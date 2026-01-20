Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Erika Kirk Photo Before Charlie’s Assassination Has Fans Calling Out Her Makeup Transformation
Erika Kirk smiling with long blonde hair and natural makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination discussion.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Erika Kirk Photo Before Charlie’s Assassination Has Fans Calling Out Her Makeup Transformation

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
3

19

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A picture of Erika Kirk taken months before her husband’s assassination has drawn attention to her changing appearance.

The mother of two has made several public appearances wearing the so-called “Mar-a-Lago look,” which is popular within Donald Trump’s orbit. It consists of a full face of makeup with heavy eyeshadow, glossy lips, and a blowout.

Highlights
  • A group of people believe Erika Kirk has shifted her makeup style after her husband Charlie’s assassination.
  • Critics accuse Erika of exploiting her late husband’s assassination for personal benefit.
  • She recently requested a speedy trial for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie in September.

Ever since she stepped into the role of CEO of her late husband’s organization, Turning Point USA, Erika has faced accusations of trying to advance personal or political ambitions.

RELATED:

    Erika Kirk with long blonde hair and makeup transformation wearing a white blazer and cross necklace at an event.

    An Erika Kirk picture taken in March 2025 has sparked conversation about her appearance and ambitions
    Erika Kirk with long blonde hair and makeup transformation wearing a white blazer and cross necklace at an event.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some have even claimed that the “Mar-a-Lago aesthetic” plays a role in that plan.

    In March, six months before a bullet struck Charlie Kirk’s neck while he was giving a talk to students, Erika posed with her husband and the Cardones, real estate investors.

    In the photos, Erika appeared to be wearing minimal makeup. She didn’t sport any eyeshadow, fake eyelashes, or lipstick, as she typically does today.

    Two women smiling indoors, highlighting Erika Kirk's makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination.

    Two women smiling indoors, highlighting Erika Kirk's makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination.

    Image credits: elenacardone/Instagram

    Instead, she only seemed to be wearing mascara, foundation, and filled-in eyebrows.

    Surprised by the contrast, some commenters pointed out Erika’s natural appearance in the photos.

    “She started wearing more make up after her husband d*ed. Interesting……” one Instagram user remarked.

    “She looked very natural in this picture…” another noted.

    Erika Kirk posing with three people, showing her makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People compared her current look to Tammy Faye’s and questioned why she didn’t wear makeup in the photo
    Erika Kirk posing with three people, showing her makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination event.

    Image credits: elenacardone/Instagram

    “Erika is too pretty to wear all that makeup! I don’t understand why she covers her true beauty with gobs of makeup?! It makes her look like Tammy Faye,” added a third, referencing the eccentric evangelist.

    While competing in Miss USA, Erika revealed that she didn’t like “girly” things as a child and described her younger self as a “tomboy.”

    “Everyone thought I was a little boy because I wore Jordans and all these different types of athletic clothes,” she said.

    Image of a social media comment discussing Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination and her makeup transformation.

    Image of a social media comment discussing Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination and her makeup transformation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination with fans discussing her noticeable makeup transformation.

    Erika Kirk before Charlie's assassination, showing fans reacting to her makeup transformation in a casual setting.

    Erika Kirk before Charlie's assassination, showing fans reacting to her makeup transformation in a casual setting.

    Image credits: God Bless America/Facebook

    However, as she grew up, she began to change and developed an interest in makeup.

    “After being such a tomboy and experiencing that my whole life, it was like, ‘Oh I can curl my hair I can put on the mascara.’ I just had a little late blooming period.” 

    Erika Kirk wearing sparkly green outfit and makeup, highlighting her makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The mother of two recently reflected on her marriage four months after Charlie’s assassination
    Erika Kirk wearing sparkly green outfit and makeup, highlighting her makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination.

    Image credits: Fox News/YouTube

    On Saturday (January 17), Erika posted a video featuring clips of herself and Charlie, along with a reflection on their marriage four months after his passing.

    In one clip from a Turning Point event, she could be seen joining her husband on stage wearing makeup similar to the looks she sports now.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “After these past four months I’ve witnessed that what we built at home mattered even more than I realized at the time. We were mission focused, united front, because we were covenant committed first,” she shared with her nearly 7 million Instagram followers.

    Erika Kirk holding a microphone, wearing a satin blouse, with fans commenting on her makeup transformation.

    Erika Kirk holding a microphone, wearing a satin blouse, with fans commenting on her makeup transformation.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination, fans discussing her dramatic makeup transformation and true beauty.

    Comment about Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination, fans discussing her dramatic makeup transformation and true beauty.

    Comment on social media post reacting to Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination, mentioning fans calling out her makeup transformation.

    Comment on social media post reacting to Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination, mentioning fans calling out her makeup transformation.

    The post soon became flooded with criticism, with people accusing Erika of exploiting her husband’s passing to advance her career. “RIP Charlie. Erika you sus af,” one person commented.

    “Something in my soul tells me something is not right with Erika – I know I’m not the only one who senses this,” echoed another.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Earlier this month, the conservative activist shared a carousel of images which showed her cooking with her children, visiting her grandmother, and greeting rapper Nicki Minaj, whom she described as an “unexpected” friend, at a Turning Point event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In one of the images, she kissed a massive poster of Charlie and wrote, “What I would give for a real one.”

    Erika Kirk smiling with a man indoors, showing her makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination.

    Erika requested a speedy trial in the case against Tyler Robinson, her husband’s suspected assassin
    Erika Kirk smiling with a man indoors, showing her makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

    The 37-year-old also posted a family video of herself, Charlie, and their two young children, explaining that her heart “didn’t cross the threshold with the calendar” and adding, “2025, you’ll always be untouched.”

    On Friday (January 16), Erika’s legal team filed for a speedy trial in the case against Tyler Robinson, the Utah man accused of assassinating her husband on September 10.

    Her attorney, Jeffrey Neiman, accused Robinson’s team of causing “undue” and “unwarranted” delays.

    Erika Kirk outdoors with a man and baby, showing a natural makeup look before Charlie's assassination.

    Erika Kirk outdoors with a man and baby, showing a natural makeup look before Charlie's assassination.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The delay is reportedly due to Robinson’s defense seeking to remove a local prosecutor over an alleged conflict of interest.

    His team alleges that a deputy in the county attorney’s office had an adult child who was in the crowd when Charlie was assassinated.

    Robinson is scheduled to return to court on February 3.

    He is facing multiple charges, including aggravated m*rder. Prosecutors have said they will seek capital punishment if he is convicted.

    Social media comment expressing doubt about Erika Kirk’s makeup transformation before Charlie’s assassination.

    People were divided over the narrative of Erika Kirk’s changed appearance Social media comment expressing doubt about Erika Kirk’s makeup transformation before Charlie’s assassination.

    Image credits: TruthTricia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet comment about Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination with fans discussing her makeup transformation.

    Tweet comment about Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination with fans discussing her makeup transformation.

    Image credits: GeorgeM56454645

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot showing user calling out Erika Kirk's makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination with serious inconsistencies.

    Image credits: truthmagnified

    Tweet by user Machiavelli13 discussing Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination and her makeup transformation reaction.

    Image credits: Mackiavelli1933

    Tweet discussing Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination with fans commenting on her makeup transformation.

    Tweet discussing Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination with fans commenting on her makeup transformation.

    Image credits: luvnewinfo

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user White Wolf replying to @heavydcountry, stating she is possessed, timestamped 10:35 PM Jan 14, 2026.

    Tweet by user White Wolf replying to @heavydcountry, stating she is possessed, timestamped 10:35 PM Jan 14, 2026.

    Image credits: WhitWolfNoble

    Tweet from brian cunningham reacting to Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination with a comment on her makeup transformation.

    Tweet from brian cunningham reacting to Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination with a comment on her makeup transformation.

    Image credits: tiny6874

    Tweet comment on Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination, highlighting fans discussing her makeup transformation.

    Tweet comment on Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination, highlighting fans discussing her makeup transformation.

    Image credits: RedWhiteRenegad

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination and fans commenting on her makeup transformation.

    Tweet discussing Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination and fans commenting on her makeup transformation.

    Image credits: SpeckledAlabas1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination and her makeup transformation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination and her makeup transformation.

    Image credits: LadyCO2RN80

    Erika Kirk photo showing makeup transformation that has fans noticing a dramatic change before Charlie's assassination.

    Erika Kirk photo showing makeup transformation that has fans noticing a dramatic change before Charlie's assassination.

    Image credits: Julsaura

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user Renae Michela expressing outrage over a woman's makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination.

    Tweet by user Renae Michela expressing outrage over a woman's makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination.

    Image credits: kvrjwrmar

    Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination showing fans reacting to her dramatic makeup transformation.

    Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination showing fans reacting to her dramatic makeup transformation.

    Image credits: azzad_f

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination and her makeup transformation.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination and her makeup transformation.

    Image credits: Ivantheboomer

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Halal Nation responding to trauma with a comment on Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination makeup transformation.

    Tweet from Halal Nation responding to trauma with a comment on Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination makeup transformation.

    Image credits: HalalNation_

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Beauty

    19

    3

    19

    3

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe Republicans hate women so much they can't stand to look at their faces, hence the uncanny valley masks they all wear.

    1
    1point
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She DOES look she spreads it on with a trowel these days. Funny how little of it runs down her face with all those crocodile tears.

    1
    1point
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She knows that none of those "tears" actually emerge from her tear ducts when she "weeps", so she knows her makeup is safe XD

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe Republicans hate women so much they can't stand to look at their faces, hence the uncanny valley masks they all wear.

    1
    1point
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She DOES look she spreads it on with a trowel these days. Funny how little of it runs down her face with all those crocodile tears.

    1
    1point
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She knows that none of those "tears" actually emerge from her tear ducts when she "weeps", so she knows her makeup is safe XD

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT