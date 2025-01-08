Keanu Reeves Girlfriend: Who Is Alexandra Grant And How Did They Meet?

ADVERTISEMENT

In a world where celebrity opinions often spark debate, Keanu Reeves remains a rare gem – a figure almost universally admired. Often referred to as the “perfect boyfriend,” he embodies wisdom, humility, and charm in everything he does.

When he was first spotted alongside his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, during a rare public outing in 2019, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Since then, the couple has shared a handful of heartwarming red carpet-appearances and intimate dinner dates, solidifying their status as a fan-favorite pair.

But who is Alexandra Grant, and how did she capture the heart of one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars? Bored Panda looks closer at their relationship, from their first meeting to the quiet yet endearing connection.

Alexandra Grant: The Artist Turning Words into Masterpieces

Alexandra Grant is an American artist well-known for her innovative use of language in her paintings. She was born in Ohio but had a wealthy multicultural upbringing, spending time in Mexico, France, and Spain.

According to the Miles McEnery gallery that regularly hosts her exhibitions, Grant has an impressive resume. She received her Master of Fine Arts from the California College of Arts and Crafts and her Bachelor of Arts from Swarthmore College.

The artist loves to tell a story with her work. “There has always been a history of storytelling in painting,” she noted in an interview with The Creative Independent. “I really wanted to look at the patterns I’d found in poetry and narrative and rewrite, as an image, these texts. I wanted to embody literary works. My work is a celebration of writers,” noted Grant.

Her recent solo exhibitions include “Mantra,” held at Positive Art Center in Seoul, South Korea, and “Telepathy is One Step Further Than Empathy,” held at Orange County Museum of Art in Costa Mesa, California. Grant’s paintings have been featured at numerous international institutions, including Italy, Israel, and Guatemala.

She’s also a philanthropist. In 2008, Grant founded grantLOVE, an art project to raise awareness and funds for various arts nonprofits. The project sells merchandise and artwork with Alexandra’s trademark “love” symbol.

How Did Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Meet?

Reeves has remained single for as long as anyone can recall, ever since the heartbreaking loss of his long-time girlfriend and their baby daughter, Jennifer Syme. In fact, he is so widely recognized for his solitude that the phrase “sad Keanu” has become a popular meme.

It is befitting the least to know that Reeves met his latest girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, thanks to his poem on overcoming loneliness and depression.

It really started as a private joke between friends. “Our friend [editor Janey Bergam] sat at Keanu’s house one night listening to wonderfully sad self-pitying songs and Keanu, in the spirit of poking fun at them, began to write a poem,” Grant recalled the story to BBC.

“I draw a hot sorrow bath/In my despair room,” the poem begins and goes on to mention “regret shampoo,” “pain soap,” “I hate myself face cream,” and “alone again silk pyjamas.”

The poem was just a few lines long, but the editor was impressed. She sent it to Grant to illustrate it and published the “Ode to Happiness” – Reeves’ first book. His writing career and friendship with Grant began.

They worked together again on Reeves’ 2016 book called Shadows, which Grant illustrated again.

In 2017, they started a publishing house called X Artists’ Books. According to their website, the project publishes “thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres.”

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant’s Relationship Timeline

The pair had known each other since 2011, when Keanu’s book came out, but they started dating only in 2019. They debuted as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet 2019.

Reeves and Grant walked the red carpet holding hands, sparking romantic rumors.

People reported the pair had been dating for a few months before making it public. “Keanu wants to openly share his life with her. He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life,” a source told People.

“They started dating earlier this year, but have wanted to keep it quiet,” the source added.

Actress Jennifer Tilly also confirmed the longevity of the relationship. “I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” the Child’s Play actress told Page Six.

In 2020, Grant opened up to British Vogue about the sudden attention she received after that red-carpet moment. “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November [2019], and that’s fascinating,” she said.

A year after going public, Keanu was seen giving Alexandra a loving kiss goodbye as she dropped him off at his Berlin hotel while filming Matrix 4. In photos captured by Daily Mail, Keanu was spotted exiting Alexandra’s car.

In March 2021, an insider gave insight into their relationship to US Weekly. “They fit together perfectly, and he really fawns over her when they’re together,” the source said.

“They are in no rush to make it to the altar. They have both been in a lot of serious relationships before, so they are content just being with each other, but nothing is ever off the table,” the source added.

Grant also shared her thoughts on marriage. “Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way,” she explained to British Vogue. “There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

Since then, the couple has been spotted sharing several sweet PDA moments:

Kissing on the Red Carpet at the MOCA Gala 2023

Holding Hands at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in November 2023

Cozying Up at the Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Los Angeles Premiere

Attending the Hammer Museum’s Gala in May 2024

Flagging off the German MotoGP at the Sachsenring Circuit in July 2024

MOCA Gala 2024 in Los Angeles

Throwback : UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel 2016 in Switzerland

And while a wedding may not be on the cards shortly, the couple finds bliss with each other. In a chat with People, Reeves said this when asked about his last moment of bliss:

“A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

A Love Story Built to Last

Unlike most Hollywood couples, Alexandra and Keanu prefer to shun the limelight. According to People, they are complete “homebodies.”

“They both work hard and then enjoy life together,” said a source to the magazine. “They’re very much a normal couple.”

They are frequently invited to parties and events as a couple but are selective about their public appearances. That’s why we’ve seen them publicly together only a handful of times since 2019.

“They’re often invited to events but only attend ones that truly matter to them,” the source added. “They’d much rather entertain at home. They often have friends over for dinner. It’s always the best.”

The source gushed that this was the most fun and positive relationship Keanu has ever had, calling Alexandra a “rare gem.”

“She is adorable, sweet, caring and funny. She has her own life and career but is also very supportive of Keanu’s. When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Grant says, “It’s interdependent and independent in the best ways,” when asked about her relationship with Reeves.

“The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun,” she told People.

“I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident about it alone,” Grant continued.

She also called the actor her creative inspiration.

Keanu Reeves shared his feelings about Alexandra Grant in a rare candid moment. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Sonic 3 premiere, Keanu was asked how he felt seeing Alexandra dressed up for the red carpet. With a soft hum, he replied, “Your heart just opens.”

Public Reactions to Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend

In a time when leading men in Hollywood often date women nearly half their age (We see you, Leo), Keanu is being lauded for being in an age-appropriate relationship.

The “perfect boyfriend” is keeping up with his persona and reputation as a gentle soul, distancing himself from Hollywood A-listers.

At first glance, many might think that Alexandra Grant is older than Keanu Reeves due to her silver hair. In reality, she is actually nine years younger. Grant is 51, while Reeves is 60.

@ourobororoboruo commented on X how refreshing it was to see them together. “ On one hand, I am genuinely super happy for them. On the other hand…we’re actually pausing to marvel at an older man dating someone in his age group. The bar has got to rise,” reads the post.

Keanu’s love life may also capture public approval due to his heartbreaking personal loss of several loved ones, including his girlfriend, their stillborn daughter, and his best friend.

In a candid Daily Mail interview, Keanu shared that grief has never fully left him. Drawing parallels between his character John Wick’s emotional pain and his own, he remarked, “Oh yeah, I thought it was one of the foundations of the role for John Wick. I love his grief.”

When asked what fascinates him about grief, Keanu reflected, “Well, for the character and in life, it’s about the love of the person you’re grieving for, and any time you can keep company with that fire, it is warm. I absolutely relate to that, and I don’t think you ever work through it.”

Keanu’s perceived loneliness became a viral topic in 2019. A misreported quote from an Ellen DeGeneres interview circulated online, claiming Keanu had said, “I don’t have anyone in my life. Hopefully, it’ll happen for me.” The quote, though inaccurate, struck a chord with fans

A photo of Keanu eating alone on a park bench soon followed, igniting sympathy across the internet. Fans even launched “Cheer Up Keanu Day,” flooding message boards with heartfelt messages of love and appreciation.

Given this backdrop, it’s no surprise that fans are overjoyed to see Keanu happy and in love today.