80 Unique Photos That People Get To Take Only Once In A Lifetime
Some photos stop you in your tracks. Not because they’re perfectly sharp or technically flawless, but because they capture a moment at the exact right time.
A meteor streaking across the sky during an aurora, a rainbow kissing a boat at Niagara Falls, or even a fox running away with a Mcdonald's order — these are the moments that make photography feel magical.
Some moments are just so fleeting and rare that it might be impossible to take that exact picture again.
Canon USA recently asked people on the internet to share their once-in-a-lifetime photos, and the results are nothing short of jaw-dropping.
Unicorns exists
Photography has never been more accessible, and people are taking more photos than ever.
In a European survey, about 72% of people said they take a photo every day, and nearly half take three or more photos daily.
The same survey also found that most people like to take pics of real moments such as family time, beautiful landscapes and everyday scenes that actually mean something.
Many say they’re still taking photos that make them feel connected to their lives and memories, not just their feeds.
My sweet girl, Hara. She passed away last year, but this is how i’ll forever remember her. My peaceful sleepy girl.
Paddling under the northern lights
My mum turning into a mermaid
Rare phenomena like a total solar eclipse or large waves crashing against a seawall during stormy weather are the kind of moments that can leave anyone in awe.
You can only capture them when everything, from the light and the weather, comes together in just the right way.
You can plan all you want, but sometimes it’s pure luck and being in the right place at the right time.
Don’t think I’ll capture a moment like this again
Some of the best photos happen when you’re paying attention to tiny details.
For example, to take a picture of a brown bear catching salmon, you need lots of patience and to know when to press the shutter.
It’s not about pointing a camera at the animal and hoping for the best. It’s about learning their habits and being ready when something amazing happens.
Wildlife photographers usually spend hours studying animal behavior so they can get the right results.
The more you learn about your subject, the more extraordinary moments you notice.
Le Mont Saint Michel, 7D mkii
One photo in this list shows a scuba diver completely surrounded by fish — a scene often described by divers as a “living silver river.”
To capture this, you need to know where these fish gather, which often depends on currents, reef structures, and feeding times. You also need to stay calm and still so the fish don’t scatter.
This kind of knowledge can give you an upper hand — instead of reacting to what happens, you’re already ready to capture that rare moment.
Research shows that photographers who deeply observe and interact with their subjects create more original and memorable images than those who just snap and go.
Original photos also come from looking at the world differently.
Instead of taking the same sunset everyone else has photographed, you can try new angles or even new subjects, like the picture of a dog sleeping peacefully in a canoe at sunset.
Choosing a subject that isn’t the usual postcard scene gives your photo its own story and personality.
“The difference between a photograph that blends in and one that captivates often comes down to the depth of your understanding and the effort you invest. It is about seeking moments that few others will see, whether on a remote Alaskan river, a coastal beach, or even a riverbank closer to home,” Kate Garibaldi, an award-winning travel and nature photographer, writes.
Technical skill helps, of course. Freezing a water splash so that it looks like a unicorn or catching a volcanic eruption at just the right moment takes knowing your camera.
That often means using fast shutter speeds or shooting in bursts so you don’t miss the best frame. You also have to pay attention to light so things like water or texture really stand out.
But technical mastery is a means to an end… the real goal is to convey emotions and movement.
“Capturing motion, tension, or interaction adds drama and depth to your images. Freezing water droplets midair, showing a predator’s decisive strike, or capturing a herd moving as one in a grand scene that shows their habitat conveys more than a static moment, it tells a story,” says Garibaldi.
Porcupine and bee having a staring contest
Sometimes ordinary things can also become unforgettable when framed differently, like a child playing with bubbles or a leaf drifting across a puddle.
These unexpected little scenes can be frozen in time if one only remembers to turn on the (camera) light.
Studies even show that taking photos mindfully — really focusing on what’s in front of you and why you’re taking the shot — can boost your mood, help you feel more present, and make you enjoy experiences more, almost like meditation in motion.
My daughter was blowing bubbles and I snapped this shot.
The last photo my camera took remotely before an alligator ate it
In a blink of a capture.
This is my once in a lifetime photo and also a once in a lifetime experience. We held a direct visual connection and felt a beautiful mutual respect
The seagull was lit up by the reflection from the boat I was aboard.
Fox with a McDonalds takeaway? I hope it was a ‘happy’ meal
Hemavan mountain top. A ski resort in Sweden
I hope it's not once in my lifetime but likely it is... Antarctica.
Tornado,lightning,chasers.
Oh and this unexpected shot while I was capturing a random climber down in Malibu. Taken with 5D Mark 3 in 2015.
Hawaii 2022
Ice cave
Thunderstorm in Amherst,MA.
This doe & fawn in a pasture at sunrise, only lasted a split second before they realized I was there
Just this alien. This is a horsehead grasshopper
Bowman Lake , Montana - this deer popped up out of nowhere and I had my 5DM4 right by my side
Reflection in a random puddle of water YNP
Everybody was kung fu fighting
Once in a lifetime skies, forever love behind them.
*yawn*
This one if my dad
Duck in the Mirror - Launching the Boat
I think Chip lost Dale…
one of many I took in Las Vegas during lockdown