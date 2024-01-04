Gypsy Rose Blanchard Accuses Her Grandfather Of Abuse In New Documentary

ADVERTISEMENT

Trigger warning: this story contains explicit descriptions of sexual assault

Gypsy Rose Blanchard alleged childhood molestation by her grandfather, who denied it in an astonishing turn.

In Lifetime’s upcoming docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Gypsy Rose claimed that she was sexually abused as a child by her grandfather, Claude Pitre.

She told People in an exclusive interview: “I’ve gotten to a point where I can stand on my own two feet and say, this happened to me and I’m not going to let it affect me anymore.

“And that’s why I’m talking about it now. And I think for me, making it known that it happened might prevent him from doing the same thing to another family member or another child or another person because he’s still alive.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard alleged childhood molestation by her grandfather, who denied it in an astonishing turn

Image credits: Crime+Investigation UK

“I’ve gotten to a point where I can stand on my own two feet and say, this happened to me and I’m not going to let it affect me anymore,” Gypsy said

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Crime+Investigation UK

According to the publication, Claude was directly asked about the allegation in the docuseries, which he denied, before making a stunning claim of his own.

He exclaimed: “She was the one that was trying to touch me, and I’d say no, don’t do that. She started doing that when she was about 4 years old.”

Upon being made aware of her grandfather’s bizarre affirmation, Gypsy Rose told the interviewing producer that she wanted “nothing to do with him.”

Gypsy Rose was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, a form of abuse in which a caretaker exaggerates or induces illness in a child for attention and sympathy

Image credits: Crime+Investigation UK

Gypsy Rose’s mom, Dee Dee, had subjected her to painful and needless medical procedures for years

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: HBODocs

She further revealed to People that she was hesitant to tell her mother about the abuse and that she was 19 when she finally told Dee Dee Blanchard, 10 years after she said it happened.

Gypsy Rose recalled: “I fully told her everything that happened, and she proceeded to let me know that he had done the same thing to her when she was a child as well.

“It was hard for us to both come to grips with the fact that we had both been abused by the same person. And I think it makes me wonder what else, what other kind of forms of abuse did she suffer that I don’t know about?”

Gypsy Rose revealed that her grandfather had molested Dee Dee when she was a child as well

Image credits: HBODocs

Image credits: HBODocs

Gypsy Rose’s interviews featured in the anticipated docuseries were filmed shortly before her release from prison.

The 32-year-old Louisiana native was released from prison on parole on December 28 after spending eight years behind bars for second-degree murder in connection with the death of her mother, Dee Dee.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the upcoming docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Gypsy Rose claimed that she was sexually abused as a child by her grandfather, Claude Pitre

Image credits: google

She was granted parole in September, with the Missouri Department of Corrections scheduling her release for December 28, three years before her release date.

Gypsy Rose and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, conspired to kill her mom Dee Dee in 2015 after the woman had subjected Gypsy Rose to painful and needless medical procedures for years.

You can watch the trailer for the docuseries below:

ADVERTISEMENT

News reports over the years revealed that Gypsy Rose was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, a form of abuse in which a caretaker exaggerates or induces illness in a child for attention and sympathy.

One of the many forms of abuse Dee Dee inflicted on her daughter was forcing her to use painful feeding tubes, and made friends and family believe she had leukemia after shaving Gypsy Rose’s head. She would also trick doctors into diagnosing and treating different illnesses.

“A child cannot molest an adult,” a reader exclaimed

ADVERTISEMENT