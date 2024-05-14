Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother’s Day—Again
Celebrities, Family

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother’s Day—Again

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Pratt infuriated people on Mother’s Day by snubbing his ex-wife, Anna Faris, for the second year in a row in his tribute post on social media, exclusively acknowledging his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and his mother, Kathy Pratt.

The 44-year-old actor, who shares 11-year-old son Jack with ex-Anna, took to his Instagram page on Sunday to post a carousel highlighting the important women in his life.

Highlights
  • Chris Pratt angered fans by not mentioning his ex-wife Anna Faris in his Mother's Day post.
  • Chris' post exclusively acknowledged his current wife Katherine and his mother.
  • Fans and critics debated whether Chris should have mentioned Anna, given their divorce.

Chris wrote in the caption: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there! 

“Love to my Mom Kathy who set a high bar for her love, patience, humor, and joy in motherhood. 

“And a special thank you my darling Katherine for all you do.”

Chris Pratt infuriated people on Mother’s Day by snubbing his ex-wife, Anna Faris, for the second year in a row

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Image credits: prattprattpratt

“Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack makes me fall more and more in love with you every day. 

“The 24/7 job of scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities, the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom, and grace. 

“It’s truly a marvel.”

The Scary Movie star’s absence from Chris’ lengthy Mother’s Day post did not go unnoticed, as a person commented: “Props to Ana!”

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

An Instagram user wrote: “What about your ex-wife she’s not included how said I lost all respect for you a long time ago.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone added: “Leaving her out deliberately each time is sort of a weird move tho.”

Nevertheless, a handful of people defended the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s choice to omit Anna from his Mother’s Day tribute, as a fan penned: “It would be so weird if my ex posted about me. 

“I just don’t expect it and don’t think you should expect Chris to do it.”

Chris exclusively acknowledged his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and his mother, Kathy Pratt, in his tribute post

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Image credits: prattprattpratt

An additional commentator argued: “He did not leave out his child from a previous marriage which is important – he acknowledges that his current wife and mother of his children is also good to his child from a different mother and previous marriage !”

A separate individual chimed in: “Guys, Anna is his ex-wife.” 

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Image credits: prattprattpratt

“I think it would be weird if he were to post her also because we don’t know what terms they are on. 

“It is also possible that he reaches out to her personally than to post her on social media. 

“Remember, she doesn’t post him on Father’s Day so it works both ways.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Love to my Mom Kathy who set a high bar for her love, patience, humor, and joy in motherhood,” Chris wrote

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Image credits: prattprattpratt

Chris separated from and divorced Anna in October 2018. Following their divorce, the 47-year-old actress began a relationship and later eloped in 2021 with cinematographer Michael Bennett. 

Meanwhile, Chris married Katherine in 2019. The couple have two daughters, Lyla Maria, born in August 2020, and Eloise Christina, born in May 2022.

Last year, the Jurassic World actor was slammed for the same reason, leaving Anna out of his gushing Mother’s Day post, the Daily Mail reported in May 2023.

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Image credits: prattprattpratt

Chris separated from and divorced Anna in October 2018

The former pair welcomed Jack on August 17, 2012. He arrived seven weeks prematurely and weighed only 3 lbs., 10 oz. at birth (approximately 1.64 kilograms), People reported in January.

After his parents were “briefly” able to hold him, Jack was reportedly moved to the neonatal intensive care unit for a month.

While the next several years were “filled with doctor’s appointments, five surgeries [and] physical therapy,” they were also filled with “a lot of laughter — because Jack was and is the most adorable cutest thing [they] could ever have imagined,” Anna said in May 2021 during an event for the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This man is married,” a social media user noted

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother's Day—Again

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Read & Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Read & Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

22

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hey, my name is Andréa and some people call me "Dré". I hate the nickname Andy. I'm a journalist and I write for the News Team at Bored Panda, which is a recently introduced team. I cover anything that's breaking news or in general news within the world of pop culture and other areas such as science, nature, and more. You'll see me often chase after a source to get an original quote in my articles.

Read more »
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).

In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Celebrities
Homepage
Trending
Celebrities
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda