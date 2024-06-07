ADVERTISEMENT

The One Eyeland Photography Awards once again mesmerized us with a breathtaking selection of photos.

This time, we are presenting the 2023 Travel Category Gold and Silver winners. However, if you would like to see Bronze winners and other finalists, make sure to visit The One Eyeland Photography Awards website. All of the photographs are also divided into a number of sub-categories such as astrophotography, aerial photography, landscapes, and more.

Without further ado, we invite you to explore last year's winners, and if you are wondering about participating in the contest yourself, make sure to apply for this year's competition!

More info: Instagram | oneeyeland.com | Facebook | x.com | br.pinterest.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Salt Farm Workers" By Saurabh Sirohiya

"Salt Farm Workers" By Saurabh Sirohiya

Gold in Aerial.

saurabh_sirohiya_photography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to the organizers, who kindly explained more about the judging process:

“This is something we use when we judge, a process that always fills us with excitement:

Gold: This is best reserved for images that leap from the page. ‘WOW’ should ideally fill your head when you see the picture. Typically, these are conceptually powerful, visually stunning, and immaculately finished pieces that give you goosebumps.

Silver: Near masterpieces that explore the subject with fresh eyes. Stirring imagery, captivating composition, and a lovely play of light are some traits worth considering.

Bronze: Images that pique your imagination and capture the moments beautifully with a level of finesse that’s hard to ignore.

Finalist: Technically, a great shot. Aesthetically, good. And emotionally satisfying.”
You May Also Like:
#2

"Jump" By Linda Hurzeler

"Jump" By Linda Hurzeler

Gold in Wildlife.

lhurzeler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

"Freedom" By Ales Tvrdy

"Freedom" By Ales Tvrdy

Silver in Aerial.

photoandtraveling Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

“We are very pleased with the way we judge the work. All images are given a number, and no information is given about the photographer or the country he/she is from. This has helped keep the judging very transparent.”
#4

"201 Dome Mosque" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"201 Dome Mosque" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Architecture.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

"Green Fields" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"Green Fields" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Landscapes.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Organizers also touched on the subject of AI: “At One Eyeland, we have started accepting AI images on our website. This is a separate curated gallery with just AI work, not mixed with the curated photo gallery. As photographers, we need to know where the future is heading and adapt quickly."
#6

"Fire's Fury: The Historic Eruption" By Enrique Barquet

"Fire's Fury: The Historic Eruption" By Enrique Barquet

Silver in Astrophotography.

enriquebarquet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

"Double Arches" By Wai Nok Cheng

"Double Arches" By Wai Nok Cheng

Silver in Astrophotography.

cheng_wai_nok_landscape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Organizers continued by sharing what the photographers have won: “Last year, we awarded US$2500 to the top photographer, but this year, we are offering three cash prizes: US$1250, US$1000, and US$750 for the top three photographers in each of our Top 10 contests. We are also very strict about not allowing AI-created work in any of the entries in our photo contests.

We plan to include a few more genres in the Top 10 contests this year, but we have not decided yet. The total cash prize for 2024 is currently US$41,000.”

They also added: “We are getting 4.5 million page views a month as traffic.”
#8

"Obsolete Room" By Wai Nok Cheng

"Obsolete Room" By Wai Nok Cheng

Silver in Architecture.

cheng_wai_nok_landscape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
bensolomon avatar
Ben Solomon
Ben Solomon
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The infamous Louisiana Sand Spillage incident of 1903 occurred when a locomotive carrying 70,000 tonnes of sand derailed, covering Saint Francisville in sand up to a height of 2 meters in places. The local government made the decision to abandon the town to the elements as it was determined that the clean-up would cost as much as $250 which is equivalent to £6.8bn in today's money. Google it. You'll find I just made all that up.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

"Mysterious Forest" By Wai Nok Cheng

"Mysterious Forest" By Wai Nok Cheng

Silver in Landscapes.

cheng_wai_nok_landscape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

"Arctic House" By Wai Nok Cheng

"Arctic House" By Wai Nok Cheng

Silver in Architecture.

cheng_wai_nok_landscape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
bensolomon avatar
Ben Solomon
Ben Solomon
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Colourwashing" is an optical effect whereby visitors to the tundra experience all the colour in their vision fading rapidly from one day to the next. For reasons that medical science has not yet been able to determine, the condition doesn't affect the colours yellow or orange. Though there are theories that the brain retains the ability to distinguish these colours to be able tell the scale of objects at distance. Google it. You'll find I just made all that up.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

"Winding Road" By Wai Nok Cheng

"Winding Road" By Wai Nok Cheng

Silver in Landscapes.

cheng_wai_nok_landscape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

"Whirpool" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"Whirpool" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Gold in Wildlife.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
bensolomon avatar
Ben Solomon
Ben Solomon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seagulls are known to viciously attack red objects out to sea. It's theorised that this is due to the contrast between the colour red and the dark blue/green colour of the ocean. It's for this reason that many maritime authorities ban red paint from boat supply stores. Google it. you'll find I just made all that up.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

"Heart Of The Sea" By Hoai Nguyen Phuoc

"Heart Of The Sea" By Hoai Nguyen Phuoc

Gold in Aerial.

dean_nphoai Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
bensolomon avatar
Ben Solomon
Ben Solomon
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The lowly boat caterpillar has a voracious appetite and can consume as much as one piece of chocolate cake, one ice-cream cone, one pickle, one slice of Swiss cheese, one slice of salami, one lollipop, one piece of cherry pie, one sausage, one cupcake, and one slice of watermelon. After spending more than two weeks in a cocoon, it nibbles a hole in the side and becomes a beautiful boat butterfly

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

"Green Waves" By Thierry Bornier

"Green Waves" By Thierry Bornier

Silver in Landscapes.

oneeyeland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

"Ascent Trees" By Wai Nok Cheng

"Ascent Trees" By Wai Nok Cheng

Gold in Astrophotography.

cheng_wai_nok_landscape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

"Italian Church" By Wai Nok Cheng

"Italian Church" By Wai Nok Cheng

Gold in Landscapes.

cheng_wai_nok_landscape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#17

"Night Loner" By Wai Nok Cheng

"Night Loner" By Wai Nok Cheng

Gold in Astrophotography.

cheng_wai_nok_landscape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
bensolomon avatar
Ben Solomon
Ben Solomon
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In contrast to the way they're depicted in the 1994 film of the same name, stargates can actually grow to several miles across in the wild.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

"Slovenia Church" By Wai Nok Cheng

"Slovenia Church" By Wai Nok Cheng

Gold in Landscapes.

cheng_wai_nok_landscape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

"Muslims Congregation" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"Muslims Congregation" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Other.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

"Howrah Bridge" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"Howrah Bridge" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Architecture.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#21

"Eid Prayer In The Open Field" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"Eid Prayer In The Open Field" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Cultures.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

"Corso Al Tramonto" By Luigi Rota

"Corso Al Tramonto" By Luigi Rota

Silver in Sports.

luigirota_photographer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

"The Clash Between The Bigua And The Pleco Fish" By Luiz Paolo Grinberg

"The Clash Between The Bigua And The Pleco Fish" By Luiz Paolo Grinberg

Silver in Wildlife.

lupiphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

"Mark Rotho And The Vicunas" By Luiz Paolo Grinberg

"Mark Rotho And The Vicunas" By Luiz Paolo Grinberg

Silver in Landscapes.

lupiphotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

"Canal Grande" By Marc Barthelemy

"Canal Grande" By Marc Barthelemy

Silver in Black and White.

mbphotographylux Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

"Alone" By Thierry Bornier

"Alone" By Thierry Bornier

Silver in Landscapes.

oneeyeland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

"Pastorale Poetry" By Thierry Bornier

"Pastorale Poetry" By Thierry Bornier

Silver in Landscapes.

oneeyeland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

"Moody Light" By Thierry Bornier

"Moody Light" By Thierry Bornier

Silver in Landscapes.

oneeyeland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

"Norwegian Wood" By Wai Nok Cheng

"Norwegian Wood" By Wai Nok Cheng

Silver in Landscapes.

cheng_wai_nok_landscape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

"Slovenia Church" By Wai Nok Cheng

"Slovenia Church" By Wai Nok Cheng

Silver in Aerial.

cheng_wai_nok_landscape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#31

"Nandgaon Temple" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"Nandgaon Temple" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Gold in Architecture.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

"Splash Of Color" By Saurabh Sirohiya

"Splash Of Color" By Saurabh Sirohiya

Gold in Cultures.

saurabh_sirohiya_photography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

"War Of Color" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"War Of Color" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Cultures.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

"Harvesting Corn Into The Flood Water" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"Harvesting Corn Into The Flood Water" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Documentary.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

"Childhood" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"Childhood" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in People.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

"Rice Workers" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"Rice Workers" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Aerial.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

"Harvesting Red Chilies" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"Harvesting Red Chilies" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Food.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

"Incense Workers" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"Incense Workers" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Aerial.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

"Celebrating Rakher" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"Celebrating Rakher" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Gold in Cultures.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

"Polluted Buriganga River" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"Polluted Buriganga River" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Documentary.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

"Drying Vermicelli" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"Drying Vermicelli" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Food.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

"Floating Fruits Market" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"Floating Fruits Market" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Aerial.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

"Fasting Festival" By Azim Khan Ronnie

"Fasting Festival" By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Cultures.

azimronnie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

"Duck Feeding" By Sultan Ahmed Niloy

"Duck Feeding" By Sultan Ahmed Niloy

Silver in Aerial.

Sultan Ahmed Niloy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

"Dunghuang Oasis" By Thierry Bornier

"Dunghuang Oasis" By Thierry Bornier

Silver in Landscapes.

oneeyeland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

"Time Flies" By Wai Nok Cheng

"Time Flies" By Wai Nok Cheng

Silver in Astrophotography.

cheng_wai_nok_landscape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!