Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

MIL Jokes About Poking Holes In Her Son’s Birth Control So She Can Finally Become A Grandma
Family, Relationships

MIL Jokes About Poking Holes In Her Son’s Birth Control So She Can Finally Become A Grandma

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

I love a good joke as much as the next person. Whether it begins with “Knock, knock,” a horse walking into a bar or a cheesy set-up for a hilarious pun, I’m all ears. But there are some off-limits topics that we should never poke fun at, especially if they’re already sensitive to the audience.

One childfree woman reached out to Reddit seeking advice after her mother-in-law made a “joke” about messing with her birth control that she did not find funny at all. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies concerned readers shared.

RELATED:

    This woman and her husband always agreed that they didn’t want children

    Image credits: a_medvedkov / envato (not the actual photo)

    But after her mother-in-law casually joked about sabotaging her birth control, she began to get worried

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Few_Function_9129

    The woman also provided some more background information on the situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers assured her that she had every right to assert boundaries, and some called out her husband for failing to show support

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author later confronted her husband and shared an update on the status of her marriage

    Image credits: drazenphoto / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Few_Function_9129

    Nearly half of adults in the United States have no plans to have children

    In many places, it’s still the norm to want to have children. But, as I’m sure you’ve heard, birth rates are declining in Europe, the United States and many Asian countries. According to the Pew Research Center, in 2023, 47% of American adults between the ages of 18 and 49 said they’re unlikely to ever have kids. In 2018, however, only 37% of adults in the US said the same.

    As far as why these individuals have decided to be childfree, the majority noted that they simply don’t want to have kids. Many also reported that they want to prioritize focusing on other things, are concerned about the state of the world and admit that they can’t afford to raise children. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some also expressed concerns about the environment or noted that they haven’t found the right partner yet. And one in five admitted that they just don’t really like kids. Of course, many childfree people also see advantages to not starting a family. 

    The majority noted that they have time for their hobbies and interests, are able to afford the things they want, can save for the future, are successful in their career and are able to maintain an active social life. 

    But there can be downsides as well. Despite the fact that deciding whether to have kids or not is a deeply personal choice, people who are vocal about being childfree often face backlash. 

    The British Psychological Society reports that these adults are often “perceived as more selfish, immature, emotionally unstable and deviant than parents and less psychologically fulfilled, happy and loving.”

    It’s also common for childfree adults to face immense pressure from their families and friends to have children. Many parents feel entitled to grandchildren, and friends might feel like they don’t have as much in common with their loved ones if they don’t become parents as well.

    Many women today still face an immense amount of pressure to have kids

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freestocks / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    BetterHelp reports that this pressure can take a toll on a person’s mental health. It can cause stress and anxiety and might trigger the fight-or-flight response in individuals when they’re pressured to make a choice that doesn’t feel right for them.

    If someone feels like they have to have kids, to keep others happy or to conform, they might also become incredibly anxious about how their life will change and how they’ll be able to financially support their growing family.

    Women, in particular, tend to receive even more pressure to become parents than men, despite the fact that it takes two to tango. Rebecca Harrington notes in her 2019 research that women who choose not to become mothers often face stigma for refusing to conform to the “nurturing female” expectation society has established.    

    Abigail Locke, Professor of Critical Social and Health Psychology at Keele University, also pointed out in a piece for The Conversation that women not only face pressure to have kids, but also to have them at the right time. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If they’re too young, they’re seen as irresponsible. But if they wait too long, they’re viewed as selfish for becoming an “old mom,” which comes with more health risks for both the mom and baby.

    Regardless of when a woman decides to become a mother, however, she’s going to face more pressure than her male partner to sacrifice her career to raise her kids.  

    It’s clear that having kids is a personal choice for each couple to make. But joking about sabotaging someone’s birth control isn’t funny at all. In fact, that would be reproductive ab*se and coercion. So, as readers pointed out, there’s absolutely no reason for this woman to feel guilty about asserting boundaries with her mother-in-law.   

    Finally, readers applauded the woman for standing up for herself

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    3

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gosh, as if the general politics concerning birthcontrol are not f-ed enough right now... pardon the pun

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Babytrapping is vile. Especially if you live somewhere with restrictions on abortion. Anytime someone gets controlling about your BC, it's time to take precautions.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What MIL "joked about" is sexual a*****t. But oh no, how can she and her horrible son possibly NOT get what they want? He wanted OP as his breeding mare, and that she was openly against having children, why should that stop him? He WANTS it, don't you get it? HE ( the main character of all the universe) WANTS ( that means: gets) it! But hey, he never r***d her (he only considered sexually assaulting her the same way his mother did), so he is a "nice guy".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gosh, as if the general politics concerning birthcontrol are not f-ed enough right now... pardon the pun

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Babytrapping is vile. Especially if you live somewhere with restrictions on abortion. Anytime someone gets controlling about your BC, it's time to take precautions.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What MIL "joked about" is sexual a*****t. But oh no, how can she and her horrible son possibly NOT get what they want? He wanted OP as his breeding mare, and that she was openly against having children, why should that stop him? He WANTS it, don't you get it? HE ( the main character of all the universe) WANTS ( that means: gets) it! But hey, he never r***d her (he only considered sexually assaulting her the same way his mother did), so he is a "nice guy".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda