Hey Pandas, AITA For Getting A Lawyer Involved Over Land My Mom Left When She Passed Away?

My mother (55) passed away unexpectedly in a car accident 2 years ago

I 32F have two stepbrothers, 36 and 38, and one half sister, 29. I do not know who my biological father is, and neither did my mother. My mother and I had a very rocky relationship, and I even said some things I wish I hadn’t the day she passed away.

My stepdad and siblings held her memorial without me

I live across the country, and they wouldn’t give me 2 days to get there. Now, my mom inherited a large amount of land when my grandmother passed away. She and my stepdad had been married about 18 years at that point.

Now that my mom is gone, my stepbrothers seem to think they have a right to my mom’s land, and my sister thinks it’s all going to her

They are all wrong, the land was inherited by my mother, is only in her name, so her husband has rights, because he was married to her, but he cannot sell or will the land to anyone. When he is gone, it will automatically go to my sister and I. I also have sentimental ties to this land, my mother abandoned me, multiple times, and each time, that land is where I was taken. All of my ancestors’ ashes are spread on that land. My brothers have no ties to it whatsoever, I just don’t understand what makes them think they have a right?

AITA for getting a lawyer involved?

