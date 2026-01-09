“The Plot Thickens”: Erika Kirk Faces Custody Speculation After Explosive Congresswoman Remark
Erika Kirk has found herself at the center of yet another viral controversy following the passing of her husband, Charlie Kirk, in September 2025.
This time, a new theory was fueled by a resurfaced interview clip and an unverified claim first circulated by an account on X, suggesting that Erika has lost custody of her children.
Interestingly, the remark originated from a statement made by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in an October 2025 podcast interview. In the clip, Luna appeared to claim that Erika “lost her kids”, a phrase that viewers online seized upon instantly.
- A resurfaced clip from the PBD Podcast fueled viral rumors that Erika Kirk had lost custody of her children.
- Rep. Anna Paulina Luna clarified that she had simply misspoken during the interview.
- Detractors refused to accept the clarification, instead using the moment to reignite conspiracy theories about Erika’s relationship with Vice President JD Vance.
“She is happier now. She is free as a bird. She never cared about the kids anyway,” one commenter wrote.
Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna’s statement sparked wild controversy about Erika Kirk losing custody of her kids
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
In an interview with conservative commentator Patrick Bet-David, Anna Paulina Luna was in the middle of defending Erika Kirk against conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie’s assassination when she seemingly suggested, according to some listeners, that Kirk had been separated from her kids.
“Because at the end of the day, she did lose her husband, she lost her kids,” she said.
Image credits: US House of Representatives
Her comment was quickly taken out of context and reframed by an X account as proof that Erika had lost custody of her children. In a tweet posted on January 9, the falsified claim further noted that the custody had been transferred to Charlie Kirk’s parents.
“This isn’t just gossip, she said it to a colleague and it got exposed,” one user argued.
Image credits: charliekirk1776/Instagram
‼️🇺🇸: Hey @realannapaulina what did you mean by Erika Kirk “lost her kids” … did you learn that when you met her at the White House? 🤔
How did she lose her kids? pic.twitter.com/Ls1dG55QdA
— Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 (@DiligentDenizen) January 8, 2026
Others were more skeptical, asking, “Was this actually confirmed?” and, “Is this actually confirmed? Because I’ve only seen Twitter posts about it.”
Meanwhile, harsher comments accused Erika of never wanting her children in the first place.
“She didn’t lose them. She never wanted them; it was part of the act,” one person wrote, while another said, “Are we even sure if those kids are real?”
Detractors claimed it was Erika Kirk and JD Vance’s plan all along, and that they can “marry” now
Image credits: mujifren
Image credits: Valapraisio
Beyond bashing Erika’s credibility, the rumor also merged with an older online fixation involving the CEO of Turning Point USA and Vice President JD Vance.
As Bored Panda previously reported, critics reignited speculation that first surfaced after the two shared a brief, emotional hug at a Turning Point USA event in October 2025, weeks after Charlie’s assassination.
Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram
Erika publicly explained the moment, saying her “love language is touch”, and that she simply told Vance, “God bless you.”
Even Vance has consistently maintained that his marriage to Usha Vance is strong and intact. However, the internet refused to let it go.
“This was the plan all along. Now she is free to marry JD Vance,” one detractor claimed.
Image credits: charliekirk1776/Instagram
Another added, “JD Vance will be the happiest person today, now they can marry without any issue.”
Despite the heavy backlash, supporters of Erika pushed back hard against the conspiracy spiral.
“Dude, are you serious??? She obviously meant to say her kids lost their father,” one person wrote.
“It sounds like she started to say she lost her kids’ dad and didn’t finish the thought,” another argued.
The viral theory was later debunked after Anna Paulina Luna clarified she had misspoken
Image credits: justtnancy_
Image credits: MaRy_JaNe1209
As soon as the clip went viral across social media platforms, Luna directly addressed the controversy on X on January 9.
“To clarify: I meant to say the kids lost their dad* PBD podcast is not edited, so it was not changed or taken out,” she wrote.
Image credits: The White House/YouTube
Despite the clarification, several users refused to back down.
“Not buying it. This isn’t a mistake women make,” one critic said.
Image credits: RepLuna
Image credits: charliekirk1776/Instagram
“Seems like a weird ‘misspeak,’” another added, “You know what you said, and you meant it,” a third insisted.
Even the original X account that spread the claim doubled down as well, claiming Luna was now “lying to cover it up.”
For now, the internet remains divided over the slip of the tongue.
“JD Vance will be the most happiest person today,” said one netizen
Image credits: Neetivaan
Image credits: sukiibunnyyy
Image credits: mrsemjay
Image credits: BBQNSweetTea
Image credits: mend_alyn
Image credits: PSPTHEOG
Image credits: drgiles01
Image credits: WilliamFabuien
Image credits: Scottish__Roots
Image credits: RyanClark194438
Image credits: ChantelCherri
Image credits: CaliforniaCrys2
Image credits: Angie_laughing
Image credits: jillmcarroll47
Image credits: LolaAnn732045
Image credits: Momo_Sah
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Hopefully, since the most regular commenter on these stories appears not to be around any more, BP will notice these stories becoming less popular and realise that what many of us come here for is pictures of DIY fails, machines that look like faces, and cute pets. Really, somebody who isn't involved, commenting on something that they know nothing about, is not of any interest and certainly isn't newsworthy, unless you're obsessed with a particular agenda.
More trash reporting. What happened to bored panda?
Hopefully, since the most regular commenter on these stories appears not to be around any more, BP will notice these stories becoming less popular and realise that what many of us come here for is pictures of DIY fails, machines that look like faces, and cute pets. Really, somebody who isn't involved, commenting on something that they know nothing about, is not of any interest and certainly isn't newsworthy, unless you're obsessed with a particular agenda.
More trash reporting. What happened to bored panda?
24
3