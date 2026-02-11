ADVERTISEMENT

Some photos stop you in your tracks. Not because they’re perfectly sharp or technically flawless, but because they capture a moment at the exact right time.

A meteor streaking across the sky during an aurora, a rainbow kissing a boat at Niagara Falls, or even a fox running away with a Mcdonald's order — these are the moments that make photography feel magical.

Some moments are just so fleeting and rare that it might be impossible to take that exact picture again.

Canon USA recently asked people on the internet to share their once-in-a-lifetime photos, and the results are nothing short of jaw-dropping.