍

Related on Bored Panda
