Gypsy Rose Blanchard Opens Up About The State Of Her Relationship With Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed that she is “hopeful” about the future with her boyfriend and ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

The 32-year-old shared an update on her love life on the red carpet for Lifetime’s For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on Wednesday (May 1).

While she didn’t bring her special plus one to the event, Gypsy Rose will be spending more time with Ken in the coming months.

“He’s actually going to be moving to Louisiana to be closer to me,” Gypsy Rose said of her partner, who currently resides in Dallas, Texas.

The two got to know each other through a prison pen pal program while the star of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup was serving time for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Ken reportedly wrote Gypsy Rose a “letter of support” after watching the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest.

“We became fast friends,” the Louisiana resident told E! News in 2019. “It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone. We would spend hours on the phone. I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa.”

The pair got engaged in 2019 but split before Gypsy Rose married Ryan Scott Anderson, a middle school special education teacher, in 2022.



In April 2024, the 32-year-old filed for divorce from Ryan and asked a local court for a restraining order against him. Before their separation, the pair had been living together for about three months.

Now, she’s ready to bet again on the relationship with her ex-fiancé.

“We’re just basically enjoying our time together and hopeful for what the future has [in store],” Gypsy Rose told ET.

“I think with our history, we’ve always had a very close connection. Having that foundation has been essential to our reconnection and we’re just hopeful for what our future has in store.

“You know, I know that I’m going through a difficult time right now, and so I just really am doing the best I can with moving forward with my life.”

For the moment, she wants to take things one step at a time with Ken, so she’s not planning on walking down the aisle anytime soon.



“I’ve always said Ken was my soulmate. But I don’t want to move too fast because I want to pace myself. I don’t want to put expectations and make things too heavy.”

Additionally, she first has to finalize her divorce from her previous relationship before she can tie the knot with her partner again.

During the event, Gypsy Rose opened up about how she has been devoting time to herself since her December 2023 prison release.

“I’m just enjoying my time traveling,” she told People. “I don’t get to travel very often because I am on parole, so I have to get permission from my [parole officer] to travel, so I’m just enjoying tonight.”

When she’s not traveling, the woman enjoys shopping at Sephora, going to the beach, and listening to live jazz music with her dad, stepmom, and “wonderful boyfriend” Ken.

Another aspect of her life that she’s been prioritizing is her appearance. Recently, the author of Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom underwent a physical transformation that included newly minted blonde hair and a rhinoplasty.

The physical changes are part of an effort to distance herself from the time she spent in prison.

“I had been wanting to go through a physical transformation to separate myself from the old Gypsy. I felt like, you know, going into prison, growing my hair out, that was me evolving into my own back then, but then coming out of prison was another evolving moment for me.

“So I think that right now, I’m very comfortable in the way I look, and I’m proud and I have confidence now.”

Gypsy Rose was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, a form of abuse in which a caretaker exaggerates or induces illness in a child for attention, resources, and sympathy.

She and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, conspired to kill her mom in 2015 after the woman subjected Gypsy Rose to painful and needless medical procedures for years.

The reality star will share more details about her life in her upcoming eight-part docuseries for Lifetime, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, set to premiere in June.

