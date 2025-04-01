ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something so fascinating and cute about tiny animals. But since most real animals aren’t that small, we turn to artists like Karolina Dziwota, who creates beautiful, fantastical figurines of them.

Karolina, also known as VallaVica, is a fan of dinosaurs and big cats, which often recur as figurines. However, as the artist shared, she loves to explore different themes and settings for them. “Sometimes they end up in a circus, sometimes in a Japanese-inspired world, and sometimes surrounded by butterflies, or they become our favorite superheroes! It keeps things fresh and exciting, both for me and for the people who enjoy my work!”

