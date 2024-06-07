ADVERTISEMENT

I have always struggled with depression, ADHD, and dyslexia. However, in October 2012, I found myself in an especially dark place. Fortunately, a moment of clarity allowed me to realize what I was about to do, and I stopped myself. That same weekend, we discovered two Galgos had just arrived in Chicago and were available for adoption. The following weekend, we adopted Leena. When I learned that Leena's previous owner planned to hang her from a tree because he deemed her no longer useful, the irony was not lost on me.

We spent months helping Leena learn to trust people again, and in the process, my focus shifted away from my own depression. Leena literally saved my life. She has also taught me to be more open about my struggles with depression and has given me the confidence to step out of my comfort zone.

After adopting Leena and witnessing her trauma, we wanted to learn more about her past and the lives of hunting dogs in Spain.

