Daughter Calls Dad’s New GF “A Fat Pig,” He Retaliates By Canceling Her Tuition Payments

The loss of a family member is one of the biggest traumas a person can experience. Whether it’s a mother or a spouse, family members need enough time to grieve and come to terms with what life will be like now that the other family member is gone. After some time passes, and often to much of the children’s dismay, the bereaved parent might move on with another partner.

But is putting them before the children fair? This father threatened his 19-year-old daughter that he would stop paying her tuition if she didn’t apologize for her rude behavior toward his new girlfriend. Wanting to check if he made the right choice, he decided to consult other netizens.

Adult children may find it hard to accept their widowed parent has found someone new

When this daughter insulted her father’s new GF, he retaliated by refusing to pay for her education

People in the comments declared that everyone sucked in this situation and said, “Y’all need therapy”

