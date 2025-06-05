Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Chris Pratt Sparks Heated Reactions After “Callous” Tribute To ‘Parks And Rec’ Co-Star’s Passing
Chris Pratt at a Netflix event, sparking heated reactions after a callous tribute to a Parks and Rec co-star's passing.
Chris Pratt Sparks Heated Reactions After “Callous” Tribute To ‘Parks And Rec’ Co-Star’s Passing

Chris Pratt has sparked mixed reactions over his tribute to his late Parks and Recreation co-star Jonathan Joss, with many describing the message as too “robotic” or “poorly written.”

Jonathan was fatally shot on Sunday (June 1) during a dispute at his San Antonio property by a former neighbor, Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja. He was 59.

Highlights
  • Chris Pratt faced criticism over his social media tribute to his 'Parks and Recreation' co-star Jonathan Joss, who was fatally shot on Sunday.
  • Social media users described the message as too brief and simple, arguing that Chris did not put much effort into it.
  • Jonathan was shot by a former neighbor at his property in San Antonio; the shooter has since been arrested.

On Facebook, Jonathan’s husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, said he was present at the time of the shooting and claimed it was a targeted hate crime.

“My husband Jonathan Joss and I were involved in a shooting while checking the mail at the site of our former home. That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire,” Tristan began.

    Chris Pratt divided opinions after posting a message about his late Parks and Recreation co-star Jonathan Joss

    Chris Pratt posing at a premiere event, wearing a light purple blazer, sparking heated reactions online.

    Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

    The man claimed that he and Jonathan had reported the threats multiple times, but “nothing was done.”

    “Throughout that time, we were harassed regularly by individuals who made it clear they did not accept our relationship,” he wrote.

    On the day of the attack, Tristan said they went to the burned house to check their mail and discovered “the skull of one of [their] dogs” deliberately placed for them to find, which caused them “severe emotional distress.”

    Jonathan Joss was fatally shot during a dispute at his San Antonio, Texas, property by a former neighbor

    Man wearing a black leather jacket and necklace standing outdoors, related to Chris Pratt sparks heated reactions topic.

    Image credits: Jonathan Joss/Facebook

    He alleged that a man approached them and began “yelling violent homophobic slurs” before firing his weapon.

    According to police, authorities responded to the shooting at around 7 p.m. and found the actor lying “near the roadway.”

    Person with sunglasses and headphones posing with a man in a hat and glasses, sparking heated reactions to Chris Pratt tribute.

    Image credits: Tristan Kern de Gonzales/Facebook

    While waiting for emergency medical services, authorities attempted to administer “life-saving measures,” but Jonathan had already succumbed to his injuries by the time paramedics arrived.

    Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja was detained after attempting to flee the scene in a vehicle. Police said they haven’t found evidence of a hate crime but the investigation was still ongoing.

    Jonathan’s husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, claimed the shooting was a targeted hate crime

    Chris Pratt sparks heated reactions with a callous tribute to Parks and Rec co-star's passing in social media post.

    Image credits: prattprattpratt

    Comment expressing criticism about a callous tribute by Chris Pratt to Parks and Rec co-star's passing.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Chris Pratt’s callous tribute to a Parks and Rec co-star’s passing.

    Chris Pratt, who played Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, was among the cast members of the beloved NBC sitcom who paid tribute to Jonathan, who portrayed Chief Ken Hotate.

    In his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Da*n. RIP Jonathan. Always such a kind dude. He played Ken Hotate in Parks and was also in Mag 7. Sad to see. Prayers up. Hug your loved ones.”

    But several social media users felt that Chris’ tribute was too brief and emotionally detached.

    “Honestly, just using full sentences would have made this sound more sincere even if they weren’t close. Minimal effort. Also, what does ‘prayers up’ even mean,” one person wrote.

    Man in beige suit sitting at desk, linked to discussions about Chris Pratt and Parks And Rec co-star tribute controversy.

    Image credits: NBC

    “This is such a poorly written statement,” agreed someone else. “I know that Pratt likely wasn’t close with Jonathan, nor is he expected to be — but no statement is honestly better than this. It sounds so callous.”

    “This message gives ‘Da*n, that’s crazy’ vibes. Yuck,” echoed a third.

    However, others defended the Jurassic World star, writing, “Chris has always been a casual person and the way he words things show that. That doesn’t mean that he wasn’t sad.”

    “Yeah, he could have worded it better, but people already hate him, so they find it easy to nick-pick on little stuff. At least he gave his condolences…” said a separate fan.

    Chris Pratt posted a short tribute in his Instagram stories, describing the actor as a “kind dude”

    Actor Chris Pratt in a dark outfit with face paint, sparking heated reactions over tribute to Parks and Rec co-star.

    Image credits: Columbia Pictures

    User comment on forums discussing Chris Pratt sparking heated reactions after a callous tribute to Parks and Rec co-star's passing.

    Text comment defending Chris Pratt amid heated reactions over his tribute to Parks and Rec co-star's passing.
    “I think at this point people just need a reason to hate on him,” noted an additional user. “He seemingly can’t do a Mother’s Day post correctly and now this. Settle down.”

    Last year, Chris faced criticism for omitting Anna Faris, his ex-wife and the mother of his first child, from his Mother’s Day message and exclusively focusing on his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and his mother, Kathy Pratt.

    Chris previously faced backlash for excluding his ex-wife, Anna Faris, from a lengthy Mother’s Day message

    Chris Pratt taking a mirror selfie with a pregnant woman, sparking heated reactions after a callous Parks and Rec tribute.

    Image credits: prattprattpratt

    “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there! Love to my Mom Kathy who set a high bar for her love, patience, humor, and joy in motherhood,” the 45-year-old wrote on Instagram.

    “And a special thank you my darling Katherine for all you do. Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack makes me fall more and more in love with you every day.

    “The 24/7 job of scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities, the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom, and grace.”

    Chris Pratt smiling in a dark suit during a talk show, sparking heated reactions after Parks and Rec tribute.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

    “It’s truly a marvel,” he concluded the post, which featured several photos of Katherine and Kathy.

    Chris and Anna, his Take Me Home Tonight co-star, married in 2009 and divorced in 2017, citing irreconcilable differences. They share a son, Jack, born in 2012.

    In 2018, he began a relationship with Katherine after being introduced by her mother, Maria Shriver. The couple shares three children: Lyla, born in 2020; Eloise, born in 2022; and Ford, born in 2024.

    Many fans supported Chris amid the backlash, arguing that it would’ve been odd for him to mention his ex on social media, given that he has moved on and that kind of gesture might make his current partner uncomfortable.

    People criticized Chris’ message for being “tone-deaf” and lacking empathy

    Tweet criticizing Chris Pratt over allegations, sparking heated reactions after tribute to Parks and Rec co-star's passing.

    Image credits: tyrant_brittany

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Chris Pratt’s callous tribute to Parks and Rec co-star’s passing.

    Image credits: cynastic

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Chris Pratt's callous tribute to Parks and Rec co-star's passing.

    Image credits: TayoPSG

    Screenshot of a social media reply reacting to Chris Pratt’s callous tribute causing heated reactions online.

    Image credits: xenonpogs

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Chris Pratt’s callous tribute to Parks and Rec co-star’s passing.

    Image credits: azzurrochurro

    Tweet criticizing Hollywood and Chris Pratt’s callous tribute to Parks and Rec co-star, sparking heated reactions online.

    Image credits: EveryPostHits

    Tweet criticizing Chris Pratt for a callous tribute to Parks and Rec co-star's passing, sparking heated reactions online.

    Image credits: JimPrieto

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Chris Pratt for a callous tribute related to Parks and Rec co-star’s passing.

    Image credits: bforlife_27

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Chris Pratt’s callous tribute to Parks and Rec co-star’s passing with skepticism.

    Image credits: solitairesoc

    Tweet criticizing Chris Pratt's callous tribute to Parks and Rec co-star, sparking heated reactions online.

    Image credits: abalygoo

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Chris Pratt’s callous tribute to Parks and Rec co-star’s passing.

    Image credits: LucifersAether

    Tweet screenshot showing a user reacting to Chris Pratt sparking heated reactions after a callous tribute to Parks and Rec co-star’s passing.

    Image credits: gadingsaurus

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting critically to Chris Pratt's callous tribute to Parks and Rec co-star's passing.

    Image credits: terrificsole53

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Chris Pratt's callous Parks and Rec tribute, questioning his intentions and sincerity.

    Image credits: Sye_Lokata

    User comment on social media expressing doubt about sincerity in Chris Pratt sparks heated reactions over tribute.

    Image credits: Alicia899618581

    Screenshot of a social media reply defending Chris Pratt amid heated reactions over his Parks and Rec tribute.

    Image credits: eessenneb

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing reactions to Chris Pratt’s callous tribute to Parks and Rec co-star’s passing.

    Image credits: SilkWebber18

    Twitter user Patrick responding to a heated discussion about Chris Pratt's callous tribute to Parks and Rec co-star.

    Image credits: marveljock52

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Chris Pratt sparking heated reactions after a callous tribute to Parks and Rec co-star.

    Image credits: Ej8F1

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Chris Pratt’s callous tribute to Parks and Rec co-star’s passing, sparking heated reactions.

    Image credits: SublimeBoyZen

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    People criticizing what others say in these situations is what gives our statements such empty formality. There is so much pressure to say "the right thing" that people look up statements in special books or websites. The sort of awkward informality of this statement just makes it seem more sincere to me.

    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People criticizing what others say in these situations is what gives our statements such empty formality. There is so much pressure to say "the right thing" that people look up statements in special books or websites. The sort of awkward informality of this statement just makes it seem more sincere to me.

