BoredPanda
Martin Freeman, 52, Defends “Inappropriate” Scene With Jenna Ortega, 21, In “Miller’s Girl”
Martin Freeman, 52, Defends "Inappropriate" Scene With Jenna Ortega, 21, In "Miller's Girl"

Martin Freeman defended the age gap controversy with Jenna Ortega in Miller’s Girl, emphasizing that the 31-year difference served the film’s narrative purpose while critics and fans debated its appropriateness.

The 52-year-old British actor told The Times in an article published on Saturday (April 27) that the dramedy centered on an improper relationship between a teacher and a student.

Highlights
  • Martin Freeman defended the age gap in 'Miller's Girl', stating it was essential to the narrative.
  • The film depicts a controversial relationship between a student, played by Jenna Ortega, and her professor (Martin).
  • Critics and fans online have described an intimate scene as 'inappropriate' and 'disgusting'.

Consequently, Martin argued that the film intentionally portrayed characters with significant age discrepancies, underscoring its thematic essence.

“[It’s] grown-up and nuanced. It’s not saying, ‘Isn’t this great?'” the Emmy award winner said.

Martin Freeman defended the age gap in Miller's Girl, stating it served the film's narrative

Image credits: Lionsgate Movies

Martin said he felt the criticism was unwarranted, as plenty of stars have appeared in complicated movies without endorsing the subject matter, TMZ reported.

He asserted: “Are we gonna have a go at Liam Neeson for being in a film about the Holocaust?”

Regarding Jenna’s perspective on the matter, she has yet to offer a direct statement. 

Since Miller’s Girl’s release in January, the 21-year-old actress’ intimate scene with Martin has been causing a stir online.

Image credits: Lionsgate Movies

In the dark-comedy drama, Jenna played 18-year-old student Cairo Sweet, who became romantically entangled with her married English professor, Jonathan Miller, played by Martin.

The pair entered into a complicated relationship following a creative writing assignment, leading the educator to risk his marriage and job to help Cairo.

What most raised concerns online was an intimate scene between the two celebs that many people deemed “inappropriate” and “disgusting.”

52-year-old Martin played 21-year-old Jenna Ortega’s on-screen professor and love interest

Image credits: Lionsgate Movies

Someone took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to respond to the erotic sequence, writing, “Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman… I’m uncomfortable.”

Another user said: “This Jenna Ortega/Martin Freeman film is so gross! So, so, so, so gross!”

“Just saw a thread of Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) groping Jenna Ortega in [a] new show, strange times,” somebody else wrote on the platform.

Image credits: Lionsgate Movies

Image credits: Lionsgate Movies

Some users brought the stark age difference between the actors to light, remarking that “when Martin Freeman was in his 40s, Jenna Ortega was 10 years old.”

“That Jenna Ortega Martin Freeman clip might be the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” another fan complained.

Another X user wasn’t as disturbed by the scene, joking that The Hobbit actor “aged differently” than the rest of us.

Martin said he felt the criticism was unwarranted, as plenty of stars have appeared in complicated movies 

Image credits: BetweenTheLines

“Everyone is freakin out abt [sic] this movie Miller’s Girl because of the age difference,” they wrote on X.

“But really, Hobbits age differently than us. For every one year of our life, that equals three of theirs. So, in reality, Martin Freeman is only like 17 1/2. Jenna Ortega is the cradle robber.”

Back in February, intimacy coordinator Kristina Arjona revealed to the Daily Mail that Jenna was involved in decisions about the curation of the racy moments, ensuring “it was consistent with what she was comfortable with.”

"It's acting," a reader commented

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Next: Christoph Waltz apologizes for his role as Nazi Hans Landa:"I'm not really a Nazi, it was the role I was playing. I'm sorry if that role made some people uncomfortable!" Sigh...what#s wrong with people?

