It was an $800 per ticket concert that never happened. Some of the Miley Cyrus fans who showed up en masse to the TriBeca Film Festival thought they were going to see their favorite singer take the stage to perform her new album. 

Instead, the pop-diva premiered her new long form video, “Something Beautiful”, that she has said is a visual representation of the “Something Beautiful” album released in May.

And when fans in the theatre finally realized their superstar was not going to be performing,the comments started to fly. 

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

    Cyrus’ long form videoSomething Beautiful”, which accompanies her ninth studio album of the same name released in May this year, was shown during the festival to a packed crowd at the Beacon Theatre. 

    But for those who paid 800 bucks a pop to have a seat in the theatre, the show was underwhelming, and disappointing. Some fans felt the ticket prices were not justified.

    According to people who attended the event, people were loud and getting in and out of their seats during the film. When the lights went up, and it was time for Miley to take questions, that’s when the crowd appeared to turn on her.

    “We thought this was a concert! We paid $800! Are you actually going to sing…” someone shouted from the crowd.

    “You’re not singing”: Miley addressed the crowd after they asked her to perform

    Miley Cyrus wearing a fringed outfit at a video premiere with fans booing and expecting a concert reaction.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

    Woman holding microphone looking surprised during Miley Cyrus booed video premiere by fans expecting a concert event

    Image credits: MileyEdition 

    When it became apparent that she could no longer ignore the crowd, the Hannah Montana Disney star finally gave in, stopped the interview,  and began singing “The Climb”. The crowd roared in approval and began singing along with her. But at one point in the exchange, Cyrus told the audience, “well you’re not singing.”

    The incident was over as quick as it began, and was still insufficient for some fans who thought they were going to see an entire concert.

    Comments from unaware fans were swift, with some saying it’s not right to charge 800 for a movie they can see online soon enough for free.

    “We thought this was a concert! We paid $800! Are you actually going to sing…”

    “No one goes to star hub to buy movie tickets”: Netizens call out confusion over flim’s promotion

    LEAVE HER ALONE IT’S A FILM PREMIERE 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/fwLV8Kpf5C

    — Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) June 7, 2025

    Miley Cyrus booed by fans at video premiere after paying $800 expecting a concert event and live performance.

    Image credits: The Beacon Theatre

    One person said, ”I will not pay 600 bucks to see a movie that I could catch on Netflix in a month.”

    They continued that “maybe it was my mistake for not doing more research but I will say that afterward there were several other people outside saying the same thing. People who flew in for a concert and didn’t get one.”Other frustrated fans pointed out that some ticket vendors were not clear that the event was a movie, and that normally, shows at the Beacon Theater are concerts. 

    “Miley + Beacon theater = concert. The beacon is known for intimate concerts. No one ever said let’s catch that movie at the beacon. No one goes to the stub hub in search of movies,” said one person. They continued: “Big fan here but disappointed. I bet everyone would have been happy if she just sang FLOWERS and END OF THE WORLD.”

    “The Wall But with a better wardrobe”: Cyrus has talked about the film in other interviews

    Miley Cyrus at Beacon Theatre premiere with fans and sold out sign highlighting Miley Cyrus booed video premiere event.

    Image credits: mileycyrus

    During an interview for Harper’s Bazaar Cyrus compared the Something Beautiful long video to Pink Floyd’s The Wall saying “It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.” 

    She continued: “My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

    According to a press statement Cyrus put out, the film is her “dream come true,” which showcases “Fashion, film, and original music coexisting in harmony.”

    “Don’t buy tickets if you’re broke” Netizens were quick call out rude fans at premier

    Miley Cyrus performing at video premiere, holding microphone, fans upset expecting a concert at event with bright lights.

    Image credits: mileycyrus

    Netizens quickly came to Cyrus’ defense. In nearly as many negative comments, netizens called out the fans as “rude” for heckling Miley during the show.

    “Pandemic ruined people’s manners or something. No common sense. No idea what they’re buying,” one person said.

    Another said that it is “Honestly sad. Yes there’s a lot of entitlement from celebrities but a lot of so-called fans forget they’re human and it’s disturbing and gross.”

    Still others said that “Miley deserves better fans. Don’t buy tickets if u r broke and then complain.”

    “These fans are so wrong for treating her like this.”

    Some shamed the people in the audience: ”These people are so trashy omg… it’s a FILM festival, with a FILM premiering, and a CONVERSATION with Miley afterwards… at no point was it advertised as anything else.”

    And others commended Cyrus for handling the situation like she did. 

    “Seriously though, she is incredible for this reaction to the rude calls for her to sing. Exceptional grace.”

    One person said that “the same people heckling her and demanding she sing will go back their retail or food service jobs and complain when people yell or are rude to them .”

    Fans flooded social media with rants and memes after mistaking the premiere for a live show

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning if Miley Cyrus video premiere was advertised as a concert amid fan booing.

    Image credits: notcapnamerica

    Tweet mentioning fans paying 800 dollars, referencing Miley Cyrus booed at her video premiere by fans expecting a concert.

    Image credits: cloeevingson

    Tweet from Majestic Myronn questioning fans who expected a concert at Miley Cyrus video premiere booed by audience.

    Image credits: MBC0801

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting that paying 800 dollars for a film premiere is insane, related to Miley Cyrus booed by fans.

    Image credits: FrancescoSolbak

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Miley Cyrus, related to fans booing and $800 payment at video premiere.

    Image credits: kclately

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Miley Cyrus and fans upset about paying 800 dollars expecting a concert.

    Image credits: Psycho_Growth

    Tweet from a fan expressing disappointment at Miley Cyrus booed by fans expecting a concert at her video premiere.

    Image credits: Honestjinora

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Miley Cyrus booed by fans expecting a concert at her video premiere.

    Image credits: guoliangtjia

    Tweet from user questioning performance advertisement, referencing Miley Cyrus booed by fans expecting a concert after paying $800

    Image credits: 89dreamgirl

    Tweet expressing discomfort with Miley Cyrus singing at her video premiere, reflecting fan reaction and booing incident.

    Image credits: Gooboberti

    Tweet criticizing fans who spent $800 expecting a Miley Cyrus concert, highlighting disappointment at video premiere event.

    Image credits: PKiradel

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing fans’ disappointment expecting a concert at Miley Cyrus video premiere event.

    Image credits: TiaGetsSales

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Miley Cyrus booed by fans at her video premiere after paying $800.

    Image credits: diandraspov

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Miley Cyrus for calmly handling fans booing at her video premiere event.

    Image credits: 0Obiewan2

    Tweet criticizing fans for expecting a concert and demanding refunds at Miley Cyrus video premiere, highlighting $800 payment issue.

    Image credits: LogicalJuno

