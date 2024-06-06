ADVERTISEMENT

Kristina Makeeva is a famous photographer from Moscow with over 1.2 million Instagram followers. She travels a lot in pursuit of capturing beautiful and unusual places around the world, from the calm lakes of Switzerland to the lively markets of Morocco.

Kristina's work highlights the natural beauty and cultural richness of our planet, like in her amazing photos of the unique island of Socotra. Through her photography, she invites people to see and appreciate places that are unlike any other.

More info: Instagram | ipai.ru | Facebook