Erika Kirk Photo Before Charlie’s Assassination Has Fans Calling Out Her Makeup Transformation

A picture of Erika Kirk taken months before her husband’s assassination has drawn attention to her changing appearance.

The mother of two has made several public appearances wearing the so-called “Mar-a-Lago look,” which is popular within Donald Trump’s orbit. It consists of a full face of makeup with heavy eyeshadow, glossy lips, and a blowout.

Highlights A group of people believe Erika Kirk has shifted her makeup style after her husband Charlie’s assassination.

Critics accuse Erika of exploiting her late husband’s assassination for personal benefit.

She recently requested a speedy trial for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie in September.

Ever since she stepped into the role of CEO of her late husband’s organization, Turning Point USA, Erika has faced accusations of trying to advance personal or political ambitions.

Erika Kirk with long blonde hair and makeup transformation wearing a white blazer and cross necklace at an event.

An Erika Kirk picture taken in March 2025 has sparked conversation about her appearance and ambitions



Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Some have even claimed that the “Mar-a-Lago aesthetic” plays a role in that plan.

In March, six months before a bullet struck Charlie Kirk’s neck while he was giving a talk to students, Erika posed with her husband and the Cardones, real estate investors.

In the photos, Erika appeared to be wearing minimal makeup. She didn’t sport any eyeshadow, fake eyelashes, or lipstick, as she typically does today.

Two women smiling indoors, highlighting Erika Kirk's makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination.

Image credits: elenacardone/Instagram

Instead, she only seemed to be wearing mascara, foundation, and filled-in eyebrows.

Surprised by the contrast, some commenters pointed out Erika’s natural appearance in the photos.

“She started wearing more make up after her husband d*ed. Interesting……” one Instagram user remarked.

“She looked very natural in this picture…” another noted.

Erika Kirk posing with three people, showing her makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination event.

People compared her current look to Tammy Faye’s and questioned why she didn’t wear makeup in the photo



Image credits: elenacardone/Instagram

“Erika is too pretty to wear all that makeup! I don’t understand why she covers her true beauty with gobs of makeup?! It makes her look like Tammy Faye,” added a third, referencing the eccentric evangelist.

While competing in Miss USA, Erika revealed that she didn’t like “girly” things as a child and described her younger self as a “tomboy.”

“Everyone thought I was a little boy because I wore Jordans and all these different types of athletic clothes,” she said.

Image of a social media comment discussing Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination and her makeup transformation.

Comment about Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination with fans discussing her noticeable makeup transformation.

Erika Kirk before Charlie's assassination, showing fans reacting to her makeup transformation in a casual setting.

Image credits: God Bless America/Facebook

However, as she grew up, she began to change and developed an interest in makeup.

“After being such a tomboy and experiencing that my whole life, it was like, ‘Oh I can curl my hair I can put on the mascara.’ I just had a little late blooming period.”

Erika Kirk wearing sparkly green outfit and makeup, highlighting her makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination.

The mother of two recently reflected on her marriage four months after Charlie’s assassination



Image credits: Fox News/YouTube

On Saturday (January 17), Erika posted a video featuring clips of herself and Charlie, along with a reflection on their marriage four months after his passing.

In one clip from a Turning Point event, she could be seen joining her husband on stage wearing makeup similar to the looks she sports now.

“After these past four months I’ve witnessed that what we built at home mattered even more than I realized at the time. We were mission focused, united front, because we were covenant committed first,” she shared with her nearly 7 million Instagram followers.

Erika Kirk holding a microphone, wearing a satin blouse, with fans commenting on her makeup transformation.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Comment about Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination, fans discussing her dramatic makeup transformation and true beauty.

Comment on social media post reacting to Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination, mentioning fans calling out her makeup transformation.

The post soon became flooded with criticism, with people accusing Erika of exploiting her husband’s passing to advance her career. “RIP Charlie. Erika you sus af,” one person commented.

“Something in my soul tells me something is not right with Erika – I know I’m not the only one who senses this,” echoed another.

Earlier this month, the conservative activist shared a carousel of images which showed her cooking with her children, visiting her grandmother, and greeting rapper Nicki Minaj, whom she described as an “unexpected” friend, at a Turning Point event.

In one of the images, she kissed a massive poster of Charlie and wrote, “What I would give for a real one.”

Erika Kirk smiling with a man indoors, showing her makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination.

Erika requested a speedy trial in the case against Tyler Robinson, her husband’s suspected assassin



Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

The 37-year-old also posted a family video of herself, Charlie, and their two young children, explaining that her heart “didn’t cross the threshold with the calendar” and adding, “2025, you’ll always be untouched.”

On Friday (January 16), Erika’s legal team filed for a speedy trial in the case against Tyler Robinson, the Utah man accused of assassinating her husband on September 10.

Her attorney, Jeffrey Neiman, accused Robinson’s team of causing “undue” and “unwarranted” delays.

Erika Kirk outdoors with a man and baby, showing a natural makeup look before Charlie's assassination.

Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

The delay is reportedly due to Robinson’s defense seeking to remove a local prosecutor over an alleged conflict of interest.

His team alleges that a deputy in the county attorney’s office had an adult child who was in the crowd when Charlie was assassinated.

Robinson is scheduled to return to court on February 3.

He is facing multiple charges, including aggravated m*rder. Prosecutors have said they will seek capital punishment if he is convicted.

Social media comment expressing doubt about Erika Kirk’s makeup transformation before Charlie’s assassination.

People were divided over the narrative of Erika Kirk’s changed appearance

Image credits: TruthTricia

Tweet comment about Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination with fans discussing her makeup transformation.

Image credits: GeorgeM56454645

Tweet screenshot showing user calling out Erika Kirk's makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination with serious inconsistencies.

Image credits: truthmagnified

Tweet by user Machiavelli13 discussing Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination and her makeup transformation reaction.

Image credits: Mackiavelli1933

Tweet discussing Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination with fans commenting on her makeup transformation.

Image credits: luvnewinfo

Tweet by user White Wolf replying to @heavydcountry, stating she is possessed, timestamped 10:35 PM Jan 14, 2026.

Image credits: WhitWolfNoble

Tweet from brian cunningham reacting to Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination with a comment on her makeup transformation.

Image credits: tiny6874

Tweet comment on Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination, highlighting fans discussing her makeup transformation.

Image credits: RedWhiteRenegad

Tweet discussing Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination and fans commenting on her makeup transformation.

Image credits: SpeckledAlabas1

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination and her makeup transformation.

Image credits: LadyCO2RN80

Erika Kirk photo showing makeup transformation that has fans noticing a dramatic change before Charlie's assassination.

Image credits: Julsaura

Tweet by user Renae Michela expressing outrage over a woman's makeup transformation before Charlie's assassination.

Image credits: kvrjwrmar

Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination showing fans reacting to her dramatic makeup transformation.

Image credits: azzad_f

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination and her makeup transformation.

Image credits: Ivantheboomer

Tweet from Halal Nation responding to trauma with a comment on Erika Kirk photo before Charlie's assassination makeup transformation.

Image credits: HalalNation_