Katia Herrera is a self-taught fiber artist who combines her love for photography with hand-embroidery. By adding delicate stitches to photographs, she transforms them into vibrant pieces of art. Whether it's flowers on a bouquet or charming trees in the background, her work brings new life and joy to each image, making them stand out in a unique way.

Inspired by her Mexican heritage, Katia uses bright colors and intricate patterns in her embroidery. Each piece reflects her passion and creativity, turning simple photos into beautiful, textured memories. Scroll down to see her work yourself!

More info: Instagram | bordebykatia.com | tiktok.com | Etsy | youtube.com