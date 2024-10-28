Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“So Cute”: Fans Gush Over Keanu Reeves And Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Amid Rare Public Outing
“So Cute”: Fans Gush Over Keanu Reeves And Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Amid Rare Public Outing

Fans have been gushing over Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, enjoying a rare outing together on Thursday (October 24). The lovebirds were photographed enjoying a low-key lunch date together in London, UK. Pictures of their date have since been circulating on social media, prompting people to exclaim how “cute” they look together.

Highlights
  • Fans gush over Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's rare London outing.
  • Keanu, 60, and Alexandra, 51, spotted holding hands in Mayfair.
  • Social media users express delight, calling the couple 'cute'.
  • Keanu and Alexandra went public with their romance in 2019.

The 60-year-old actor and his 51-year-old visual artist girlfriend were spotted holding hands while heading to the trendy Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair, London, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday (October 26).

As a result, a slew of people took to social media to express their delight for the couple, as a Threads user commented: “He looks so happy!! Lord please let Keanu keep his happiness.”

A person wrote: “They are so cute together.”

Fans have been gushing over Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, enjoying a rare outing together on October 24

Image credits: Summit Entertainment

Image credits: Summit Entertainment

Someone else penned: “Love is never too late. I hope I can find my love before I died.”

“This couple always gives me hope that the right love never misses you,” a netizen shared. 

Referencing The Matrix, they further stated: “It then becomes your choice; to leap fearlessly into the unknown of compelling, profound, devotion .. or to risk nothing; stay as you are, wherever you are, and live as you have lived. Choose wisely.”

The lovebirds were photographed enjoying a low-key lunch date together in London, UK

Image credits: Keanu Video Archive

A separate individual chimed in: “I’m so glad he’s happy. Wishing Keanu all the best.”

Keanu and Alexandra have notably kept their relationship private. However, they became a trending topic of conversation in May, when they were pictured spending a date night together at a popular Los Angeles, California, USA restaurant.

Spotted at Giorgio Baldi on May 25, the couple looked chic for their night of romance, Bored Panda previously reported.

Image credits: Glitz & Gossips

The couple, who went public with their romance in 2019, have seemingly been going strong as sources claimed they were extremely happy with each other.

A source close to the Canadian actor told People last year: “This is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in.”

Calling the artist “a rare gem,” the source said Alexandra is “adorable, sweet, caring and funny.”

Pictures of their date have since been circulating on social media

Image credits: River Callaway/Getty

The pair first met at a dinner party in 2009, and a couple of years later, they published a book together with the title, Ode to Happiness, Bored Panda previously reported.  

The book was written by Keanu and illustrated by Alexandra.

As they went public with their romance in 2019, the couple made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles the same year.

Keanu and Alexandra also recently made a rare red carpet appearance at the MOCA Gala 2024 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles in April. 

Image credits: BACKGRID UK

When asked about whether it was easier to handle red carpet events alone, Alexandra told People at the time: “The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun. 

“I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.”

Alexandra added: “It’s interdependent and independent in the best ways.”

The photographs prompted people to exclaim how "cute" they looked together

Andréa Oldereide

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

