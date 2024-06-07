46 Mesmerizing Winning Pictures Of The One Eyeland Top 10 Travel Photographers 2023 Photo ContestInterview
The One Eyeland Photography Awards once again mesmerized us with a breathtaking selection of photos.
This time, we are presenting the 2023 Travel Category Gold and Silver winners. However, if you would like to see Bronze winners and other finalists, make sure to visit The One Eyeland Photography Awards website. All of the photographs are also divided into a number of sub-categories such as astrophotography, aerial photography, landscapes, and more.
Without further ado, we invite you to explore last year's winners, and if you are wondering about participating in the contest yourself, make sure to apply for this year's competition!
"Salt Farm Workers" By Saurabh Sirohiya
Gold in Aerial.
Bored Panda reached out to the organizers, who kindly explained more about the judging process:
“This is something we use when we judge, a process that always fills us with excitement:
Gold: This is best reserved for images that leap from the page. ‘WOW’ should ideally fill your head when you see the picture. Typically, these are conceptually powerful, visually stunning, and immaculately finished pieces that give you goosebumps.
Silver: Near masterpieces that explore the subject with fresh eyes. Stirring imagery, captivating composition, and a lovely play of light are some traits worth considering.
Bronze: Images that pique your imagination and capture the moments beautifully with a level of finesse that’s hard to ignore.
Finalist: Technically, a great shot. Aesthetically, good. And emotionally satisfying.”
"Jump" By Linda Hurzeler
Gold in Wildlife.
"Freedom" By Ales Tvrdy
Silver in Aerial.
“We are very pleased with the way we judge the work. All images are given a number, and no information is given about the photographer or the country he/she is from. This has helped keep the judging very transparent.”
"201 Dome Mosque" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Architecture.
"Green Fields" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Landscapes.
Organizers also touched on the subject of AI: “At One Eyeland, we have started accepting AI images on our website. This is a separate curated gallery with just AI work, not mixed with the curated photo gallery. As photographers, we need to know where the future is heading and adapt quickly."
"Fire's Fury: The Historic Eruption" By Enrique Barquet
Silver in Astrophotography.
"Double Arches" By Wai Nok Cheng
Silver in Astrophotography.
Organizers continued by sharing what the photographers have won: “Last year, we awarded US$2500 to the top photographer, but this year, we are offering three cash prizes: US$1250, US$1000, and US$750 for the top three photographers in each of our Top 10 contests. We are also very strict about not allowing AI-created work in any of the entries in our photo contests.
We plan to include a few more genres in the Top 10 contests this year, but we have not decided yet. The total cash prize for 2024 is currently US$41,000.”
They also added: “We are getting 4.5 million page views a month as traffic.”
"Obsolete Room" By Wai Nok Cheng
Silver in Architecture.
The infamous Louisiana Sand Spillage incident of 1903 occurred when a locomotive carrying 70,000 tonnes of sand derailed, covering Saint Francisville in sand up to a height of 2 meters in places. The local government made the decision to abandon the town to the elements as it was determined that the clean-up would cost as much as $250 which is equivalent to £6.8bn in today's money. Google it. You'll find I just made all that up.
"Mysterious Forest" By Wai Nok Cheng
Silver in Landscapes.
"Arctic House" By Wai Nok Cheng
Silver in Architecture.
"Colourwashing" is an optical effect whereby visitors to the tundra experience all the colour in their vision fading rapidly from one day to the next. For reasons that medical science has not yet been able to determine, the condition doesn't affect the colours yellow or orange. Though there are theories that the brain retains the ability to distinguish these colours to be able tell the scale of objects at distance. Google it. You'll find I just made all that up.
"Winding Road" By Wai Nok Cheng
Silver in Landscapes.
"Whirpool" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Gold in Wildlife.
Seagulls are known to viciously attack red objects out to sea. It's theorised that this is due to the contrast between the colour red and the dark blue/green colour of the ocean. It's for this reason that many maritime authorities ban red paint from boat supply stores. Google it. you'll find I just made all that up.
"Heart Of The Sea" By Hoai Nguyen Phuoc
Gold in Aerial.
The lowly boat caterpillar has a voracious appetite and can consume as much as one piece of chocolate cake, one ice-cream cone, one pickle, one slice of Swiss cheese, one slice of salami, one lollipop, one piece of cherry pie, one sausage, one cupcake, and one slice of watermelon. After spending more than two weeks in a cocoon, it nibbles a hole in the side and becomes a beautiful boat butterfly
"Green Waves" By Thierry Bornier
Silver in Landscapes.
"Ascent Trees" By Wai Nok Cheng
Gold in Astrophotography.
"Italian Church" By Wai Nok Cheng
Gold in Landscapes.
"Night Loner" By Wai Nok Cheng
Gold in Astrophotography.
In contrast to the way they're depicted in the 1994 film of the same name, stargates can actually grow to several miles across in the wild.
"Slovenia Church" By Wai Nok Cheng
Gold in Landscapes.
"Muslims Congregation" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Other.
"Howrah Bridge" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Architecture.
"Eid Prayer In The Open Field" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Cultures.
"Corso Al Tramonto" By Luigi Rota
Silver in Sports.
"The Clash Between The Bigua And The Pleco Fish" By Luiz Paolo Grinberg
Silver in Wildlife.
"Mark Rotho And The Vicunas" By Luiz Paolo Grinberg
Silver in Landscapes.
"Canal Grande" By Marc Barthelemy
Silver in Black and White.
"Alone" By Thierry Bornier
Silver in Landscapes.
"Pastorale Poetry" By Thierry Bornier
Silver in Landscapes.
"Moody Light" By Thierry Bornier
Silver in Landscapes.
"Norwegian Wood" By Wai Nok Cheng
Silver in Landscapes.
"Slovenia Church" By Wai Nok Cheng
Silver in Aerial.
"Nandgaon Temple" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Gold in Architecture.
"Splash Of Color" By Saurabh Sirohiya
Gold in Cultures.
"War Of Color" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Cultures.
"Harvesting Corn Into The Flood Water" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Documentary.
"Childhood" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in People.
"Rice Workers" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Aerial.
"Harvesting Red Chilies" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Food.
"Incense Workers" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Aerial.
"Celebrating Rakher" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Gold in Cultures.
"Polluted Buriganga River" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Documentary.
"Drying Vermicelli" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Food.
"Floating Fruits Market" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Aerial.
"Fasting Festival" By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Cultures.
"Duck Feeding" By Sultan Ahmed Niloy
Silver in Aerial.
"Dunghuang Oasis" By Thierry Bornier
Silver in Landscapes.
"Time Flies" By Wai Nok Cheng
Silver in Astrophotography.