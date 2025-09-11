Witnesses Describe Horrific Last Moments Of Charlie Kirk, As Manhunt For The Culprit Continues

ADVERTISEMENT

The manhunt continues for the person who assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk in a “targeted attack,” police said.

Charlie, a staunch supporter of the US president, was on a speaking tour when his life was violently cut short in front of his wife, children, and the thousands who came to hear him speak at a Utah college campus.

Highlights Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist, was assassinated inside the Utah Valley University campus.

His wife, children, and 3,000 people were attending the event on Wednesday, September 10.

Chilling footage appeared to show the sniper's shadowy figure running across the roof of a campus building.

“There’s somebody on the roof right there,” someone in the crowd said.

Authorities believe the assailant fired at him from a rooftop.

Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trigger warning: contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Panic erupted at Utah Valley University when the sniper’s bullet ripped through Charlie’s neck shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 10.

The 31-year-old briefly clutched his neck while blood gushed from his wound.

Within moments, Charlie collapsed from his chair and fell to the ground.

His security team rushed him to a hospital, but he did not survive. His passing was confirmed shortly after.

Image credits: WPLG Local 10

Justin Hickens, who was one of the scores of people who gathered at the campus to watch Charlie speak, said he was standing about 20 yards away from the pro-lifer when he heard “a big loud shot.”

“I saw a bunch of blood come out of Charlie,” Justin told NBC News. “I saw his body kind of kick back and go limp, and everybody dropped to the ground.”

The Turning Point USA co-founder was fatally shot in front of his wife, children, and 3,000 attendees

Image credits: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Chilling footage appeared to show a shadowy figure running across the roof of a campus building moments after the assassination.

“There’s somebody on the roof right there,” one clip captured someone in the crowd saying. “He just ran from over there, ran in, now he’s right there.”

Image credits: strictsignal/WarMonitor3

Shots were fired when Charlie was conducting his signature “Prove Me Wrong” table as part of his American Comeback Tour.

The co-founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth activist organization, was answering questions about mass shootings in the US when he was struck in the university courtyard in front of 3,000 attendees.

“I saw a bunch of blood come out of Charlie,” a witness said about the alarming moment

🚨#BREAKING: New video shows the suspect who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, laying prone on the roof of Losee Center at UVU moments before the shooting. pic.twitter.com/fv1tFqixrv — Strict Signal (@strictsignal) September 10, 2025

Dispatchers described the suspect as someone wearing a black shirt, a black vest, and jeans.

He was said to be wearing a black tactical helmet, mask, aviator-style glasses, and carrying a long, black weapon.

Image credits: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

The culprit “is believed to have fired from the roof of a building down to the location of the public event in the student courtyard,” officials said.

The sniper remains at large as of Wednesday night.

Police interrogated two suspects but eventually released both of them from custody after finding no connection between them and the shooting.

Charlie was answering questions about mass shootings in the US when a bullet ripped through his neck

Look closely at the roof the shooter is running away just after Charlie was shot. pic.twitter.com/zvEcBXlIj3 — WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) September 10, 2025

The first suspect was identified as 71-year-old George Zinn, and the second was Zachariah Qureshi.

“There is no current ties to the shooting with either of these individuals,” the FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety said in a joint statement.

“There is an ongoing investigation and manhunt,” the statement added.

Image credits: TPointUK

The mother of the second suspect, who was later exonerated, said her son was a fan of the slain activist and had traveled to the university to watch him speak.

He was “super shaken” to witness the firing and then subsequently be blamed for it, the mother said.

“He’s a great kid,” she told the New York Post.

“I have a picture of him. He’s like 25-feet from Charlie on the other side that he was shot. He sent us a video,” she added. “He was attending like any other college kid. He listens to him.”

The sniper, who was wearing tactical gear and had a long, black weapon, remains at large

Image credits: NBCLA

A number of celebrities reacted to the shooting, including Chris Pratt, Jimmy Kimmel, Meghan McCain and others.

“Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God’s grace. God help us,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt wrote in a tweet.

A witness says she recognized the man taken into custody for shooting Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/w4otWeNmjh — jennie (@seoulciity) September 10, 2025

TV personality Piers Morgan called the incident an “appalling assault on free speech and democracy.”

“Charlie always welcomed debate, with anyone. This is disgusting, and heart-breaking. RIP Charlie,” he added.

Two suspects were questioned but released when cops found no connection between them and the shooting

Image credits: jimmykimmel

Image credits: BernieSanders

Jimmy Kimmel did not address Charlie’s passing on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live, but he shared his thoughts on social media.

“Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?” he wrote. “On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents, and innocents who fall victim to senseless g** violence.”

Image credits: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Image credits: MeghanMcCain

Image credits: jakepaul

Stephen Colbert mentioned Charlie’s passing on the latest episode of The Late Show and offered condolences to his family and loved ones.

“Political violence does not solve any of our political differences. Political violence only leads to more political violence. And I pray with all my heart that this is the aberrant action of a madman and not a sign of things to come,” he went on to say.

Celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel, Chris Pratt, and Stephen Colbert spoke about the shooting

Image credits: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Image credits: prattprattpratt

Image credits: stoolpresidente

Meghan McCain, who used to host The View, said, “This is a generational, paradigm shifting moment in American history.”

“Rest in peace Charlie Kirk. The mark you have made on the world will forever be a blessing and memory. We pray for your eternal rest with our Lord. May God bless your family always and be with your children and wife Erika,” she wrote.

Image credits: Charlie Kirk/YouTube

In another tweet, Meghan wrote, “If you think you’re going to scare and silence conservatives to stop speaking and fighting for truth, God, America, family and the soul of our country – you’ve never met one of us.”

“Charlie Kirk got shot for telling the truth. That is literally it. What a mentally sick time we are living through We need god more than ever Praying for Charlie’s family and praying for these evil people to heal,” influencer Jake Paul wrote on X.

Image credits: piersmorgan

Netizens also had strong reactions to the alarming news.

“Shooting from that far, that was no amateur,” one commented online, while another said, “Spent all that time arresting the wrong person… ”

“Wow taking the wrong person into custody. I’m feeling safer by the minute,” another said.

“Doubt they will ever find the person,” one netizen commented online

