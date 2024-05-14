Gypsy Rose Says She Hopes She Makes Her Mom Proud In Mother’s Day Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Trigger warning: child abuse, Munchausen by proxy, murder

Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to her TikTok page on Sunday (May 12) to remember her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, in an eight-minute and 38-second video, addressing Mother’s Day, her regrets, and citing forgiveness in addition to honoring the mother figure in her life.

Following a two-month hiatus from social media, Gypsy has revived her platforms, coming out with new candid videos on TikTok.

Highlights Gypsy Rose Blanchard honored her late mother and mother figures on Mother's Day after 8 years in prison.

Despite orchestrating her mother's murder, Gypsy expressed her forgiveness and hoped to make Dee Dee proud.

Gypsy acknowledged her stepmother and boyfriend's mother as pivotal guides post-release.

But one particularly surprising video from the Munchausen by proxy victim, who orchestrated her mother’s murder nine years ago, was a tribute to Mother’s Day.

As 56 countries in the world celebrated the special day on Sunday, Gypsy announced that she wanted to make a video acknowledging the “strong and wonderful” women in her life who had been mother figures to her “over the last eight and a half years.”

After a two-month social media hiatus, Gypsy Rose Blanchard posted an eight-minute video on TikTok on May 12, honoring Mother’s Day

Share icon

Image credits: gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta

The 32-year-old warned her viewers that as a result of the sensitive nature of the topic she was discussing, she had decided to turn the comments off.

“It does not go without notice that my own biological mother is not here to celebrate Mother’s Day,” Gypsy started.

She went on to explain: “What I choose to feel on Mother’s Day regarding my own mother is that I think the best of her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think about the good times, I think about her as not what she did to me, but I think about her as a person, and I think that, was she a good mom? No.”

Share icon

Image credits: gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta

“Was she the best mom in the world? No.

“But she was still my mom, so what I choose to feel about her, whether that be guilt, anger, grief, resentment, whatever, that’s mine to feel.

“No one can take away my own feelings about my own mother, and I feel like nobody should be able to have an opinion about my mother except for her family and me because we were the people closest to her.

“Everybody else does not matter.”

Gypsy remembered her late mother, Dee Dee, while also acknowledging the supportive women in her life

Share icon

Image credits: gypsyblanchard.tiktok

The TikToker revealed that she had chosen to remember her mother for the good in her heart, believing it truly existed.

Gypsy described the work she had done for years on forgiveness and hoped her mother was in heaven, where “God makes you perfect” and, therefore, removed the “mental afflictions” that Dee Dee had.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Then I think what’s left is a good person,” Gypsy said.

The Louisiana native aspired to make Dee Dee, who was born Clauddine, proud through her achievements, growing up, and learning from her experiences.

“Do I have regrets? Oh, yeah, I’ve got many,” Gypsy admitted, adding: “But nobody’s gonna be able to tell me things about myself that I don’t already know.”

The abuse survivor said she would pray for her late mom and “remember the good that was inside of her.”

Gypsy went on to commemorate her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, who married the TikToker’s father, Rod Blanchard.

The public figure described Kristy as the “biggest advocate for [her] freedom, [her] growth,” adding: “Me and my stepmom have a really close bond.”

“Was she the best mom in the world? No,” Gypsy Rose Blanchard said in an eight-minute TikTok video

Share icon

Image credits: HBODocs

Gypsy continued: “She might not always agree with my choices, but she does what she can to guide me as a mother figure, and she’s just an incredible, kick-ass woman.”

She further spoke highly of Kristy, highlighting how her stepmom had had a significant impact on her life, serving as a source of advice and guidance, especially as she navigated her journey into womanhood.

Gypsy also thanked her boyfriend Ken Urker’s mother, Raina Williams, whom she said she first met in 2019 during a prison visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“God, she’s just been such an accepting person of me,” the mental health advocate said.

Share icon

Image credits: HBODocs

Gypsy added: “Take Ken out of the equation, she still loves me for me.

“She actually supported me before Ken and I even got together the first time.

“She will defend me, she calls me out on if I’m doing something wrong, but she defends who I am as a person.

“She wants me and Ken’s happiness.”

Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nick, conspired to kill Dee Dee in 2015 after she was subjected to years of painful medical procedures

Share icon

Image credits: Crime+Investigation UK

Gypsy voiced her appreciation for “Aunt Vicky,” who is not her biological aunt but someone she is very close to.

The ex-convict explained how fortunate she felt to have a supportive group of women in her life who could guide her as she grew into her womanhood.

She acknowledged that this process took time and patience, as she hoped to learn from Vicky, Kristy, and Raina to become a good mother when she has children of her own.

Gypsy concluded: “I know that I’m still learning, and I hope that I continue to try and make you guys proud and show you what I can be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta

“Thank you for loving me at a time that I felt unlovable, and accepting me no matter what ’cause that means everything to me.”

Gypsy, who has grown to amass 9.7 million followers on TikTok and recently underwent plastic surgery for a nose job, revealed that she was “going through a personal transformation journey.”

Earlier this month, the recently released inmate shared two pictures on TikTok wearing a red blazer and a black T-shirt.

Gypsy underwent a rhinoplasty in April to change the shape and appearance of her nose. She was also recently seen flashing her brand-new smile after replacing her silver teeth with new porcelain caps.

Gypsy, who was the victim of Munchausen by proxy, thanked her boyfriend Ken Urker’s mother, Raina Williams

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta

The content creator was released from prison on parole on December 28, 2023, after spending eight years behind bars for second-degree murder in connection with the death of her mother, Dee Dee.

She was granted parole in September, with the Missouri Department of Corrections scheduling her release for December 28, three years before her release date.

Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, conspired to kill her mom, Dee Dee, in 2015 after the woman had subjected Gypsy to painful and needless medical procedures for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

News reports over the years revealed that Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, a form of abuse in which a caretaker exaggerates or induces illness in a child for attention and sympathy.

One of the many forms of abuse Dee Dee inflicted on her daughter was forcing her to use painful feeding tubes and making friends and family believe she had leukemia after shaving Gypsy’s head. She would also trick doctors into diagnosing and treating different illnesses.

Gypsy’s Mother’s Day video ignited divided reactions

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon