We have something special for all of those who appreciate unique and artistic photography. If you’re a nature lover who always admires its beauty, you might like the images from a Brazilian photographer who created the enchanting series ‘Impermanent Sculptures.’

To give you more details about how these pictures are created, we’ll refer to the photographer’s website where he describes his project: “It is the result of several years of research on long-exposure photography. While some are acquired in one single exposure, most are composed by the process of overlaying bits of light paintings from several pictures. Apart from making use of digital masking and color and contrast adjustments, the result is conceived from real action with fireworks, a performance that shifts between spontaneity and control.”

