Kristina Makeeva is a famous photographer from Moscow with over 1.2 million Instagram followers. She travels a lot in pursuit of capturing beautiful and unusual places around the world, from the calm lakes of Switzerland to the lively markets of Morocco.

Kristina's work highlights the natural beauty and cultural richness of our planet, like in her amazing photos of the unique island of Socotra. Through her photography, she invites people to see and appreciate places that are unlike any other.

More info: Instagram | ipai.ru | Facebook

#1

Socotra Island

Socotra Island

WindySwede
Almost as surreal as an AI creation. (it's not though..)

#2

Mt. Fuji, Japan

Mt. Fuji, Japan

#3

Mont Saint-Michel Castle, France

Mont Saint-Michel Castle, France

#4

Iceland

Iceland

#5

Russia, Anapa, Sukko

Russia, Anapa, Sukko

#6

Hitachi Seside Park, Japan

Hitachi Seside Park, Japan

#7

Bluebells Season In England

Bluebells Season In England

#8

Thailand

Thailand

#9

Isabella Plantation, London

Isabella Plantation, London

#10

Lake Baikal

Lake Baikal

#11

Mariposas Monarcas, Mexico

Mariposas Monarcas, Mexico

#12

Autumn In Canada

Autumn In Canada

#13

Skinny House In London, England

Skinny House In London, England

#14

Hegra, Alula, Saudi Arabia

Hegra, Alula, Saudi Arabia

#15

Rhododendrons In Japan, Rhododendron Festival, Shiofune Kannon-Ji

Rhododendrons In Japan, Rhododendron Festival, Shiofune Kannon-Ji

#16

New Zealand

New Zealand

#17

Kenya

Kenya

#18

Turkiye Between Istanbul And Ankara

Turkiye Between Istanbul And Ankara

#19

Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon, Maldives

Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon, Maldives

#20

The Small Island Of Socotra

The Small Island Of Socotra

#21

Socotra, Kalisan Canyon

Socotra, Kalisan Canyon

#22

Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

#23

Magic Namib Desert, Namibia

Magic Namib Desert, Namibia

#24

Gadisar Lake, India

Gadisar Lake, India

#25

Poppy Field, Kazakhstan

Poppy Field, Kazakhstan

#26

Soneva Jani, Maldives

Soneva Jani, Maldives

#27

Socotra Island

Socotra Island

#28

Hormoz Island, Iran

Hormoz Island, Iran

#29

Red-Red Stones Of Namibia

Red-Red Stones Of Namibia

