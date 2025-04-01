48 Pocket-Sized Animal Figurines That Are Just Too Adorable, Created By VallavicaInterview With Artist
There’s something so fascinating and cute about tiny animals. But since most real animals aren’t that small, we turn to artists like Karolina Dziwota, who creates beautiful, fantastical figurines of them.
Karolina, also known as VallaVica, is a fan of dinosaurs and big cats, which often recur as figurines. However, as the artist shared, she loves to explore different themes and settings for them. “Sometimes they end up in a circus, sometimes in a Japanese-inspired world, and sometimes surrounded by butterflies, or they become our favorite superheroes! It keeps things fresh and exciting, both for me and for the people who enjoy my work!”
More info: Instagram | vallavica.com | Facebook | pinterest.com | youtube.com
In an interview with Bored Panda, Karolina shared more about herself: “I’ve been making figurines for as long as I can remember and started selling them while I was still in high school. Since I attended art schools, it felt natural to pursue something creative—but I never expected my work to grow the way it has! I’ve always loved dinosaurs and big wild cats, so it was amazing to discover that so many others share my passion and want to support what I do.”
Furthermore, Karolina told us what initially drew her to the world of artistry.
She wrote: “I’ve been creating art since kindergarten—I just never grew out of it! Over the years, my skills evolved, and I started experimenting with better materials, always looking for ways to improve. What started as a simple passion gradually turned into something bigger, and when people began asking to buy my figurines, I realized this could be more than just a hobby. It’s amazing to think that something I’ve loved doing since childhood has now become my career!”
As for the creative process, Karolina commented: “I start thinking about a new collection or theme while I’m still finishing the previous one. I jot down ideas, collect reference images, and save color palettes or flowers that inspire me. The hardest part is narrowing down what to actually make—there are always more ideas than I have time for! I’d love to create everything that comes to mind, but I have to set limits (even if I don’t always like them).”
We were wondering what Karolina hopes for her audience to take away from her artwork.
She responded: “A lot of people tell me that my figurines—or even just scrolling through my Instagram—brighten their day, and I love that. Color is really important to me; I enjoy mixing paints and finding interesting, unexpected combinations. I am trying to reach everyone with various color schemes! But just as important is the expression of each little animal—I want them to have distinct personalities, whether they’re looking a bit mischievous, sleepy, or somewhere in between.”
Lastly, Karolina added: ‘If you have a weird or unique idea that you’re passionate about, go for it! You might end up with the coolest job in the world. Sure, you’ll probably have to learn a bunch of unrelated skills along the way, but once you do, everyday life becomes so much more fun.
Also—more people should love beetles! I want to make more beetle figurines and celebrate the less appreciated animals out there.”
These were insanely cute! Too bad my kittens would knock them all over the place.
