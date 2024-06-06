This Artistic Duo Creates Patterned Sculptures Illuminated By Light, And Here Are Their 47 Best WorksInterview With Artist
Today we’d like to present you with unique works of art, created by HYBYCOZO, a collaborative studio of artists Serge Beaulieu and Yelena Filipchuk. The artistic duo, based in Los Angeles, works on large-scale geometric sculptures, often with patterns and textures that draw on inspirations from mathematics, science, and natural phenomena. Illumination is a typical addition to the HYBYCOZO work and it celebrates the inherent beauty of form and pattern and represents their ongoing journey in exploring the myriad dimensions of geometry.
Scroll down to see the most impressive installations created by these artists, and to learn more about their ongoing projects straight from Yelena Filipchuk herself.
More info: hybycozo.com | Instagram
We reached out to Yelena and asked her some questions about HYBYCOZO's work. First, she shared all the details regarding their most recent project, DIMENSIONS, which has been available for viewing since May 24 at Sensorio in Paso Robles: ”DIMENSIONS represents a culmination of three years of dedicated research and development, taking visitors on a journey through an intricately designed, interstellar village. The installation features 44 polyhedral shapes, each with its own unique pattern and form, and includes four large sculptures that guests can walk inside. At the heart of the installation is a centerpiece that can accommodate over 20 people, providing a communal space for reflection and connection.”
The artist also shared with us the inspiration for the newest installation: “Drawing inspiration from our aspiration to foster a more interconnected society and live in a close-knit community, we have masterfully crafted an immersive environment that seamlessly blends art and nature. DIMENSIONS explores the relationships between light and music, shadow and pattern, and environment and form, offering visitors an enchanting sensory experience.”
Filipchuk continued and told us about the additional features DIMENSIONS offers its viewers: “To enhance the multi-dimensional experience, HYBYCOZO collaborated with renowned musical composer Allen Hulsey to create a bespoke soundtrack that complements the installation's visual elements. The lighting was expertly designed, engineered and integrated by Chris Medvitz and Lightswitch Design, while Chris Herman provided programming expertise to synchronize the lighting with the custom music.”
The artist added: “This highly anticipated installation is set to redefine how audiences interact with art and the natural world, providing an unparalleled experience for visitors of all ages. HYBYCOZO invites everyone to join them in exploring DIMENSIONS and to witness the fusion of art, light, and sound in this extraordinary showcase.”
Lastly, we found out more about HYBYCOZO’s aspirations and upcoming projects: “We are thrilled to announce a significant transformation in our artistic approach. While our work from 2014 to 2023 has primarily focused on single-shape polyhedral forms, we have embarked on an exciting new chapter in 2023 by developing a fresh visual language. This new approach allows us to explore compound, stacking, and tessellating polyhedral shapes in our sculptures, expanding our creative horizons and pushing the boundaries of our craft.
Our debut of this innovative direction took place at the esteemed Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, where we had the honor of showcasing our work alongside some of our most admired artists and visionaries, including Buckminster Fuller and James Turrell. This opportunity not only marks a pivotal moment in our artistic journey but also solidifies our commitment to exploring and redefining the boundaries of geometric sculpture.”