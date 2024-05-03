Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Is Absolutely Livid His Sister Is Dating His Ex-Girlfriend, Mom Tells Him To Get Over It
Family, Relationships

Guy Is Absolutely Livid His Sister Is Dating His Ex-Girlfriend, Mom Tells Him To Get Over It

It’s never fun finding out your ex is dating someone new. However ‘over’ the relationship we think we might be, there still may be some unresolved feelings left. People say you never forget your first love, and that can be true for middle school puppy love as well. But is getting jealous over it when you’re a married adult appropriate?

This mother didn’t think so. She called out her son for acting jealous when his childhood ex-girlfriend began dating his sister. The mother decided she had enough when the brother started calling his sister names and threatened to limit contact with him. Wanting to know if her response was fitting, she decided to consult people online.

Mothers can be harsh to their children sometimes, but they can also help them see things more objectively

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

This mother told her son to grow up and get over his middle school girlfriend, who was now dating his sister

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image source: [deleted]

People agreed that the mother's reaction was appropriate and called out the son for his odd behavior

Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

eez70438 avatar
Just_for_this
Just_for_this
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mother is right to nip this in the bud. Son is being repulsively possessive and arguably unstable. I wonder if his wife knows he's obsessing over Jenna.

katar13 avatar
Elio
Elio
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know right? I would not be happy if I was in a serious relationship, let alone married with a kid on the way, to someone who was obsessed with the person they "dated" when they were 11. In fact, I think we have a brand new category of red flags here.

jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if there is more to it and that its not just that Jenna is dating his sister but that Jenna is a lesbian and his manly pride is wounded? I have heard men complain about feeling emasculated when their ex partners turn out to be gay. Would he respond the same way if Lila was a brother and Jenna started dating him? Either way, Mother is right, Adam is an AH and I hope Jenna and Lila live happily ever after. (Not relevant, but their name combo is totally cute).

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course it feels weird, but an ex can do what she wants. If he has moved on and even starts a family, he should focus on that and let his sister be happy. You don't own your exes.

