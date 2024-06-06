Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, AITA For Getting A Lawyer Involved Over Land My Mom Left When She Passed Away?
User submission
137
Family

Hey Pandas, AITA For Getting A Lawyer Involved Over Land My Mom Left When She Passed Away?

Sondra
Community member
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

My mother (55) passed away unexpectedly in a car accident 2 years ago

Hey Pandas, AITA For Getting A Lawyer Involved Over Land My Mom Left When She Passed Away?

Image credits: Clark Van Der Beken (not the actual photo)

I 32F have two stepbrothers, 36 and 38, and one half sister, 29. I do not know who my biological father is, and neither did my mother. My mother and I had a very rocky relationship, and I even said some things I wish I hadn’t the day she passed away.

My stepdad and siblings held her memorial without me

Hey Pandas, AITA For Getting A Lawyer Involved Over Land My Mom Left When She Passed Away?

Image credits: Eli Solitas (not the actual photo)

I live across the country, and they wouldn’t give me 2 days to get there. Now, my mom inherited a large amount of land when my grandmother passed away. She and my stepdad had been married about 18 years at that point.

Now that my mom is gone, my stepbrothers seem to think they have a right to my mom’s land, and my sister thinks it’s all going to her

Hey Pandas, AITA For Getting A Lawyer Involved Over Land My Mom Left When She Passed Away?

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Federico Respini (not the actual photo)

They are all wrong, the land was inherited by my mother, is only in her name, so her husband has rights, because he was married to her, but he cannot sell or will the land to anyone. When he is gone, it will automatically go to my sister and I. I also have sentimental ties to this land, my mother abandoned me, multiple times, and each time, that land is where I was taken. All of my ancestors’ ashes are spread on that land. My brothers have no ties to it whatsoever, I just don’t understand what makes them think they have a right?
AITA for getting a lawyer involved?

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

137views

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

19

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

3

Sondra

Sondra

Author, Community member

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Sondra

Sondra

Author, Community member

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Ieva Midveryte

Ieva Midveryte

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work. Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

Read less »
Ieva Midveryte

Ieva Midveryte

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work. Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
arliae_ avatar
Estelle E.
Estelle E.
Community Member
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don't seem to have good relationship to your family, so I guess there's nothing to lose? Feel free to have a lawyer on your case to protect your rights and inheritance. Maybe your mother has written a will you don't know about the lawyer will find for you to understand where this is coming from

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
marykaymann avatar
MaryHadaLittleLamb
MaryHadaLittleLamb
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely get a lawyer. Even if they were full siblings and you all get along, you should still get a lawyer. Inheritances bring out the worst in some people, and they really show you who they are. Don't wait, because they could already have retained a lawyer to try to figure out every possible way to screw you out of your birthright.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a simple matter - did she leave a will? If so then that's it, end of story, there is no question to be answered. You may choose to make some arrangements with your brothers if you want to. If there's no will then in most parts of the world you would just divide the estate between all her children, so yes, the brothers would have the right to their fair share.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
arliae_ avatar
Estelle E.
Estelle E.
Community Member
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don't seem to have good relationship to your family, so I guess there's nothing to lose? Feel free to have a lawyer on your case to protect your rights and inheritance. Maybe your mother has written a will you don't know about the lawyer will find for you to understand where this is coming from

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
marykaymann avatar
MaryHadaLittleLamb
MaryHadaLittleLamb
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely get a lawyer. Even if they were full siblings and you all get along, you should still get a lawyer. Inheritances bring out the worst in some people, and they really show you who they are. Don't wait, because they could already have retained a lawyer to try to figure out every possible way to screw you out of your birthright.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a simple matter - did she leave a will? If so then that's it, end of story, there is no question to be answered. You may choose to make some arrangements with your brothers if you want to. If there's no will then in most parts of the world you would just divide the estate between all her children, so yes, the brothers would have the right to their fair share.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Family
Homepage
Trending
Family
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Family Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda