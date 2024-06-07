ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever wondered what superheroes like Batman, Spiderman, or Superman do when no one is watching them? We might assume that when these characters are off the clock, they live their lives just like us. But how do these lives look? Interesting, right? If you're one of those people who overthink such things, we've got you covered.

Thanks to Brazilian artist Lucas Nascimento, known for his series Dragonarte, we can see reimagined scenarios of famous movie characters in their off-duty moments. This isn't the first time we've shared works by this talented cartoonist, so make sure to check out our previous posts featuring his earlier creations. For now, scroll down and enjoy the latest adventures of superheroes' everyday lives illustrated by Dragonarte.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | dragonarte.com.br

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wolvie always seemed like more of a gravy kind of guy to me, honestly. Logan was born in Canada, after all, home of poutine!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Having grown up on Looney Tunes, the Road Runner always seemed like a bit of a jerk. Poor Wile E. Then again, I tend to sympathize with canines XD

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#19

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Artist Shows What Characters From The World Of Pop Culture Are Doing On Their Day Off (27 New Pics)

dragonartebr.official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think if one's urine is that dark/orange, it's probably time to see a doctor XD

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!