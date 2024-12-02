Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“They Look So Ridiculous Together”: Sean Penn, 64, Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend, 30
Celebrities, News

“They Look So Ridiculous Together”: Sean Penn, 64, Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend, 30

64-year-old Sean Penn sparked heated debates on social media after making a red-carpet debut with his girlfriend, 30-year-old Valeria Nicov. The couple attended the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival on Saturday (November 30) where Sean was being honored for his successful career in showbiz.

As per photographs taken during the event in Morocco, Sean was dressed in a classic dark navy suit paired with a crisp white shirt and a black tie, giving him a polished and formal look. 

Highlights
  • Sean Penn, 64, debuts with Valeria, 30, sparking debate.
  • They appeared at the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival.
  • Valeria is from Moldova, now based in France, and speaks 7 languages.
  • Social media reacted to their age difference and red carpet appearance.
What People Think

  • Romantic Egalitarian: Age is just a number; love surpasses societal expectations and judgment.

  • Age-Conscious Traditionalist: Significant age gaps exploit younger partners; relationships should be within similar age ranges.

  • Cynical Pragmatist: Older men date younger women for ego boost and physical allure; not genuine connections.

Meanwhile, Valeria seemingly complemented him with an elegant off-shoulder black dress featuring dramatic sheer sleeves, adding a touch of sophistication and modernity to her attire. 

Nevertheless, a slew of people were left divided by the couple’s appearance, as a Facebook user commented: “I hope they do very well together.”

64-year-old Sean Penn sparked heated debates on social media 

Image credits: Marechal Aurore/Shutterstock/VidaPress

Image credits: Harald Krichel

“I could care less about the ages. They’re both over 18 and that’s really all that matters.”

A person wrote: “Leave him alone. A 30-year-old is a grown woman. At least he’s not dating teenagers or 23 yr olds.”

Someone else penned: “He’s taking everything on the planet to keep up with that, look at him!!!!”

He made a red-carpet debut with his girlfriend, 30-year-old Valeria Nicov

Image credits: Laurent VU/Shutterstock/VidaPress

Image credits: Marechal Aurore/VidaPres

“It’s amazing how many young women find an older man with a big wallet so attractive,” a netizen shared.

An observer countered: “Why do these stars never go for someone nearer their own age? Other than lovely Keanu Reeves, who got slated for dating someone who looks ‘old.’

“She is only 6yrs younger than him.”

They have been linked since early September when they were spotted kissing while walking in Madrid, Spain

Image credits: FRAT/BACKGRID/VidaPress

A Threads user added: “He looks like her grandfather.”

A commentator noted: “Looks like his granddaughter, disgusting.”

A separate individual chimed in: “She’s so beautiful, standing there next to her grandpa.”

The Oscar winner and Valeria have been linked since early September when they were spotted kissing while walking in Madrid, Spain, VT reported on Sunday (December 1).

Image credits: Theodore Wood/VidaPress

Valeria is from Moldova and is now based in France. She reportedly studied acting at the Academy of Music, Theatre, and Fine Arts in Chișinău.

As per her profile on IMDb, Valeria acted in a couple of French movies, including Ténor, Don’t Worry About the Kids, and Paris Pigalle.

According to her E-talenta profile, Valeria speaks seven languages: Romanian, Russian, Ukrainian, English, French, Spanish, and Italian.

Valeria is from Moldova and is now based in France

Image credits: valerianicov

Sean’s relationship with Valeria is his first since his divorce from ex-wife Leila George, US Weekly reported on Sunday.

In April 2022, Sean and Leila, who is 32, reportedly settled their divorce after two years of marriage. 

The Mystic River star has two children with his ex-wife, actress Robin Wright. Their daughter, Dylan Frances Penn, was born on April 13, 1991, and is currently 33 years old. 

Their son, Hopper Jack Penn, was born on August 6, 1993, and is now 31 years old. Both Dylan and Hopper have followed creative paths, with Dylan working as a model and actress and Hopper pursuing acting and filmmaking. 

Sean and Robin were married from 1996 to 2010.

Bored Panda has contacted Sean and Valeria’s respective representatives for comment.

"She loves his personality," a reader commented

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

