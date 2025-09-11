Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Witnesses Describe Horrific Last Moments Of Charlie Kirk, As Manhunt For The Culprit Continues
Charlie Kirk speaking at crowded event with witnesses describing horrific last moments as manhunt continues.
Crime, Society

Witnesses Describe Horrific Last Moments Of Charlie Kirk, As Manhunt For The Culprit Continues

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
The manhunt continues for the person who assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk in a “targeted attack,” police said.

Charlie, a staunch supporter of the US president, was on a speaking tour when his life was violently cut short in front of his wife, children, and the thousands who came to hear him speak at a Utah college campus.

Highlights
  • Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist, was assassinated inside the Utah Valley University campus.
  • His wife, children, and 3,000 people were attending the event on Wednesday, September 10.
  • Chilling footage appeared to show the sniper's shadowy figure running across the roof of a campus building.
  • “There’s somebody on the roof right there,” someone in the crowd said.

Authorities believe the assailant fired at him from a rooftop.

RELATED:

    The manhunt continues for the person who assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk in a “targeted attack”

    Man speaking at podium in a dark suit and red tie as witnesses describe horrific last moments of Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    Trigger warning: contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    Panic erupted at Utah Valley University when the sniper’s bullet ripped through Charlie’s neck shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 10.

    The 31-year-old briefly clutched his neck while blood gushed from his wound.

    Within moments, Charlie collapsed from his chair and fell to the ground.

    His security team rushed him to a hospital, but he did not survive. His passing was confirmed shortly after.

    Crowd gathered at an outdoor event under a tent with American Comeback branding during witness statements on Charlie Kirk incident.

    Image credits: WPLG Local 10

    Justin Hickens, who was one of the scores of people who gathered at the campus to watch Charlie speak, said he was standing about 20 yards away from the pro-lifer when he heard “a big loud shot.”

    “I saw a bunch of blood come out of Charlie,” Justin told NBC News. “I saw his body kind of kick back and go limp, and everybody dropped to the ground.”

    The Turning Point USA co-founder was fatally shot in front of his wife, children, and 3,000 attendees

    Charlie Kirk speaking into a microphone during an outdoor event with an audience in the background

    Image credits: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

    Chilling footage appeared to show a shadowy figure running across the roof of a campus building moments after the assassination.

    “There’s somebody on the roof right there,” one clip captured someone in the crowd saying. “He just ran from over there, ran in, now he’s right there.”

    Crowded outdoor scene near buildings as witnesses describe horrific last moments of Charlie Kirk during ongoing manhunt.

    Image credits: strictsignal/WarMonitor3

    Shots were fired when Charlie was conducting his signature “Prove Me Wrong” table as part of his American Comeback Tour.

    The co-founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth activist organization, was answering questions about mass shootings in the US when he was struck in the university courtyard in front of 3,000 attendees.

    “I saw a bunch of blood come out of Charlie,” a witness said about the alarming moment

    Dispatchers described the suspect as someone wearing a black shirt, a black vest, and jeans.

    He was said to be wearing a black tactical helmet, mask, aviator-style glasses, and carrying a long, black weapon.

    Memorial outside Burke Family Victory Center with flowers and photos during manhunt for Charlie Kirk culprit.

    Image credits: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

    The culprit “is believed to have fired from the roof of a building down to the location of the public event in the student courtyard,” officials said.

    The sniper remains at large as of Wednesday night.

    Police interrogated two suspects but eventually released both of them from custody after finding no connection between them and the shooting.

    Charlie was answering questions about mass shootings in the US when a bullet ripped through his neck

    The first suspect was identified as 71-year-old George Zinn, and the second was Zachariah Qureshi.

    “There is no current ties to the shooting with either of these individuals,” the FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety said in a joint statement.

    “There is an ongoing investigation and manhunt,” the statement added.

    Charlie Kirk with family at a birthday party as witnesses describe last moments during ongoing manhunt for culprit.

    Image credits: TPointUK

    The mother of the second suspect, who was later exonerated, said her son was a fan of the slain activist and had traveled to the university to watch him speak.

    He was “super shaken” to witness the firing and then subsequently be blamed for it, the mother said.

    “He’s a great kid,” she told the New York Post.

    “I have a picture of him. He’s like 25-feet from Charlie on the other side that he was shot. He sent us a video,” she added. “He was attending like any other college kid. He listens to him.”

    The sniper, who was wearing tactical gear and had a long, black weapon, remains at large

    Crowd gathered around a tent with American Comeback banner during event related to Charlie Kirk eyewitness accounts.

    Image credits: NBCLA

    A number of celebrities reacted to the shooting, including Chris Pratt, Jimmy Kimmel, Meghan McCain and others.

    “Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God’s grace. God help us,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt wrote in a tweet.

    TV personality Piers Morgan called the incident an “appalling assault on free speech and democracy.”

    “Charlie always welcomed debate, with anyone. This is disgusting, and heart-breaking. RIP Charlie,” he added.

    Two suspects were questioned but released when cops found no connection between them and the shooting

    Jimmy Kimmel’s Instagram post condemning gun violence and expressing sympathy for the Kirk family victims.

    Image credits: jimmykimmel

    Tweet from Bernie Sanders condemning political violence and expressing support for Charlie Kirk’s family amid ongoing manhunt.

    Image credits: BernieSanders

    Jimmy Kimmel did not address Charlie’s passing on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live, but he shared his thoughts on social media.

    “Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?” he wrote. “On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents, and innocents who fall victim to senseless g** violence.”

    Man sitting at an outdoor event, crowds in background, related to witnesses describing last moments of Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing condolences for Charlie Kirk as witnesses describe his horrific last moments during the ongoing manhunt.

    Image credits: MeghanMcCain

    Tweet by Jake Paul discussing the shooting of Charlie Kirk and urging prayers amid a manhunt for the culprit.

    Image credits: jakepaul

    Stephen Colbert mentioned Charlie’s passing on the latest episode of The Late Show and offered condolences to his family and loved ones.

    “Political violence does not solve any of our political differences. Political violence only leads to more political violence. And I pray with all my heart that this is the aberrant action of a madman and not a sign of things to come,” he went on to say.

    Celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel, Chris Pratt, and Stephen Colbert spoke about the shooting

    Crowd of people running outdoors under a blue sky, illustrating witnesses describing last moments as manhunt for culprit continues.

    Image credits: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

    Social media post expressing prayers for Charlie Kirk amid ongoing manhunt and described horrific last moments.

    Image credits: prattprattpratt

    Tweet from Dave Portnoy mourning Charlie Kirk, highlighting the darkest days and ongoing manhunt for the culprit.

    Image credits: stoolpresidente

    Meghan McCain, who used to host The View, said, “This is a generational, paradigm shifting moment in American history.”

    “Rest in peace Charlie Kirk. The mark you have made on the world will forever be a blessing and memory. We pray for your eternal rest with our Lord. May God bless your family always and be with your children and wife Erika,” she wrote.

    Man speaking into a microphone at a public event with crowd and security in background, discussing Charlie Kirk incident.

    Image credits: Charlie Kirk/YouTube

    In another tweet, Meghan wrote, “If you think you’re going to scare and silence conservatives to stop speaking and fighting for truth, God, America, family and the soul of our country – you’ve never met one of us.”

    “Charlie Kirk got shot for telling the truth. That is literally it. What a mentally sick time we are living through We need god more than ever Praying for Charlie’s family and praying for these evil people to heal,” influencer Jake Paul wrote on X.

    Charlie Kirk in a blue suit and tie, as witnesses describe horrific last moments and manhunt for the culprit continues.

    Image credits: piersmorgan

    Netizens also had strong reactions to the alarming news.

    “Shooting from that far, that was no amateur,” one commented online, while another said, “Spent all that time arresting the wrong person… ”

    “Wow taking the wrong person into custody. I’m feeling safer by the minute,” another said.

    “Doubt they will ever find the person,” one netizen commented online

    Comment by Monica Rhoades discussing security presence on the high school roof related to horrific last moments of Charlie Kirk.

    Comment from Peter Forget questioning concern over a sniper escaping after Charlie Kirk last moments witnessed.

    Comment by Kimberly Noe discussing the shooting in relation to witnesses describing horrific last moments of Charlie Kirk.

    Comment from Lucre Houtman stating definitely not the old man they arrested in a social media post about Charlie Kirk manhunt.

    Comment by Carol R. Brown expressing concern about lack of drone protection after July incident in politically controversial events.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Kiley Weihl Boggs discussing a diversion related to the manhunt for Charlie Kirk.

    Facebook comment by Jimmy Daehne saying someone is on the roof and suggesting to film it during the manhunt for Charlie Kirk culprit.

    Comment by Judith White asking why bodyguards didn’t see the horrific last moments of Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Angela Paris questioning why people didn’t say something about the outfit.

    Witness describing security lapses and last moments of Charlie Kirk as manhunt for culprit continues.

    Comment by Gabrielle Cowley expressing concern about a man wrongfully detained during the Charlie Kirk case manhunt.

    Comment by Sarah Elizabeth Scott expressing confusion about someone dressed unusually not standing out in a crowd, related to Charlie Kirk witness accounts.

    Comment from Jackson K Graves expressing frustration over the arrest of the wrong person amid Charlie Kirk manhunt.

    Comment describing sniper use in horrific last moments of Charlie Kirk, amid ongoing manhunt for the culprit.

    Comment from Johnnys Junk Yard about security cameras failing to capture Charlie Kirk’s last moments amid ongoing manhunt.

    Comment from Jane Foley expressing concern about wrongful custody and safety amid ongoing manhunt for culprit.

    Comment by Ollie Bruce Zahorodnjij expressing doubt about finding the culprit in the Charlie Kirk manhunt.

    Comment by Larry Waldon claiming political assassination in discussion about Charlie Kirk's last moments and ongoing manhunt.

    Comment by Jose Cruz discussing stopping conversations about the Epstein files in a social media post.

    Comment by Martin Heinz discussing a shooting incident involving expert marksmanship and military-grade weapons.

    Comment from BethAnn Fowler-Lukas suggesting a professional assassination in the last moments of Charlie Kirk.

    Comment from Misty Dawn Adcock expressing sorrow over horrific last moments of Charlie Kirk as manhunt for culprit continues.

    Comment by Abby Jane Ivy expressing grief over Charlie Kirk’s death and concerns about freedom of speech and division.

    Comment from Millie Vanilli expressing sadness and support amid calls for tougher gun laws after Charlie Kirk incident.

    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mhbonal avatar
    pelemele
    pelemele
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Murder is never the answer and will only make this guy look like a martyr.... And on the ironic side: "It's worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment" (Charlie Kirk, Salt Lake City, 2025)

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh fu‍ck, his family *was* there. I was hoping that was just false reporting. Awful. As I've said in the other thread about this, I'm not MAGA-siding and I don't agree with many (if any... I can't think of any, anyway) of his views, but I feel for his now widowed wife and his kids that will now grow up without a father. And 31; geez. He was a baby. I'm saddened by the loss of life -- not necessarily the loss of what he brought to the table, so to speak. But downvote me all you will if that's what you wish to do.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    landaulitewski avatar
    Maples Dad
    Maples Dad
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm genuinely repulsed by some of the comments from other people here.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
