“They Look So Ridiculous Together”: Sean Penn, 64, Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend, 30

64-year-old Sean Penn sparked heated debates on social media after making a red-carpet debut with his girlfriend, 30-year-old Valeria Nicov. The couple attended the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival on Saturday (November 30) where Sean was being honored for his successful career in showbiz.

As per photographs taken during the event in Morocco, Sean was dressed in a classic dark navy suit paired with a crisp white shirt and a black tie, giving him a polished and formal look.

Highlights Sean Penn, 64, debuts with Valeria, 30, sparking debate.

They appeared at the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival.

Valeria is from Moldova, now based in France, and speaks 7 languages.

Social media reacted to their age difference and red carpet appearance.

Meanwhile, Valeria seemingly complemented him with an elegant off-shoulder black dress featuring dramatic sheer sleeves, adding a touch of sophistication and modernity to her attire.

Nevertheless, a slew of people were left divided by the couple’s appearance, as a Facebook user commented: “I hope they do very well together.”

Image credits: Marechal Aurore/Shutterstock/VidaPress

Image credits: Harald Krichel

“I could care less about the ages. They’re both over 18 and that’s really all that matters.”

A person wrote: “Leave him alone. A 30-year-old is a grown woman. At least he’s not dating teenagers or 23 yr olds.”

Someone else penned: “He’s taking everything on the planet to keep up with that, look at him!!!!”

He made a red-carpet debut with his girlfriend, 30-year-old Valeria Nicov

Image credits: Laurent VU/Shutterstock/VidaPress

Image credits: Marechal Aurore/VidaPres

“It’s amazing how many young women find an older man with a big wallet so attractive,” a netizen shared.

An observer countered: “Why do these stars never go for someone nearer their own age? Other than lovely Keanu Reeves, who got slated for dating someone who looks ‘old.’

“She is only 6yrs younger than him.”

They have been linked since early September when they were spotted kissing while walking in Madrid, Spain

Image credits: FRAT/BACKGRID/VidaPress

A Threads user added: “He looks like her grandfather.”

A commentator noted: “Looks like his granddaughter, disgusting.”

A separate individual chimed in: “She’s so beautiful, standing there next to her grandpa.”

The Oscar winner and Valeria have been linked since early September when they were spotted kissing while walking in Madrid, Spain, VT reported on Sunday (December 1).

Image credits: Theodore Wood/VidaPress

Valeria is from Moldova and is now based in France. She reportedly studied acting at the Academy of Music, Theatre, and Fine Arts in Chișinău.

As per her profile on IMDb, Valeria acted in a couple of French movies, including Ténor, Don’t Worry About the Kids, and Paris Pigalle.

According to her E-talenta profile, Valeria speaks seven languages: Romanian, Russian, Ukrainian, English, French, Spanish, and Italian.

Valeria is from Moldova and is now based in France

Image credits: valerianicov

Sean’s relationship with Valeria is his first since his divorce from ex-wife Leila George, US Weekly reported on Sunday.

In April 2022, Sean and Leila, who is 32, reportedly settled their divorce after two years of marriage.

The Mystic River star has two children with his ex-wife, actress Robin Wright. Their daughter, Dylan Frances Penn, was born on April 13, 1991, and is currently 33 years old.

What do you think of Sean Penn (64), and his twenty-something girlfriend, Valeria Nicov? pic.twitter.com/IKek3vKOLP — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) September 9, 2024

Their son, Hopper Jack Penn, was born on August 6, 1993, and is now 31 years old. Both Dylan and Hopper have followed creative paths, with Dylan working as a model and actress and Hopper pursuing acting and filmmaking.

Sean and Robin were married from 1996 to 2010.

Bored Panda has contacted Sean and Valeria’s respective representatives for comment.

“She loves his personality,” a reader commented

