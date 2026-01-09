Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“The Plot Thickens”: Erika Kirk Faces Custody Speculation After Explosive Congresswoman Remark
Erika Kirk and family celebrating with balloons, highlighting custody speculation after explosive congresswoman remark.
Economy & Labor, Society

“The Plot Thickens”: Erika Kirk Faces Custody Speculation After Explosive Congresswoman Remark

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
3

24

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Erika Kirk has found herself at the center of yet another viral controversy following the passing of her husband, Charlie Kirk, in September 2025.

This time, a new theory was fueled by a resurfaced interview clip and an unverified claim first circulated by an account on X, suggesting that Erika has lost custody of her children.

Interestingly, the remark originated from a statement made by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in an October 2025 podcast interview. In the clip, Luna appeared to claim that Erika “lost her kids”, a phrase that viewers online seized upon instantly.

Highlights
  • A resurfaced clip from the PBD Podcast fueled viral rumors that Erika Kirk had lost custody of her children.
  • Rep. Anna Paulina Luna clarified that she had simply misspoken during the interview.
  • Detractors refused to accept the clarification, instead using the moment to reignite conspiracy theories about Erika’s relationship with Vice President JD Vance.

“She is happier now. She is free as a bird. She never cared about the kids anyway,” one commenter wrote.

RELATED:

    Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna’s statement sparked wild controversy about Erika Kirk losing custody of her kids

    Erika Kirk smiling in a sequined jacket, speaking at an event amid custody speculation and congresswoman remarks.

    Erika Kirk smiling in a sequined jacket, speaking at an event amid custody speculation and congresswoman remarks.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In an interview with conservative commentator Patrick Bet-David, Anna Paulina Luna was in the middle of defending Erika Kirk against conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie’s assassination when she seemingly suggested, according to some listeners, that Kirk had been separated from her kids.

    “Because at the end of the day, she did lose her husband, she lost her kids,” she said.

    Erika Kirk smiling in a gray coat with the American flag in the background amid custody speculation news.

    Erika Kirk smiling in a gray coat with the American flag in the background amid custody speculation news.

    Image credits: US House of Representatives

    Her comment was quickly taken out of context and reframed by an X account as proof that Erika had lost custody of her children. In a tweet posted on January 9, the falsified claim further noted that the custody had been transferred to Charlie Kirk’s parents.

    “This isn’t just gossip, she said it to a colleague and it got exposed,” one user argued.

    Erika Kirk with family at a celebration, smiling while holding children amid balloons and festive decorations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika Kirk with family at a celebration, smiling while holding children amid balloons and festive decorations.

    Image credits: charliekirk1776/Instagram

    Others were more skeptical, asking, “Was this actually confirmed?” and, “Is this actually confirmed? Because I’ve only seen Twitter posts about it.”

    Meanwhile, harsher comments accused Erika of never wanting her children in the first place.

    “She didn’t lose them. She never wanted them; it was part of the act,” one person wrote, while another said, “Are we even sure if those kids are real?”

    Detractors claimed it was Erika Kirk and JD Vance’s plan all along, and that they can “marry” now

    Tweet by Muji Dakait mentioning Erika Kirk facing custody speculation after a controversial remark by a congresswoman.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Muji Dakait mentioning Erika Kirk facing custody speculation after a controversial remark by a congresswoman.

    Image credits: mujifren

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply highlighting custody speculation involving Erika Kirk after a congresswoman's remark.

    Screenshot of a social media reply highlighting custody speculation involving Erika Kirk after a congresswoman's remark.

    Image credits: Valapraisio

    Beyond bashing Erika’s credibility, the rumor also merged with an older online fixation involving the CEO of Turning Point USA and Vice President JD Vance.

    As Bored Panda previously reported, critics reignited speculation that first surfaced after the two shared a brief, emotional hug at a Turning Point USA event in October 2025, weeks after Charlie’s assassination.

    Erika Kirk with family outdoors near red rock cliffs, highlighting custody speculation and congresswoman controversy.

    Erika Kirk with family outdoors near red rock cliffs, highlighting custody speculation and congresswoman controversy.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

    Erika publicly explained the moment, saying her “love language is touch”, and that she simply told Vance, “God bless you.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even Vance has consistently maintained that his marriage to Usha Vance is strong and intact. However, the internet refused to let it go.

    “This was the plan all along. Now she is free to marry JD Vance,” one detractor claimed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika Kirk smiling with a man at a crowded sports event, capturing a selfie amid custody speculation buzz.

    Erika Kirk smiling with a man at a crowded sports event, capturing a selfie amid custody speculation buzz.

    Image credits: charliekirk1776/Instagram

    Another added, “JD Vance will be the happiest person today, now they can marry without any issue.”

    Despite the heavy backlash, supporters of Erika pushed back hard against the conspiracy spiral.

    “Dude, are you serious??? She obviously meant to say her kids lost their father,” one person wrote.

    “It sounds like she started to say she lost her kids’ dad and didn’t finish the thought,” another argued.

    The viral theory was later debunked after Anna Paulina Luna clarified she had misspoken

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Erika Kirk amid custody speculation after a congresswoman’s explosive remark.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Erika Kirk amid custody speculation after a congresswoman’s explosive remark.

    Image credits: justtnancy_

    Tweet from user Based Millennial Mommy discussing custody speculation involving Erika Kirk after a congresswoman's remark.

    Tweet from user Based Millennial Mommy discussing custody speculation involving Erika Kirk after a congresswoman's remark.

    Image credits: MaRy_JaNe1209

    As soon as the clip went viral across social media platforms, Luna directly addressed the controversy on X on January 9.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “To clarify: I meant to say the kids lost their dad* PBD podcast is not edited, so it was not changed or taken out,” she wrote.

    Erika Kirk embracing a man on stage amid custody speculation following explosive congresswoman remark.

    Erika Kirk embracing a man on stage amid custody speculation following explosive congresswoman remark.

    Image credits: The White House/YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the clarification, several users refused to back down.

    “Not buying it. This isn’t a mistake women make,” one critic said.

    Rep. Anna Paulina Luna clarifying custody speculation in a tweet following explosive congresswoman remark.

    Rep. Anna Paulina Luna clarifying custody speculation in a tweet following explosive congresswoman remark.

    Image credits: RepLuna

    Erika Kirk in a green coat at a formal event, facing custody speculation amid explosive congresswoman remark.

    Erika Kirk in a green coat at a formal event, facing custody speculation amid explosive congresswoman remark.

    Image credits: charliekirk1776/Instagram

    “Seems like a weird ‘misspeak,’” another added, “You know what you said, and you meant it,” a third insisted.

    Even the original X account that spread the claim doubled down as well, claiming Luna was now “lying to cover it up.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For now, the internet remains divided over the slip of the tongue.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “JD Vance will be the most happiest person today,” said one netizen

    Screenshot of a social media reply mentioning JD Vance and referencing emotional moments amid custody speculation.

    Screenshot of a social media reply mentioning JD Vance and referencing emotional moments amid custody speculation.

    Image credits: Neetivaan

    Tweet from user Suki referencing custody speculation with a skull emoji, dated January 9, 2026.

    Tweet from user Suki referencing custody speculation with a skull emoji, dated January 9, 2026.

    Image credits: sukiibunnyyy

    Screenshot of Twitter reply from RedLetterTV saying Like she even care, related to Erika Kirk custody speculation.

    Screenshot of Twitter reply from RedLetterTV saying Like she even care, related to Erika Kirk custody speculation.

    Image credits: mrsemjay

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post discussing Erika Kirk facing custody speculation amid public and political controversy.

    Social media post discussing Erika Kirk facing custody speculation amid public and political controversy.

    Image credits: BBQNSweetTea

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by mend_alyn expressing hope that someone is with Charlie’s parents amid custody speculation involving Erika Kirk.

    Tweet by mend_alyn expressing hope that someone is with Charlie’s parents amid custody speculation involving Erika Kirk.

    Image credits: mend_alyn

    Tweet discussing Erika Kirk and custody speculation following a controversial remark by a congresswoman on social media.

    Tweet discussing Erika Kirk and custody speculation following a controversial remark by a congresswoman on social media.

    Image credits: PSPTHEOG

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Dawn Giles discussing travel and political narratives amid Erika Kirk custody speculation after congresswoman remark.

    Tweet by Dawn Giles discussing travel and political narratives amid Erika Kirk custody speculation after congresswoman remark.

    Image credits: drgiles01

    Tweet from Will Stand Against Tierney referencing a strange kid situation amid Erika Kirk custody speculation.

    Tweet from Will Stand Against Tierney referencing a strange kid situation amid Erika Kirk custody speculation.

    Image credits: WilliamFabuien

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet on custody speculation regarding Erika Kirk, expressing disbelief and concern for Charlie's parents.

    Tweet on custody speculation regarding Erika Kirk, expressing disbelief and concern for Charlie's parents.

    Image credits: Scottish__Roots

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet by Ryan Clark saying The plot thickens, referencing Erika Kirk custody speculation.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Ryan Clark saying The plot thickens, referencing Erika Kirk custody speculation.

    Image credits: RyanClark194438

    Tweet from ChantelCherri discussing custody speculation and family remarks related to Erika Kirk’s situation.

    Tweet from ChantelCherri discussing custody speculation and family remarks related to Erika Kirk’s situation.

    Image credits: ChantelCherri

    Tweet by Golden Millenial discussing custody speculation involving Erika Kirk and addressing controversy over remarks.

    Tweet by Golden Millenial discussing custody speculation involving Erika Kirk and addressing controversy over remarks.

    Image credits: CaliforniaCrys2

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Angela discussing custody speculation involving Erika Kirk and raising kids alongside Charlie.

    Tweet by Angela discussing custody speculation involving Erika Kirk and raising kids alongside Charlie.

    Image credits: Angie_laughing

    Twitter reply by user Yorkie Mom questioning custody speculation about Erika Kirk's kids losing their dad.

    Twitter reply by user Yorkie Mom questioning custody speculation about Erika Kirk's kids losing their dad.

    Image credits: jillmcarroll47

    Twitter user Lola Ann responding to custody speculation about Erika Kirk after an explosive Congresswoman remark.

    Twitter user Lola Ann responding to custody speculation about Erika Kirk after an explosive Congresswoman remark.

    Image credits: LolaAnn732045

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing custody speculation involving Erika Kirk after a controversial remark by a congresswoman.

    Tweet discussing custody speculation involving Erika Kirk after a controversial remark by a congresswoman.

    Image credits: Momo_Sah

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    24

    3

    24

    3

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hopefully, since the most regular commenter on these stories appears not to be around any more, BP will notice these stories becoming less popular and realise that what many of us come here for is pictures of DIY fails, machines that look like faces, and cute pets. Really, somebody who isn't involved, commenting on something that they know nothing about, is not of any interest and certainly isn't newsworthy, unless you're obsessed with a particular agenda.

    1
    1point
    reply
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More trash reporting. What happened to bored panda?

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hopefully, since the most regular commenter on these stories appears not to be around any more, BP will notice these stories becoming less popular and realise that what many of us come here for is pictures of DIY fails, machines that look like faces, and cute pets. Really, somebody who isn't involved, commenting on something that they know nothing about, is not of any interest and certainly isn't newsworthy, unless you're obsessed with a particular agenda.

    1
    1point
    reply
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More trash reporting. What happened to bored panda?

    1
    1point
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT