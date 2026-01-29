Erika Kirk’s Grin In Leaked Clip Days After Charlie’s Passing Fuels Backlash Amid Explosive Audio

ADVERTISEMENT

Just five days after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, his wife Erika Kirk was caught on camera smiling and giggling during a video call.

Over the last few months, online conspiracy theories have swirled around the 37-year-old mother, with certain corners of the internet speculating whether her attitude is truly that of a mourning widow.

Highlights A recently emerged video has fuelled conspiracy theories about whether Erika Kirk is truly mourning the loss of her husband Charlie Kirk.

The clip captured the widow addressing the Turning Point USA team about five days after her husband was slain.

She was also heard praising TPUSA's merchandise sales after Charlie's memorial service in a leaked audio clip.

“Have you ever heard somebody talk about their husbands [sic] memorial service like this?” one commented online.

Erika has denounced these theories, but a newly surfaced video has made netizens say: “She definitely had a part in his demise. I just can’t prove it.”

Erika Kirk speaking at a podium with presidential seal, her expression serious amid leaked clip backlash.

The recently emerged video captured Erika Kirk giggling away shortly after her husband Charlie Kirk was fatally struck by a rooftop sniper inside the Utah Valley University campus on September 10.

Erika was seen addressing team members of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a conservative youth activist organization that Charlie co-founded, during a video call on September 16.

Erika Kirk in a white suit on stage with sparks flying nearby, reacting amid backlash and explosive audio controversy.

The call began with the bereaved wife giggling and joking about how she hated Zoom.

Her attitude left viewers online uneasy, with one saying, “That is a person experiencing joy while knowing they shouldn’t show it.”

Erika Kirk with a subtle grin in leaked clip fueling backlash amid explosive audio days after Charlie’s passing.

“Bro I mourned my cat’s d**th longer,” one quipped, while another chimed in, saying, “She always talks about him too like he was some guy she knew or a toy she used to play with, not like he was her husband or anything.”

“That clip is wild she’s straight-up beaming like she just won the lottery. Whether the conspiracy’s real or not, the optics are brutal. Hard to watch without side-eyeing the whole situation,” another said.

“I never thought it was a joke,” another said. “I just never thought she’d be this gleeful about the grift in public.”

Erika Kirk speaking into a microphone during a podcast recording, her grin fueling backlash after Charlie’s passing.

Screenshot of a tweet showing backlash over Erika Kirk’s grin in leaked clip after Charlie’s passing amid explosive audio.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has further fueled the conspiracy theories surrounding Erika.

On her YouTube channel with 5.75M subscribers, Candace shared a video this week, which included the Zoom call with the TPUSA team about five days after Charlie had lost his life.

Erika Kirk smiling widely in leaked clip days after Charlie’s passing amid backlash and explosive audio.

The podcaster said it felt strange “hearing [Erika] sound like she’s about to cry” when she “specifically” discusses their jobs.

“She did not mean that sincerely. After working them all like horses, wrapping them in this way, she’s going to fire a boatload of them without cause or even conversation,” Candace claimed.

Erika Kirk holding microphone with a smile during a live event, amid backlash from leaked clip and explosive audio.

Another video shared by Candace this week included a “leaked TPUSA audio,” in which Erika couldn’t stop talking about her husband’s memorial service, during which her entry included fireworks.

She was heard praising the TPUSA staff for pulling off the “event of a century” and couldn’t control her excitement over the merchandise sales.

Erika Kirk smiling and holding hands with a man on stage amid backlash following leaked clip and explosive audio.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Erika Kirk’s grin in leaked clip days after Charlie’s passing fueling backlash amid explosive audio.

“I think we’re at like over 200,000 for merch sales… it just keeps bumping up like crazy,” Erika said.

“The staff that worked on the memorial, they had 20-hour days for a week during the time of us grieving the loss of my husband,” she continued, “I know several staff that didn’t even sleep.”

Erika Kirk with a tearful expression in leaked clip sparking backlash amid explosive audio after Charlie’s passing.

Screenshot of a tweet showing a user commenting on Erika Kirk’s grin in leaked clip days after Charlie’s passing backlash.

Conveying that she had no signs of stopping, she added: “Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action will steam ahead. Charlie would want us to get back to work.”

“Charlie in heaven is like, ‘You guys thought you had a busy schedule, then just you wait,’” she told her employees and claimed her slain husband is “doing some awesome things with Jesus in heaven right now.”

Erika Kirk smiling in a leaked clip days after Charlie’s passing sparking backlash amid explosive audio conversation.

Tweet from Ms. Chaos reacting with a sarcastic comment on Erika Kirk’s grin in leaked clip amid backlash over explosive audio.

Netizens were baffled by her words, saying: “Event of the century? Have you ever heard somebody talk about their husbands [sic] memorial service like this?”

“Didn’t know excitement was a stage of grief,” one said, while another wrote, “She sounds like a district manager talking about holiday sales goals.”

“I have no words. This is not normal,” another said.

Erika Kirk walking on stage in a glittery suit with bright lights and sparks creating a dramatic atmosphere amid backlash.

Screenshot of a tweet mocking Erika Kirk’s grin in leaked clip, sparking backlash amid explosive audio.

About three months after Charlie’s assassination, Erika appeared on a podcast, where host Glenn Beck mistakenly said, “Yesterday was the three year anniversary,” instead of three months since his sudden passing.

As Glenn corrected himself, Erika let out a laugh and said, “It feels like three years.”

The clip raised eyebrows online, with one X user saying, “Time flies when you are having fun!”

Last month, Erika addressed the conspiracy theories surrounding her husband’s assassination and called them a “mind virus” during an interview with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner.

“My silence does not mean that somehow Turning Point USA and all of the handpicked staff that loved my husband and my husband loved them, is somehow in on it,” she said.

“But here’s my breaking point on that,” she added, saying she didn’t “care” if people called her “names” but wasn’t comfortable with them targeting her TPUSA “names.”

“Come after me … But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my ‘Charlie Kirk Show’ family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love, because somehow they’re in on this,” she added.

Erika also responded last month to a question from CBS News’ Bari Weiss’ about whether she had a message for Candace.

“Stop,” she said at the time. “That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop.”

“It’s her turn to be famous now,” read one comment online

