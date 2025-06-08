ADVERTISEMENT

It was an $800 per ticket concert that never happened. Some of the Miley Cyrus fans who showed up en masse to the TriBeca Film Festival thought they were going to see their favorite singer take the stage to perform her new album.

Instead, the pop-diva premiered her new long form video, “Something Beautiful”, that she has said is a visual representation of the “Something Beautiful” album released in May.

And when fans in the theatre finally realized their superstar was not going to be performing,the comments started to fly.

“Are you actually going to sing?”: Fans shout to Miley while she’s doing an interview

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Cyrus’ long form video“Something Beautiful”, which accompanies her ninth studio album of the same name released in May this year, was shown during the festival to a packed crowd at the Beacon Theatre.

But for those who paid 800 bucks a pop to have a seat in the theatre, the show was underwhelming, and disappointing. Some fans felt the ticket prices were not justified.

According to people who attended the event, people were loud and getting in and out of their seats during the film. When the lights went up, and it was time for Miley to take questions, that’s when the crowd appeared to turn on her.

“We thought this was a concert! We paid $800! Are you actually going to sing…” someone shouted from the crowd.

“You’re not singing”: Miley addressed the crowd after they asked her to perform

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Image credits: MileyEdition

When it became apparent that she could no longer ignore the crowd, the Hannah Montana Disney star finally gave in, stopped the interview, and began singing “The Climb”. The crowd roared in approval and began singing along with her. But at one point in the exchange, Cyrus told the audience, “well you’re not singing.”

The incident was over as quick as it began, and was still insufficient for some fans who thought they were going to see an entire concert.

Comments from unaware fans were swift, with some saying it’s not right to charge 800 for a movie they can see online soon enough for free.

“No one goes to star hub to buy movie tickets”: Netizens call out confusion over flim’s promotion

LEAVE HER ALONE IT’S A FILM PREMIERE 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/fwLV8Kpf5C

— Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) June 7, 2025

Image credits: The Beacon Theatre

One person said, ”I will not pay 600 bucks to see a movie that I could catch on Netflix in a month.”

They continued that “maybe it was my mistake for not doing more research but I will say that afterward there were several other people outside saying the same thing. People who flew in for a concert and didn’t get one.”Other frustrated fans pointed out that some ticket vendors were not clear that the event was a movie, and that normally, shows at the Beacon Theater are concerts.

“Miley + Beacon theater = concert. The beacon is known for intimate concerts. No one ever said let’s catch that movie at the beacon. No one goes to the stub hub in search of movies,” said one person. They continued: “Big fan here but disappointed. I bet everyone would have been happy if she just sang FLOWERS and END OF THE WORLD.”

“The Wall But with a better wardrobe”: Cyrus has talked about the film in other interviews

Image credits: mileycyrus

During an interview for Harper’s Bazaar Cyrus compared the Something Beautiful long video to Pink Floyd’s The Wall saying “It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.”

She continued: “My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

According to a press statement Cyrus put out, the film is her “dream come true,” which showcases “Fashion, film, and original music coexisting in harmony.”

“Don’t buy tickets if you’re broke” Netizens were quick call out rude fans at premier

Image credits: mileycyrus

Netizens quickly came to Cyrus’ defense. In nearly as many negative comments, netizens called out the fans as “rude” for heckling Miley during the show.

“Pandemic ruined people’s manners or something. No common sense. No idea what they’re buying,” one person said.

Another said that it is “Honestly sad. Yes there’s a lot of entitlement from celebrities but a lot of so-called fans forget they’re human and it’s disturbing and gross.”

Still others said that “Miley deserves better fans. Don’t buy tickets if u r broke and then complain.”

“These fans are so wrong for treating her like this.”

Some shamed the people in the audience: ”These people are so trashy omg… it’s a FILM festival, with a FILM premiering, and a CONVERSATION with Miley afterwards… at no point was it advertised as anything else.”

And others commended Cyrus for handling the situation like she did.

“Seriously though, she is incredible for this reaction to the rude calls for her to sing. Exceptional grace.”

One person said that “the same people heckling her and demanding she sing will go back their retail or food service jobs and complain when people yell or are rude to them .”

Fans flooded social media with rants and memes after mistaking the premiere for a live show

Image credits: notcapnamerica

Image credits: cloeevingson

Image credits: MBC0801

Image credits: FrancescoSolbak

Image credits: kclately

Image credits: Psycho_Growth

Image credits: Honestjinora

Image credits: guoliangtjia

Image credits: 89dreamgirl

Image credits: Gooboberti

Image credits: PKiradel

Image credits: TiaGetsSales

Image credits: diandraspov

Image credits: 0Obiewan2

Image credits: LogicalJuno