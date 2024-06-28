Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“You Could Always Have A Miscarriage”: Unhappy MIL Comment Crosses All Boundaries
Family, Relationships

“You Could Always Have A Miscarriage”: Unhappy MIL Comment Crosses All Boundaries

Parents and grandparents can have different expectations when it comes to the gender of a baby. Some may want a girl, while others might be more keen on having a boy. But most parents would probably say that the most important thing is that the child is healthy and well.

Not the mother-in-law in this recently shared story, though. She wanted a grandson so badly that she had the gall to insult her pregnant DIL in a particularly vile way. Not willing to put up with such behavior, the DIL and her husband had to make a hard decision in order to protect their future children.

A woman found out she was pregnant with a girl, and it made her MIL mad

Image credits: Taisiia Stupak / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The MIL wanted a grandson but chose to express her disappointment in a horrible way

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Worried_Analysis_838

People were appalled at how a grandma could wish such a thing upon her grandchild

Others shared similar evil mother-in-law stories and how they dealt with their MILs

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would be done with this whole relationship *very* quickly. ‘Tell your son that grandma says it’s been nice knowing him’? Classic guilt tripping in an attempt to get the upper hand, for the crime of…having a daughter? Do f**k off.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
