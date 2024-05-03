Guy Is Absolutely Livid His Sister Is Dating His Ex-Girlfriend, Mom Tells Him To Get Over It

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s never fun finding out your ex is dating someone new. However ‘over’ the relationship we think we might be, there still may be some unresolved feelings left. People say you never forget your first love, and that can be true for middle school puppy love as well. But is getting jealous over it when you’re a married adult appropriate?

This mother didn’t think so. She called out her son for acting jealous when his childhood ex-girlfriend began dating his sister. The mother decided she had enough when the brother started calling his sister names and threatened to limit contact with him. Wanting to know if her response was fitting, she decided to consult people online.

Mothers can be harsh to their children sometimes, but they can also help them see things more objectively

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

This mother told her son to grow up and get over his middle school girlfriend, who was now dating his sister

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image source: [deleted]

People agreed that the mother’s reaction was appropriate and called out the son for his odd behavior

