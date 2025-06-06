Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Miley Cyrus Takes A Jab At Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth With Brutal Comment, Sparks Heated Reactions
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth posing together at an event, highlighting Miley Cyrus's jab at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
Celebrities, News

Miley Cyrus Takes A Jab At Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth With Brutal Comment, Sparks Heated Reactions

Miley Cyrus seemingly shaded her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, years after their “disaster” of a marriage came to an end.

Her message came about half a decade after their divorce was finalized, making fans wonder whether she is still not over their relationship.

“It’s been 5 Years and she’s still publicly dissing him,” one said, “says more about her character than his.”

Highlights
  • Miley Cyrus appeared to shade ex-husband Liam Hemsworth years after he filed for divorce.
  • She wrote the message during a meet-and-greet with fans for her new album 'Something Beautiful.'
  • “She sounds bitter and he is better off,” one commented online.
  • The Grammy winner recently said on a podcast that she changed herself for her album 'Younger Now' because she was "afraid" of losing Liam.
RELATED:

    Miley Cyrus appeared to shade ex-husband Liam Hemsworth years after he filed for divorce

    Miley Cyrus smiling in a black jacket and leopard print pants, sparking heated reactions with a jab at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

    Image credits: mileycyrus

    The Flowers singer, 32, seemingly dissed the Australian actor while signing autographs at a meet-and-greet with her fans.

    When one fan—also named Liam—walked up to her with a vinyl copy of her latest album Something Beautiful, Miley wrote the subtle dig on the top left-hand corner of the vinyl’s sleeve.

    Miley Cyrus wearing leopard print, signing autographs, sparking heated reactions with comment about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

    Image credits: mileycyrus

    “The best Liam,” read the message in her black cursive handwriting.

    An X account @T0RTERRA shared a picture of the playful jab and wrote, “Miley writing ‘the Best Liam’ on my vinyl.

    The fan later shared an image of themself with the artist alongside the caption, “Me when I’m the best Liam.”

    The subtle jab ignited a heated debate about whether the singer has truly moved on

    Miley Cyrus at a record signing event, wearing leopard print, related to viral comments on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

    Image credits: T0RTERRA

    Fans had plenty to say about her cheeky moment, with one saying, “Lol she’s so real for that.”

    “OMG, Miley signing that vinyl for ‘The Best Liam’ is absolutely iconic! She knows how to make a moment,” one declared.

    Another wrote, “Small moments like that show how real connections matter more than the biggest stages.”

    “It’s been 5 years since their divorce,” read one comment online. “Let it go and move on”

    Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth seated together at a formal event, highlighting celebrity relationship news and drama.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to PopCrave about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, referencing a heated comment.

    Image credits: JoeyS54018

    Others wondered whether she had truly moved on. “She still has a thing for a Liam,” one said, while another wrote, “She sounds bitter and he is better off.”

    “I’m sorry but Liam broke up with her years ago so this is giving obsession,” one wrote.

    “Let’s be honest—she’s a disaster herself!” one bluntly wrote online.

    Miley recently spoke about how she wanted to be less provocative with her album Younger Now to appease Liam

    Signed album cover held in hand, featuring Miley Cyrus taking a jab at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, sparking heated reactions.

    Image credits: T0RTERRA

    Screenshot of a tweet with a comment related to Miley Cyrus taking a jab at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

    Image credits: drugproblem

    Miley recently appeared on the Every Single Album podcast to talk about her new album Something Beautiful.

    She touched upon how her relationship with Liam influenced her artistic choices and admitted how her album Bangerz was too provocative, while her next album Younger Now was an attempt to mold herself into someone she though would keep her then-partner happy.

    “When me and Liam split up the first time with Bangerz, it was because I was this provocateur, like, highly s*xualized. For Younger Now, the reason I kind of played into this innocence was because I think that was a way to keep and a way to stay … If I’m less awake as this s*xual woman publicly, then this is going to be the way that I can keep a happy home.”

    Miley admitted she made Younger Now because she was “afraid of losing Liam again.”

    She asserted that with her new album Something Beautiful, both her personal life and career are finally in a place that feels right to her.

    The pop star once called her short-lived marriage a “disaster” during a 2022 concert

    Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth smiling and embracing at a formal event with warm lighting and a chandelier above.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media

    Tweet by user Abri reacting to Miley Cyrus with a comment about bitterness, related to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

    Image credits: abriNotMe77

    Miley once referred to her marriage as “disaster.”

    While performing at Lollapalooza Brazil in 2022, she brought a gay couple on stage for their proposal and gave them her best wishes.

    “Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine,” she said, “mine was a f***ing disaster.”

    Miley and the Hunger Games star had a turbulent romance, with several breakups and makeups over a decade-long romance.

    They first crossed paths in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, adapted from the popular Nicholas Sparks novel.

    The Grammy-winning singer shared that she was 16 when she went “all the way” with Liam.

    “I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16 … but I ended up marrying the guy,” she said in a 2020 episode of Barstool Sports’ Call Her Daddy podcast.

    “I lied and said he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser,” she added.

    Miley Cyrus singing on stage with microphone, sparking heated reactions with jab at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

    Image credits: mileycyrus

    Tweet from user emma reacting humorously, related to Miley Cyrus taking a jab at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

    Image credits: tomblythsbestie

    The former couple tied the knot in 2018, but the headline-spurring marriage lasted less than a year, with Liam filing for divorce in 2019.

    The Hannah Montana star “didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” an insider for the singer told People in August, 2019.

    After Liam filed for divorce, Miley emphatically addressed rumors that claimed their marriage came to an end because she cheated on him with Kaitlynn Carter.

    Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth posing together at a red carpet event, highlighting ex-husband reactions.

    Image credits: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

    “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade,” she said in a lengthy thread on X in 2019.

    “I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” she added. “BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind.”

    Miley is currently dating Maxx Morando and called him a “Gen Z internet interpreter”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

    The Party in the U.S.A. singer is currently in a relationship with 26-year-old Maxx Morando, the drummer from rock band Liily.

    “He’s very similar to me. We just don’t take life too seriously,” the Disney Channel alum told Harper’s Bazaar last year.

    She described her six-years-younger flame as a “Gen Z internet interpreter.”

    “He looks at life really differently than I do,” she told the outlet. “He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters.  Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit.”

    “I’m like, ‘Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?’ And he’s like, ‘On Reddit, it says blah, blah, blah,’” she added.

    Liam has been with model Gabriella Brooks since late 2019 and made his red carpet debut with her in 2022 during the premier of his movie Poker Face.

    “She really can’t stand that man,” one wrote online after Miley’s cheeky autograph

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Miley Cyrus's humor after her jab at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth sparks reactions.

    Image credits: lamarrfilms

    Screenshot of a tweet from user mila commenting "Iconic if you ask me," related to Miley Cyrus taking a jab at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

    Image credits: milairazabal_

    Tweet from user Lou expressing support with the comment about Miley Cyrus taking a jab at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

    Image credits: httpfangal

    Tweet from user karma is a Kat expressing support amid Miley Cyrus taking a jab at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth sparking reactions.

    Image credits: KitKatSwiftie13

    Tweet expressing strong opinion about Miley Cyrus taking a jab at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, sparking heated reactions.

    Image credits: youdoingtoomuch

    Screenshot of a social media comment with Miley Cyrus taking a jab at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, sparking heated reactions.

    Image credits: MCyrusCuba

    Tweet reacting to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's breakup, sparking heated reactions on social media in 2025.

    Image credits: positionsmafiaa

    Tweet by user Ander reacting to Miley Cyrus taking a jab at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth with a brutal comment online.

    Image credits: anderscores

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Miley Cyrus taking a jab at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth with a brutal comment.

    Image credits: kaidacrown

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Miley Cyrus taking a jab at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, sparking heated reactions.

    Image credits: Frank_N_09

    Twitter user commenting on Miley Cyrus taking a jab at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth sparking heated reactions.

    Image credits: mannypul8r

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

