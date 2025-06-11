JoJo Siwa Dropped By Major Record Label After Revealing She’s Not Lesbian

ADVERTISEMENT

JoJo Siwa’s career just took a major turn. Less than a year after signing with Columbia Records, the powerhouse label behind stars like Beyoncé and Adele, the 22-year-old singer has been quietly dropped.

Her latest single, Bulletproof, was released independently, sources have confirmed.

JoJo’s split with Columbia Records comes amid her new relationship with 32-year-old co-Celebrity Big Brother contestant Chris Hughes.

Highlights JoJo Siwa was dropped by Columbia Records less than a year after signing.

She's now releasing music independently and searching for a new label in London.

She found love with Chris Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother and says the bond is "bulletproof."

RELATED:

Sources confirmed that JoJo has been dropped by Columbia, but she is not slowing down

Share icon

Image credits: Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty

Citing a source from the music industry, theDaily Mail reported that Jojo’s latest song Bulletproof had been released independently. Her song Karma was her last work with Columbia.

“JoJo has been dropped by Columbia Records. She self-released her latest song Bulletproof, whereas Karma was done with the label,” the Daily Mail‘s source stated.

JoJo was once featured alongside the likes of Miley Cyrus and Halle on Columbia’s official artist page, but she’s since been removed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither JoJo nor the label has issued a public comment on her departure.

Share icon

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

Rather than slow down, JoJo headed to London, where she’s been playing gigs, hoping to sign a new record deal. “JoJo is an all-rounder, she’s a dancer, singer and performer, and being on stage is where she feels most at home,” the Mail‘s source stated.

Jojo has been very busy as of late. Recently, she performed at Colour Hoxton and even taught a dance class at the iconic Pineapple Dance Studios.

She was also named a contestant on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer. She has an 11-day tour booked for July in the United States as well, according to a report fromThe Sun.

JoJo found unexpected love on Celebrity Big Brother, but her ex says the split caused deep emotional pain

Share icon

Image credits: chrishughesofficial

ADVERTISEMENT

While JoJo was chasing her musical dreams, she also found love at the Celebrity Big Brother house. There, she met Love Island alum Chris Hughes, and the pair quickly became close.

While their blossoming relationship was sweet, JoJo was in a relationship at the time.

Her former partner, Kath Ebbs, flew to the UK for the reality show’s finale, only to be broken up with at the wrap party.

ADVERTISEMENT

JoJo and Chris made things official soon after.

Share icon

Image credits: chrishughesofficial

Kath later spoke out about the painful breakup, saying the aftermath was brutal and that it was “some of the darkest times mentally that I’ve had in my adult life.”

The situation sparked strong reactions online, with some netizens calling JoJo’s actions towards Kath insensitive.

Despite the drama, JoJo and Chris have stayed together, spending time on both sides of the Atlantic and sharing glimpses of their new relationship on social media. JoJo has also shared that she plans to meet his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

JoJo says Chris and the relationship they have formed make her feel grounded

Share icon

Image credits: ITV

During an interview on Capital Radio, JoJo opened up about her relationship with Chris, stating that everything has been “going lovely.”

She also stated that she would be meeting his family in the Cotswolds.

The singer described the connection with her “soulmate” in poetic terms, saying, “As hectic as life is, and as much as that noise goes on, I feel like Christopher and I discovered this beautiful house together.”

OH MY GOD!! JOJO JUST SAID SHE’S NOT A LESBIAN AND BEING IN THE HOUSE HAS HELPED HER REALIZE THAT?! WOAH!! 🙊🙊 #CBBLive#CBBUKpic.twitter.com/vaatBuSaBz — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) April 22, 2025

“This house is earthquake-proof, and it’s fireproof and bulletproof. And you know, we discovered this house and found the keys, and we took the keys and locked ourselves in,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even without Columbia Records, JoJo is still chasing her dreams of pop stardom

Share icon

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

ADVERTISEMENT

JoJo has not given up on her music career, despite being dropped from Columbia. She continues to create and perform—this time on her own terms.

In an interview with Hits Radio, Jojo stated that she actually choreographed and directed the music video of her song Bulletproof, her first work after her stint at Columbia Records.

Share icon

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

When asked what her new music will be like, JoJo stated that her work will definitely be “more vulnerable” and “definitely more real.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want everything to be pulled from real moments in my life and how I feel. With the new stuff, I really want to figure out who I am in my core. I want to make music that’s still fun but has something real and substantial to it,” she said.

Netizens have shared polarizing reactions to JoJo’s departure from Columbia, with some calling the singer out over her relationship with Chris Hughes

Share icon

Image credits: KarmaIsAFad

Share icon

Image credits: misafrano

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: SquirrelHotel

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: buffys

Share icon

Image credits: Voxilar

Share icon

Image credits: positionsmafiaa

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ladidaix

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: itzDango

Share icon

Image credits: monuchomp

Share icon

Image credits: RobODonnell93

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: JoneshaLut6650

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: PalestinianBoii

Share icon

Image credits: bosdovja92