Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Family Livid Grandpa Cut Everyone Out Of Will Except For Granddaughter, Demand Their Share
Family, Relationships

Family Livid Grandpa Cut Everyone Out Of Will Except For Granddaughter, Demand Their Share

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Money complicates relationships, and more so if they were difficult to begin with. When that money comes from within the family, say, an inheritance, some family members might feel entitled to at least a portion of it. Unfortunately, past grievances and wrongdoings often come into play, as old wounds might get reopened.

A few months back, a woman asked the Internet whether she would be a jerk if she didn’t share the money her grandpa had left her with the rest of the family. Because her sister’s past actions caused a rift between them, she had hardly any contact with her parents. But when her loving grandfather decided to leave everything in his will to her, the family members came a-knocking.

When one person in the family inherits money and others don’t, there’s bound to be conflict

Image credits: Craig Adderley / pexels (not the actual photo)

This woman shared a story of how her family members felt entitled to her inheritance

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Gustavo Fring / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pretend_Canary_9411

ADVERTISEMENT

It turns out the daughter took care of the grandpa as his life was nearing its end

People’s verdict was that the granddaughter was not the AH here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

2

Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read more »
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
Add photo comments
POST
andreadevine avatar
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I inherited my wealth almost the same exact way. My first husband and his mother abused me. They did everything in their power to make my life miserable after I filed for divorced. I was homeless for 3 years because of them. I was very close to my ex’s maternal grandmother. When she was diagnosed with terminal cancer, I took time off work to take care of her. Not once did her daughter or grandson bother to call or visit before she died. Gram’s sister and I were the only ones with her when she passed. Gram’s absolutely resented the way my ex and his mother treated me. Unbeknownst to anyone, myself included, she cut both of them out of her will and made me the sole heir to her estate.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
carolyngerbrands avatar
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry you had to go through this (abuse) and I'm sorry for your loss. How lovely that you took care of your grandmother - that's love :)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
andreadevine avatar
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I inherited my wealth almost the same exact way. My first husband and his mother abused me. They did everything in their power to make my life miserable after I filed for divorced. I was homeless for 3 years because of them. I was very close to my ex’s maternal grandmother. When she was diagnosed with terminal cancer, I took time off work to take care of her. Not once did her daughter or grandson bother to call or visit before she died. Gram’s sister and I were the only ones with her when she passed. Gram’s absolutely resented the way my ex and his mother treated me. Unbeknownst to anyone, myself included, she cut both of them out of her will and made me the sole heir to her estate.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
carolyngerbrands avatar
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry you had to go through this (abuse) and I'm sorry for your loss. How lovely that you took care of your grandmother - that's love :)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda