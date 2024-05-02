Family Livid Grandpa Cut Everyone Out Of Will Except For Granddaughter, Demand Their Share
Money complicates relationships, and more so if they were difficult to begin with. When that money comes from within the family, say, an inheritance, some family members might feel entitled to at least a portion of it. Unfortunately, past grievances and wrongdoings often come into play, as old wounds might get reopened.
A few months back, a woman asked the Internet whether she would be a jerk if she didn’t share the money her grandpa had left her with the rest of the family. Because her sister’s past actions caused a rift between them, she had hardly any contact with her parents. But when her loving grandfather decided to leave everything in his will to her, the family members came a-knocking.
When one person in the family inherits money and others don’t, there’s bound to be conflict
This woman shared a story of how her family members felt entitled to her inheritance
It turns out the daughter took care of the grandpa as his life was nearing its end
People’s verdict was that the granddaughter was not the AH here
I inherited my wealth almost the same exact way. My first husband and his mother abused me. They did everything in their power to make my life miserable after I filed for divorced. I was homeless for 3 years because of them. I was very close to my ex’s maternal grandmother. When she was diagnosed with terminal cancer, I took time off work to take care of her. Not once did her daughter or grandson bother to call or visit before she died. Gram’s sister and I were the only ones with her when she passed. Gram’s absolutely resented the way my ex and his mother treated me. Unbeknownst to anyone, myself included, she cut both of them out of her will and made me the sole heir to her estate.
Sorry you had to go through this (abuse) and I'm sorry for your loss. How lovely that you took care of your grandmother - that's love :)
