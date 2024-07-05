“It’s Just Blatantly Unfair”: Family Drama Ensues After Grandpa Leaves $70k Car To One Grandkid
Inheritances can complicate family relationships, especially when the estate isn’t divided equally between the inheritors. Although it’s more common to inherit from parents, 14% of Americans inherited from a grandparent. That leaves the generation in between to deal with the possible fallout of a perceived unfair inheritance.
Like this parent, who took it upon themselves to right the wrong of a grandfather. After he left his grandson a $70k car and only $4k cash to each other grandkid, the parent’s children decided it wasn’t fair. So, the parent of the lucky kid asked the Internet whether it would be fair if they gifted his college fund away to the son’s sisters and cousins if he didn’t agree to sell the inherited car.
A 17 Y.O. teen inherited a $70k car from his grandfather, and this set off some serious family drama
His parents and aunt felt it was unfair to the other grandkids, so they pressured him to sell it and share the money with his sisters and cousins
“This is not, never was, and never, ever will be your decision to make,” one netizen wrote, echoing the sentiments of many others
However, others agreed with the parent that the will was unfair to the other grandkids
NTA people think that last will shouldn't matter and being robbed by parents, sisters and cousins at 17 is just. It's the same behavior as when having 2 kids, buying them both presents when one has birthday,so that the other does not feel excluded. Hurting their son is easier than explaining pluses and minutes of each inheritance and defending last will of the grandfather.
