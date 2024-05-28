Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Share A Night Of Romance With Date In Los Angeles

ADVERTISEMENT

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were pictured spending date night together at a popular Los Angeles restaurant.

Spotted at Giorgio Baldi on Saturday, May 25, the couple looked chic for their night of romance as the 59-year-old actor was dressed in a dark jacket and jeans while the artist, 51, wore a shiny black top with dark pants.

The couple, who went public with their romance in 2019, seem to be going strong as sources claimed they are extremely happy with each other.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 25

Image credits: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID via Vidapress

“This is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in,” a source told People in March this year.

Calling the artist “a rare gem,” the source said Alexandra is “adorable, sweet, caring and funny. She has her own life and career but is also very supportive of Keanu’s. When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set.”

The couple appear to be a match made in heaven as they seemed to enjoy their night out

“Everyone just loves her. They live together and often have friends over for dinner. Keanu is very happy,” the source added.

The two lovebirds first met at a dinner party in 2009, and a couple of years later, they published a book together with the title, Ode to Happiness. The book was written by the Matrix star and illustrated by Alexandra.

The couple first met in 2009 and went public with their romance only in 2019

As they went public with their romance in 2019, the pair made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in LA the same year.

The couple recently made a rare red carpet appearance at the MOCA Gala 2024 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles in April. The two shared a sweet kiss for the cameras before making their way inside the venue.

The lovebirds did not hesitate to share a kiss on the red carpet during a rare public appearance last month

When asked about whether it was easier to handle red carpet events alone, Alexandra told People, “The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun. I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.”

“It’s interdependent and independent in the best ways,” she added.