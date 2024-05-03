Guy Is Absolutely Livid His Sister Is Dating His Ex-Girlfriend, Mom Tells Him To Get Over It
It’s never fun finding out your ex is dating someone new. However ‘over’ the relationship we think we might be, there still may be some unresolved feelings left. People say you never forget your first love, and that can be true for middle school puppy love as well. But is getting jealous over it when you’re a married adult appropriate?
This mother didn’t think so. She called out her son for acting jealous when his childhood ex-girlfriend began dating his sister. The mother decided she had enough when the brother started calling his sister names and threatened to limit contact with him. Wanting to know if her response was fitting, she decided to consult people online.
Mothers can be harsh to their children sometimes, but they can also help them see things more objectively
This mother told her son to grow up and get over his middle school girlfriend, who was now dating his sister
People agreed that the mother’s reaction was appropriate and called out the son for his odd behavior
Mother is right to nip this in the bud. Son is being repulsively possessive and arguably unstable. I wonder if his wife knows he's obsessing over Jenna.
I know right? I would not be happy if I was in a serious relationship, let alone married with a kid on the way, to someone who was obsessed with the person they "dated" when they were 11. In fact, I think we have a brand new category of red flags here.Load More Replies...
I wonder if there is more to it and that its not just that Jenna is dating his sister but that Jenna is a lesbian and his manly pride is wounded? I have heard men complain about feeling emasculated when their ex partners turn out to be gay. Would he respond the same way if Lila was a brother and Jenna started dating him? Either way, Mother is right, Adam is an AH and I hope Jenna and Lila live happily ever after. (Not relevant, but their name combo is totally cute).
Of course it feels weird, but an ex can do what she wants. If he has moved on and even starts a family, he should focus on that and let his sister be happy. You don't own your exes.
