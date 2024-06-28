“You Could Always Have A Miscarriage”: Unhappy MIL Comment Crosses All Boundaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents and grandparents can have different expectations when it comes to the gender of a baby. Some may want a girl, while others might be more keen on having a boy. But most parents would probably say that the most important thing is that the child is healthy and well.

Not the mother-in-law in this recently shared story, though. She wanted a grandson so badly that she had the gall to insult her pregnant DIL in a particularly vile way. Not willing to put up with such behavior, the DIL and her husband had to make a hard decision in order to protect their future children.

A woman found out she was pregnant with a girl, and it made her MIL mad

Share icon

Image credits: Taisiia Stupak / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The MIL wanted a grandson but chose to express her disappointment in a horrible way

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Worried_Analysis_838

People were appalled at how a grandma could wish such a thing upon her grandchild

ADVERTISEMENT

Others shared similar evil mother-in-law stories and how they dealt with their MILs

Share icon

Share icon