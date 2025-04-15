We reached out to one of the featured photographers, Mac So, to learn more about his unique approach to capturing wildlife, his creative process, and how his work challenges common perceptions of zoo photography.

Mac So is a zoo photographer, so we asked him about common misconceptions in zoo photography. He shared that many believe it's far easier than photographing wildlife, that anyone can take the shot, and that there are negative feelings about zoos themselves. "Zoos are facilities where wild animals are kept in a closed space and made into a spectacle. It is an egoistic facility born out of human interest. If there are negative feelings toward zoos, zoo photos tend to be viewed with prejudice and misunderstanding from the very beginning. However, what I want to photograph is basically animal portraits. I do not think it matters whether they are in the wild or in captivity as far as photography is concerned."