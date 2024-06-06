ADVERTISEMENT

Today we’d like to present you with unique works of art, created by HYBYCOZO, a collaborative studio of artists Serge Beaulieu and Yelena Filipchuk. The artistic duo, based in Los Angeles, works on large-scale geometric sculptures, often with patterns and textures that draw on inspirations from mathematics, science, and natural phenomena. Illumination is a typical addition to the HYBYCOZO work and it celebrates the inherent beauty of form and pattern and represents their ongoing journey in exploring the myriad dimensions of geometry.

Scroll down to see the most impressive installations created by these artists, and to learn more about their ongoing projects straight from Yelena Filipchuk herself.

More info: hybycozo.com | Instagram