Chris Pratt Had To Get Wife’s “Permission” To Sign A Movie With Millie Bobby Brown
Chris Pratt Had To Get Wife's "Permission" To Sign A Movie With Millie Bobby Brown

Chris Pratt has revealed he got “permission” from his wife before filming a movie starring himself and Millie Bobby Brown.

When the movie star spoke at a panel promoting his upcoming Netflix film The Electric State, he dove deeper into his motivation to sign on.

After he and his wife read the script, the two agreed he should accept the project. 

Highlights
  • Chris Pratt needed his wife's permission to join a movie with Millie Bobby Brown.
  • Chris was moved to tears by the script, calling it a unique blockbuster.
  • Pratt praised Millie's talent, recalling meeting her as a child star.

Chris Pratt got permission from his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, before starting production on his new film

Image credits: NBC / Getty

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor spoke at New York Comic Con on Thursday, stating, “I had intended to take a chunk of time off to be home and then I read this script and I was like, ‘ahhhh f—k, I guess I have to do this movie.

“It was so good and opportunities like this just don’t come around that often.”

He continued, “It has themes that are so resonant and important for today regards to technology and humanity. So it’s just a special film and when something like this comes along, you have to do it.

“And I had my wife even read it and she was like, ‘Yeah, I think you have to do this movie,’ so I got permission from mama, and I came and got to play with the boys and the girls,” he said, in reference to Millie Bobby Brown and the Russo Brothers—who directed the upcoming sci-fi film.

Image credits: katherineschwarzenegger

In an interview with Bang Premier, the actor also revealed his emotional response to the script.

“It’s not the kind of thing that typically gets made to be a blockbuster style movie like this,” Chris said. “It’s so original, it’s a huge swing.

“I have to look at every opportunity like that. And I did. It’s just such a great story. I was moved to tears reading.” 

The Avengers star had nothing but praise for co-star Millie Bobby Brown

Chris said that they first met when the Stranger Things star was still “very much a child” at the Kids’ Choice Awards but that she was “so sweet and innocent and pure” from the get-go.

“And of course, I’m a huge fan of Stranger Things and I’ve been watching her body of work,” he added. “It’s been awesome to watch her career take off and to see her take over and start to rule the world, and so I was really eager to work with her.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Millie later chimed in, mentioning that while she felt nervous as she walked onto the movie’s set, the pair became “fast friends.”

Of course it’s intimidating, I’m 19, I have to be here, and I have to give you 50 percent and I was intimidated,” she said.

The upcoming 2025 film is set in a retro-futuristic 1990s world

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

The Electric State is a story following Millie’s character Michelle, an orphaned teenager who is “navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising.” 

Chris plays the role of Keats while the two traverse the American West with a mysterious robot in search of Michelle’s brother.

Image credits: prattprattpratt

The project will debut on March 14, 2025.

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
ConstantlyJon
ConstantlyJon
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Breaking news: married couple has a healthy conversation about work-life balance. Let's write a misleading title about it that makes it sound like he has a crush on this younger girl.

Alistair .Brownlee
Alistair .Brownlee
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He had to get permission because he's been watching her body... of work.

