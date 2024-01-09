Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lisa Bonet Files For Divorce From Jason Momoa Nearly 2 Years After Announcing Separation
Celebrities, Couples

Lisa Bonet officially filed for divorce from Jason Momoa, citing a separation going back to October 2020, as they appear to have had an amicable split with no spousal support sought.

The 56-year-old actress filed documents to dissolve the marriage. According to Lisa’s filing, she and Jason have been separated for three years.

The initial alleged separation date was in late 2020, but it wasn’t until January 2022 that the couple announced they were separating.

Jason and Lisa are now looking to share joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Lisa Bonet officially filed for divorce from Jason Momoa, citing a separation going back to October 2020

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Cosby Show actress has indicated in her documents that she’s not seeking spousal support from the 44-year-old actor. Lisa further conveyed that Jason wasn’t looking for payments from her either.

The implication here seems to be that they have a prenup in place, TMZ reported. Subsequently, the former couple’s separate property and assets are “agreed between the parties.”

Image credits: prideofgypsies

They had previously indicated in their statement when they announced their split that they’re “freeing each other to be who we are learning to become.”

Their separation announcement in early 2022 stunned fans, as Jason had previously admitted that Lisa had been his childhood crush, the DailyMail reported.

Just two years after meeting, the ex-lovers welcomed their first child, Lola, and a year later, their son Nakoa-Wolf was born.

The initial alleged separation date was in late 2020, but it wasn’t until January 2022 that the couple announced they were separating

Image credits: prideofgypsies

Following more than a decade together, Jason and Lisa tied the knot under the radar with a ceremony in Topanga, California, as per the DailyMail.

The Hawaii native told ET in 2017: “You know what, I’ve been married to my wife for 12 years. It’s just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love.”

The divorce will now mark Lisa’s second marriage, as she was famously married to Lenny Kravitz and had a girl with him, actress Zoe Kravitz. As for Jason, his marriage to Lisa was his first.

Image credits: prideofgypsies

The actor’s separation from Lisa seemingly has some parallels with his Aquaman co-star, Amber Heard.

Lisa and Jason’s separation occurred just two months after the actor made a show of restoring a 1965 Mustang, Lisa’s first car, as a gift to her.

The Fast X actor documented his big reveal in a YouTube video titled “My Wife’s First Mustang.” He called the car, which Lisa bought when she was 17, her “first love,” CNN reported.

Jason and Lisa are now looking to share joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15

Image credits: prideofgypsies

“I know we can’t relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one,” he said at the time. When he finally made the big reveal to his now ex-wife, Lisa appeared to be completely taken aback, exclaiming: “Oh my gosh, it is so beautiful.”

Back in 2015, just a year before filing for divorce, Amber Heard, who played Mera, Jason Momoa’s love interest in Aquaman, was also surprised by the emotional restoration of her first car.

In an episode of Overhaulin’, an automotive reality television series, Johnny Depp surprised his then-wife, Amber, by having her 1968 Ford Mustang restored.

The actress had owned the car for about 13 years and reportedly loved it dearly because it reminded her of horses.

Image credits: prideofgypsies

The episode showed Amber’s father and the Overhaulin’ team tricking the Zombieland actress into thinking the car had illegally been parted out, which made her quite angry.

The episode ended in a sweet moment that saw the car being fully restored before being revealed to a teary-eyed Amber, hugging and kissing Johnny.

In 2016, Amber went on to file for divorce from the Pirates Of The Caribbean star, eventually leading to the infamous Depp v. Heard defamation lawsuit.

“I wish them both the best in the future,” a reader wrote upon learning about the divorce news

