There’s something so fascinating and cute about tiny animals. But since most real animals aren’t that small, we turn to artists like Karolina Dziwota, who creates beautiful, fantastical figurines of them.

Karolina, also known as VallaVica, is a fan of dinosaurs and big cats, which often recur as figurines. However, as the artist shared, she loves to explore different themes and settings for them. “Sometimes they end up in a circus, sometimes in a Japanese-inspired world, and sometimes surrounded by butterflies, or they become our favorite superheroes! It keeps things fresh and exciting, both for me and for the people who enjoy my work!”

#1

Pocket-sized animal figurine with wings being touched by a finger.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Karolina shared more about herself: “I’ve been making figurines for as long as I can remember and started selling them while I was still in high school. Since I attended art schools, it felt natural to pursue something creative—but I never expected my work to grow the way it has! I’ve always loved dinosaurs and big wild cats, so it was amazing to discover that so many others share my passion and want to support what I do.”
    #2

    Adorable pocket-sized animal figurines of two leopards, one licking the other, crafted by Vallavica.

    #3

    Hand holding an adorable pocket-sized animal figurine with butterfly wings, created by Vallavica.

    Furthermore, Karolina told us what initially drew her to the world of artistry.

    She wrote: “I’ve been creating art since kindergarten—I just never grew out of it! Over the years, my skills evolved, and I started experimenting with better materials, always looking for ways to improve. What started as a simple passion gradually turned into something bigger, and when people began asking to buy my figurines, I realized this could be more than just a hobby. It’s amazing to think that something I’ve loved doing since childhood has now become my career!”

    #4

    Pocket-sized animal figurine by Vallavica, depicting a raccoon in a cute deer costume on a snowy background.

    #5

    Pocket-sized animal figurine of an otter holding a small pink crab, surrounded by pink flowers and crystals.

    As for the creative process, Karolina commented:I start thinking about a new collection or theme while I’m still finishing the previous one. I jot down ideas, collect reference images, and save color palettes or flowers that inspire me. The hardest part is narrowing down what to actually make—there are always more ideas than I have time for! I’d love to create everything that comes to mind, but I have to set limits (even if I don’t always like them).”
    #6

    Hand holding a pocket-sized animal figurine with butterfly wings created by Vallavica, showing front and back views.

    #7

    Adorable pocket-sized animal figurine with detailed wing patterns by Vallavica.

    We were wondering what Karolina hopes for her audience to take away from her artwork. 

    She responded: “A lot of people tell me that my figurines—or even just scrolling through my Instagram—brighten their day, and I love that. Color is really important to me; I enjoy mixing paints and finding interesting, unexpected combinations. I am trying to reach everyone with various color schemes! But just as important is the expression of each little animal—I want them to have distinct personalities, whether they’re looking a bit mischievous, sleepy, or somewhere in between.”
    #8

    Pocket-sized animal figurine by Vallavica, featuring a whimsical leopard with butterfly wings, resting on an open palm.

    #9

    Hand holding a pocket-sized animal figurine with wings, designed by Vallavica.

    Lastly, Karolina added: ‘If you have a weird or unique idea that you’re passionate about, go for it! You might end up with the coolest job in the world. Sure, you’ll probably have to learn a bunch of unrelated skills along the way, but once you do, everyday life becomes so much more fun.

    Also—more people should love beetles! I want to make more beetle figurines and celebrate the less appreciated animals out there.”
    #10

    Adorable animal figurine by Vallavica, resembling a raccoon wrapped in festive lights, with greenery and berries in the background.

    #11

    Adorable pocket-sized animal figurine of a cat in a hat, surrounded by fall-themed decor.

    #12

    Colorful pocket-sized animal figurine by Vallavica, featuring a detailed tiger design with vibrant patterns.

    #13

    Adorable pocket-sized animal figurine by Vallavica, featuring pink wings and floral details.

    #14

    Pocket-sized animal figurine with butterfly wings by Vallavica, featuring a cute leopard-like creature.

    #15

    Pocket-sized animal figurines by Vallavica in colorful scarves on a starry background.

    #16

    Pocket-sized animal figurine in a superhero costume by Vallavica, showcasing vibrant colors and intricate details.

    #17

    Pocket-sized animal figurine by Vallavica, featuring a playful seal with colorful wings, lying on its back.

    #18

    Hand holding two pocket-sized adorable animal figurines by Vallavica.

    #19

    Adorable pocket-sized animal figurine by Vallavica, featuring two spotted creatures embracing.

    #20

    Whimsical pocket-sized animal figurines by Vallavica featuring tigers and plants in a playful scene.

    #21

    Adorable pocket-sized animal figurine by Vallavica, resembling a tiny creature with horns and a staff.

    #22

    Adorable pocket-sized animal figurine by Vallavica, featuring a charming cat in a colorful outfit, held in hand.

    #23

    Adorable pocket-sized animal figurine featuring a whimsical tiger with sea accents by Vallavica.

    #24

    Pocket-sized animal figurines by Vallavica, featuring a cowboy cat and a space-themed cat, both looking adorable.

    #25

    Pocket-sized animal figurines by Vallavica, depicting cute creatures in hooded robes against a starry background.

    #26

    Pocket-sized animal figurines by Vallavica, featuring a tiger, dragon, and character holding a teacup, set against a scenic backdrop.

    #27

    Hand holding a pocket-sized animal figurine in a black cloak with a red lightsaber against a cosmic background.

    #28

    Pocket-sized tiger figurines by Vallavica, featuring a mother and cub in a relaxed pose.

    #29

    Pocket-sized animal figurine by Vallavica, featuring a whimsical leopard-butterfly design.

    #30

    Adorable pocket-sized animal figurine by Vallavica, depicting a whimsical creature with antlers and tiger stripes.

    #31

    Pocket-sized animal figurine featuring a cat in a decorated gingerbread house with toy illustrations.

    #32

    Butterfly-winged animal figurine by Vallavica with spotted fur and closed eyes.

    #33

    Adorable pocket-sized animal figurines by Vallavica, featuring three whimsical cat designs with circus attire.

    #34

    Pocket-sized animal figurine by Vallavica, featuring a cat with colorful butterfly wings.

    #35

    A hand touching a cute pocket-sized animal figurine with butterfly wings by a candle.

    #36

    Hand holding a Vallavica pocket-sized animal figurine, surrounded by green leaves.

    #37

    Pocket-sized animal figurine with a pumpkin head, crafted by Vallavica, next to a mini pumpkin and leafy background.

    #38

    A pocket-sized animal figurine by Vallavica, resembling a tiny hippo, held in an open hand.

    #39

    Pocket-sized animal figurine by Vallavica, featuring a blue-and-white patterned cat with small pumpkins.

    #40

    Pocket-sized animal figurine by Vallavica, featuring a whimsical creature with wings and striped markings.

    #41

    Pocket-sized animal figurines by Vallavica, featuring intricate plant designs on small, green, and white creatures.

    #42

    Pocket-sized animal figurine of a cat in a wizard hat with a candle and crystal ball, crafted by Vallavica.

    #43

    Pocket-sized animal figurine of a cat wizard with a hat, surrounded by colorful leaves and fruits.

    #44

    Leopard-patterned pocket-sized animal figurine with colorful butterfly wings.

    #45

    Pocket-sized animal figurine, crafted by Vallavica, featuring a colorful patchwork design with a small red mug on top.

    #46

    Pocket-sized animal figurine by Vallavica, featuring a possum with a gingerbread house and tiny mice on its back.

    #47

    Pocket-sized animal figurine of a tiger with moth wings, surrounded by autumn leaves.

    #48

    Pocket-sized animal figurine by Vallavica, featuring a purple creature with colorful wings resting on a hand.

