JoJo Siwa Dropped By Major Record Label After Revealing She’s Not Lesbian
JoJo Siwa performing on stage with dancers, wearing colorful futuristic costumes and a decorated face mask.
Celebrities, News

JoJo Siwa Dropped By Major Record Label After Revealing She’s Not Lesbian

JoJo Siwa’s career just took a major turn. Less than a year after signing with Columbia Records, the powerhouse label behind stars like Beyoncé and Adele, the 22-year-old singer has been quietly dropped

Her latest single, Bulletproof, was released independently, sources have confirmed.

JoJo’s split with Columbia Records comes amid her new relationship with 32-year-old co-Celebrity Big Brother contestant Chris Hughes.

Highlights
  • JoJo Siwa was dropped by Columbia Records less than a year after signing.
  • She's now releasing music independently and searching for a new label in London.
  • She found love with Chris Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother and says the bond is "bulletproof."
    Sources confirmed that JoJo has been dropped by Columbia, but she is not slowing down

    JoJo Siwa performing on stage in a colorful outfit with dancers during a high-energy live music event.

    Image credits: Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty

    Citing a source from the music industry, theDaily Mail reported that Jojo’s latest song Bulletproof had been released independently. Her song Karma was her last work with Columbia.

    “JoJo has been dropped by Columbia Records. She self-released her latest song Bulletproof, whereas Karma was done with the label,” the Daily Mail‘s source stated.

    JoJo was once featured alongside the likes of Miley Cyrus and Halle on Columbia’s official artist page, but she’s since been removed. 

    Neither JoJo nor the label has issued a public comment on her departure.

    JoJo Siwa dancing in a colorful studio wearing sparkly jacket and silver boots after record label drop news.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa

    Rather than slow down, JoJo headed to London, where she’s been playing gigs, hoping to sign a new record deal. “JoJo is an all-rounder, she’s a dancer, singer and performer, and being on stage is where she feels most at home,” the Mail‘s source stated.

    Jojo has been very busy as of late. Recently, she performed at Colour Hoxton and even taught a dance class at the iconic Pineapple Dance Studios.

    She was also named a contestant on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer. She has an 11-day tour booked for July in the United States as well, according to a report fromThe Sun.

    JoJo found unexpected love on Celebrity Big Brother, but her ex says the split caused deep emotional pain

    JoJo Siwa smiling and hugging a man, showing happiness and closeness amid record label controversy.

    Image credits: chrishughesofficial

    While JoJo was chasing her musical dreams, she also found love at the Celebrity Big Brother house. There, she met Love Island alum Chris Hughes, and the pair quickly became close. 

    While their blossoming relationship was sweet, JoJo was in a relationship at the time.

    Her former partner, Kath Ebbs, flew to the UK for the reality show’s finale, only to be broken up with at the wrap party.

    JoJo and Chris made things official soon after.

    JoJo Siwa smiling with a man taking a selfie outdoors at night, highlighting JoJo Siwa dropped by major record label.

    Image credits: chrishughesofficial

    Kath later spoke out about the painful breakup, saying the aftermath was brutal and that it was “some of the darkest times mentally that I’ve had in my adult life.”

    The situation sparked strong reactions online, with some netizens calling JoJo’s actions towards Kath insensitive.

    Despite the drama, JoJo and Chris have stayed together, spending time on both sides of the Atlantic and sharing glimpses of their new relationship on social media. JoJo has also shared that she plans to meet his family.

    JoJo says Chris and the relationship they have formed make her feel grounded

    Two people sitting on the floor in a colorful kitchen, illustrating JoJo Siwa dropped by major record label news.

    Image credits: ITV

    During an interview on Capital Radio, JoJo opened up about her relationship with Chris, stating that everything has been “going lovely.”

    She also stated that she would be meeting his family in the Cotswolds.

    The singer described the connection with her “soulmate” in poetic terms, saying, “As hectic as life is, and as much as that noise goes on, I feel like Christopher and I discovered this beautiful house together.”

    “This house is earthquake-proof, and it’s fireproof and bulletproof. And you know, we discovered this house and found the keys, and we took the keys and locked ourselves in,” she said.

    Even without Columbia Records, JoJo is still chasing her dreams of pop stardom

    JoJo Siwa smiling and relaxing on a couch with a man, showcasing a casual and happy moment together.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa

    JoJo has not given up on her music career, despite being dropped from Columbia. She continues to create and perform—this time on her own terms.

    In an interview with Hits Radio, Jojo stated that she actually choreographed and directed the music video of her song Bulletproof, her first work after her stint at Columbia Records.

    JoJo Siwa wearing a colorful sequin outfit and silver mask, smiling and pointing forward in a vibrant setting.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa

    When asked what her new music will be like, JoJo stated that her work will definitely be “more vulnerable” and “definitely more real.”

    “I want everything to be pulled from real moments in my life and how I feel. With the new stuff, I really want to figure out who I am in my core. I want to make music that’s still fun but has something real and substantial to it,” she said.

    Netizens have shared polarizing reactions to JoJo’s departure from Columbia, with some calling the singer out over her relationship with Chris Hughes

    Tweet criticizing JoJo Siwa after being dropped by major record label following her revelation about sexuality.

    Image credits: KarmaIsAFad

    Tweet discussing JoJo Siwa’s claim about her sexuality and its impact on her music career and record label status.

    Image credits: misafrano

    Tweet from Squirrel Hotel LLC replying to PopBase, stating JoJo’s on one Bizarre Adventure, posted June 2, 2025 at 10:35 PM.

    Image credits: SquirrelHotel

    Tweet by user buffys commenting on turning straight during pride month with engagement icons below.

    Image credits: buffys

    Tweet discussing controversy involving JoJo Siwa and a new relationship shortly after a live TV incident.

    Image credits: Voxilar

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing JoJo Siwa being dropped by a major record label after revealing her sexuality.

    Image credits: positionsmafiaa

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to PopBase celebrating Pride with heart-eye emojis and mentioning JoJo Siwa’s record label situation.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning JoJo Siwa's narrative amid backlash, related to being dropped by a major record label.

    Image credits: itzDango

    User comment on JoJo Siwa dropped by major record label after revealing she's not lesbian, expressing a negative opinion.

    Image credits: monuchomp

    Tweet by user Rob expressing surprise about Mickey Rourke being right, related to JoJo Siwa dropped by major record label topic.

    Image credits: RobODonnell93

    Tweet criticizing JoJo Siwa after revealing she’s not lesbian, sparking controversy and major record label dropping her.

    Image credits: JoneshaLut6650

    Tweet reply stating she was fooling nobody, shown on a social media interface discussing JoJo Siwa dropped by major record label.

    Image credits: PalestinianBoii

    Social media user commenting on JoJo Siwa being dropped by a major record label after revealing her sexuality.

    Image credits: bosdovja92

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this heterophobia? BTW - Never take anything you see quoted in the Daily Mail seriously. They have produced some complete and utter rubbish over the years - and that's not uninformed bias, I do actually read their website. One example that sticks in my mind is a report of Jamie Murray, amongst others, "sniffing" tennis balls - when anyone who has ever actually seen a game of doubles knows that he was hiding his mouth from view when discussing tactics with his partner. Keep a very large pinch of salt on hand at all times.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am so confused by my fellow humans. She clearly is bi or possibly some other non sexual attraction. Why do we need to make a big deal out of her mistaking herself as a lesbian previously? None of this makes sense. People care way too much about meaningless things.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
