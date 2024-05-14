Chris Pratt Angers Fans After Snubbing Ex-Wife Anna Faris On Mother’s Day—Again

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Pratt infuriated people on Mother’s Day by snubbing his ex-wife, Anna Faris, for the second year in a row in his tribute post on social media, exclusively acknowledging his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and his mother, Kathy Pratt.

The 44-year-old actor, who shares 11-year-old son Jack with ex-Anna, took to his Instagram page on Sunday to post a carousel highlighting the important women in his life.

Highlights Chris Pratt angered fans by not mentioning his ex-wife Anna Faris in his Mother's Day post.

Chris' post exclusively acknowledged his current wife Katherine and his mother.

Fans and critics debated whether Chris should have mentioned Anna, given their divorce.

Chris wrote in the caption: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there!

“Love to my Mom Kathy who set a high bar for her love, patience, humor, and joy in motherhood.

“And a special thank you my darling Katherine for all you do.”

Chris Pratt infuriated people on Mother’s Day by snubbing his ex-wife, Anna Faris, for the second year in a row

Share icon

Image credits: prattprattpratt

“Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack makes me fall more and more in love with you every day.

“The 24/7 job of scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities, the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom, and grace.

“It’s truly a marvel.”

The Scary Movie star’s absence from Chris’ lengthy Mother’s Day post did not go unnoticed, as a person commented: “Props to Ana!”

Share icon

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

An Instagram user wrote: “What about your ex-wife she’s not included how said I lost all respect for you a long time ago.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone added: “Leaving her out deliberately each time is sort of a weird move tho.”

Nevertheless, a handful of people defended the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s choice to omit Anna from his Mother’s Day tribute, as a fan penned: “It would be so weird if my ex posted about me.

“I just don’t expect it and don’t think you should expect Chris to do it.”

Chris exclusively acknowledged his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and his mother, Kathy Pratt, in his tribute post

Share icon

Image credits: prattprattpratt

An additional commentator argued: “He did not leave out his child from a previous marriage which is important – he acknowledges that his current wife and mother of his children is also good to his child from a different mother and previous marriage !”

A separate individual chimed in: “Guys, Anna is his ex-wife.”

Share icon

Image credits: prattprattpratt

“I think it would be weird if he were to post her also because we don’t know what terms they are on.

“It is also possible that he reaches out to her personally than to post her on social media.

“Remember, she doesn’t post him on Father’s Day so it works both ways.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Love to my Mom Kathy who set a high bar for her love, patience, humor, and joy in motherhood,” Chris wrote

Share icon

Image credits: prattprattpratt

Chris separated from and divorced Anna in October 2018. Following their divorce, the 47-year-old actress began a relationship and later eloped in 2021 with cinematographer Michael Bennett.

Meanwhile, Chris married Katherine in 2019. The couple have two daughters, Lyla Maria, born in August 2020, and Eloise Christina, born in May 2022.

Last year, the Jurassic World actor was slammed for the same reason, leaving Anna out of his gushing Mother’s Day post, the Daily Mail reported in May 2023.

Share icon

Image credits: prattprattpratt

Chris separated from and divorced Anna in October 2018

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

The former pair welcomed Jack on August 17, 2012. He arrived seven weeks prematurely and weighed only 3 lbs., 10 oz. at birth (approximately 1.64 kilograms), People reported in January.

After his parents were “briefly” able to hold him, Jack was reportedly moved to the neonatal intensive care unit for a month.

While the next several years were “filled with doctor’s appointments, five surgeries [and] physical therapy,” they were also filled with “a lot of laughter — because Jack was and is the most adorable cutest thing [they] could ever have imagined,” Anna said in May 2021 during an event for the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This man is married,” a social media user noted

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon