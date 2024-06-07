ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Buddy Gator, the adorable reptilian hero of a comic series that's capturing hearts worldwide. Created by the talented artist Chow Hon Lam, Buddy Gator comics bring laughter and joy to readers of all ages. With his endearing personality and humorous adventures, Buddy Gator has become a beloved character in the world of webcomics.

"I created a heartwarming comic about an alligator called ‘Buddy Gator’ to spread positive vibes. Buddy Gator is a good and friendly alligator. Maybe we all need a buddy like him when we're having difficulties," the artist shared with Bored Panda.

