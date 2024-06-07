ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever wondered what superheroes like Batman, Spiderman, or Superman do when no one is watching them? We might assume that when these characters are off the clock, they live their lives just like us. But how do these lives look? Interesting, right? If you're one of those people who overthink such things, we've got you covered.

Thanks to Brazilian artist Lucas Nascimento, known for his series Dragonarte, we can see reimagined scenarios of famous movie characters in their off-duty moments. This isn't the first time we've shared works by this talented cartoonist, so make sure to check out our previous posts featuring his earlier creations. For now, scroll down and enjoy the latest adventures of superheroes' everyday lives illustrated by Dragonarte.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | dragonarte.com.br