Artist Illustrates 26 Funny Situations Superheroes Face When No One’s Watching (New Pics)
Have you ever wondered what superheroes like Batman, Spiderman, or Superman do when no one is watching them? We might assume that when these characters are off the clock, they live their lives just like us. But how do these lives look? Interesting, right? If you're one of those people who overthink such things, we've got you covered.
Thanks to Brazilian artist Lucas Nascimento, known for his series Dragonarte, we can see reimagined scenarios of famous movie characters in their off-duty moments. This isn't the first time we've shared works by this talented cartoonist, so make sure to check out our previous posts featuring his earlier creations. For now, scroll down and enjoy the latest adventures of superheroes' everyday lives illustrated by Dragonarte.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | dragonarte.com.br
Nooo! Tony can at least get out of his suit - Murphy can't! XD
First we had ManBearPig, now we have SupermanPlaneBird!
Wolvie always seemed like more of a gravy kind of guy to me, honestly. Logan was born in Canada, after all, home of poutine!
Having grown up on Looney Tunes, the Road Runner always seemed like a bit of a jerk. Poor Wile E. Then again, I tend to sympathize with canines XD
Barry dialed with his tongue. That's what I'm seeing here. XD
I think if one's urine is that dark/orange, it's probably time to see a doctor XD
I didn't really get these
Do watch Marvel or DC movies or comics?Load More Replies...
