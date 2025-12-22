Erika Kirk’s Onstage Slip At TPUSA Event Dubbed The “Greatest Freudian Slip” Sparks Heated Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

What was meant to be an emotional tribute to her late husband Charlie Kirk’s legacy quickly turned into a viral moment after Erika Kirk made what many are calling the “greatest Freudian slip of all time.”

While speaking onstage at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest event in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, December 20, the 37-year-old appeared to accidentally use the word “grift” instead of “grit” while praising her husband’s work.

Highlights Erika Kirk’s speech went viral after she accidentally said “grift” instead of “grit” while describing her late husband’s work.

The slip sparked massive online debate, with some netizens calling it an unintentional error while others questioned whether it was truly accidental.

Other key moments at the conference included Erika’s endorsement of JD Vance and Nicki Minaj’s own controversial slip of the tongue onstage.

The slip of the tongue quickly ignited a wave of online reactions, with many claiming it may have been more intentional than accidental.

“She said what she said… and meant it!” one social media user reacted to the now-viral moment.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Erika Kirk stepped into her late husband Charlie Kirk’s shoes by becoming the new CEO and chair of Turning Point USA following his assassination

Erika Kirk speaking at an event, wearing a black jacket and cross necklace, highlighting a Freudian slip moment.

Image credits: CBSNews

ADVERTISEMENT

At the event, Erika Kirk was honoring a student named Caleb Chilcutt with the Charlie Kirk Courage Award.

Chilcutt, a student at Utah Valley University, received the award for his courage and for being by Charlie’s side when he was assassinated on campus earlier this year, on September 10.

The late founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA was fatally attacked during a debate event in broad daylight by an armed assailant, who authorities later identified as Tyler Robinson.

Family wearing Make America Great Again hats at an event, capturing an awkward Freudian slip moment going viral.

Image credits: mrserikakirk

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Erika Kirk's Freudian slip going viral at a TPUSA event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chilcutt has also led efforts to establish a permanent memorial for Kirk on his college campus.

In videos from Saturday’s event, Erika is heard saying, “Despite the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk, my incredible husband… Caleb has persisted with the same grift,” before quickly adding, “Excuse me, gift,” and then correcting herself again to say, “grit.”

Erika Kirk showing emotion during TPUSA event, capturing the greatest Freudian slip moment going viral online.

Image credits: turningpointusa

Diane Lopez DeLeo's comment highlighting a Freudian slip, illustrating the subconscious mind revealing truth online.

As the slip occurred, Erika placed a hand on her chest, let out a sigh, rested both hands on the podium, and leaned forward before addressing the audience directly, saying, “It has been a long day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Miss Arizona, who won the title in 2011, then turned and pointed to Caleb standing onstage and reassured him, saying, “Trust me, you’re not a grifter, honey. It’s all good.”

Erika accidentally used the word “grift,” meaning petty or swindle, instead of “grit,” which refers to courage or determination, during her speech

Erika Kirk at TPUSA event with sparks, emotional moments, and awkward Freudian slip captured in multiple scenes.

Image credits: TheGlobal_Index

A grifter typically refers to someone who deceives or manipulates others for personal gain, while grit is commonly used to describe courage, perseverance, and determination.

Shortly afterward, the moment went viral online, sparking heated discussions among netizens over Erika’s word choice.

Erika Kirk speaking at TPUSA event, smiling at podium with red and white backdrop, viral Freudian slip moment captured.

Image credits: RichardHanania

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook comment by Pete Wurm reading literally said the quiet part out loud, relating to greatest Freudian slip viral event.

One of the most widely shared reactions came from X user Richard Hanania, whose post has garnered over 2.1 million views and more than 58,000 likes on the platform.

Hanania reposted a clip of the 37-year-old’s speech and added his commentary, writing, “This is the greatest Freudian slip of all time.”

Erika Kirk: “Despite the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk, my incredible husband, at UVU, Caleb has persisted with the same grift, excuse me, grit…” This is the greatest Freudian slip of all time. pic.twitter.com/WMLhCqhnrg — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) December 21, 2025

A viewer in agreement commented, “She’s auditioning for wurst lady,” while another added, “That wasn’t a slip… You can’t lie to your subconscious.”

A third remarked, “Yeah, that slip was brutal when ‘grit’ accidentally comes out as ‘grift,’ it instantly undercuts the whole speech and says the quiet part out loud.”

The 37-year-old was honoring Utah Valley University senior Caleb Chilcutt with the Charlie Kirk Courage Award at the event

Erika Kirk smiling at TPUSA event, highlighting her greatest Freudian slip and awkward mistake going viral.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore

Mrs. Kirk was appointed the new CEO and chair of Turning Point USA following her husband’s assassination and has vowed to continue his mission.

Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest was a multi-day conference and festival held from December 18 to 21.

While her slip of the tongue became the most viral moment of the four-day event, viewers also pointed out several other notable moments.

Tweet from Richard Hanania highlighting Erika Kirk's greatest Freudian slip during a TPUSA event, with viral social media reactions.

Image credits: RichardHanania

During her opening remarks on the first day of the conference, Erika, wearing a sparkly gold sequin pantsuit, formally endorsed Vice President JD Vance for a potential 2028 presidential run.

Addressing thousands of attendees and viewers watching online, she said, “We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for [48th US president] in the most resounding way possible.”

Erika Kirk making an awkward Freudian slip at a Turning Point USA event, standing beside a young man on stage.

Image credits: RichardHanania

One critic mocked her sparkly outfit choice, writing, “The fifth and final stage of grief: glitter suit.”

Another viral and unexpected moment occurred on the event’s closing day when rapper Nicki Minaj walked hand-in-hand with Erika onto the stage to join her for a conversation.

Erika has also formally expressed her support for current Vice President JD Vance should he choose to run for president in the 2028 election

Erika Kirk speaking at TPUSA event, wearing a black and gold jacket during the greatest Freudian slip moment.

Image credits: AssociatedPress

Comment by Ryan Nelson referencing a humorous Freudian slip, highlighting an awkward mistake at a TPUSA event.

The Super Bass singer referred to President Donald Trump as “handsome” and “dashing,” while expressing her “utmost respect and admiration for our president.”

During the discussion, while praising JD Vance as a role model, Minaj mistakenly referred to him as “the assassin JD Vance.”

The comment did not sit well with many viewers and was widely labeled “insensitive,” particularly given that the event served as a memorial for Charlie.

Erika Kirk smiling with a male companion indoors at a TPUSA event, with a portrait of Ronald Reagan in the background.

Image credits: mrserikakirk

Comment from Nancy Pihera praising Erika Kirk's greatest Freudian slip at TPUSA event as absolute gold and not satire.

Minaj appeared to quickly realize the error, covering her mouth and looking down, as Erika reassured her by saying, “You’re fine.”

Reacting to the moment, one netizen wrote, “Nikki Minaj should stick to music.. leave politics to the adults who pay attention what the hell is going on in society.”

A second commenter added, “Nicki is not a smart person… Her music career was on the decline so she’s doing whatever to stay relevant.”

“Sooner or later the truth slips out! that slip is pretty hilarious, guess even Freud would be impressed,” joked one amused social media user

Tweet discussing Erika Kirk’s Freudian slip, describing it as an intentional awkward mistake at a TPUSA event.

Image credits: shanerooks

Twitter reply by Tony Baloney joking about an awkward Freudian slip related to Erika Kirk at a TPUSA event.

Image credits: CampCounsellor

Tweet by user Hockey Fan Dave referencing a Freudian slip at a TPUSA event, stating the subconscious tells all.

Image credits: stickNblades

Tweet by Mary Abrahams referencing Erika Kirk’s greatest Freudian slip with the word grift at a TPUSA event.

Image credits: MaryAbrahams

Tweet by Avishek Goyal commenting on the greatest Freudian slip and awkward moment at a TPUSA event.

Image credits: AG_knocks

Screenshot of a viral tweet referencing the greatest Freudian slip at a TPUSA event involving Erika Kirk’s awkward mistake.

Image credits: Yantosays

Screenshot of a viral Twitter reply discussing Erika Kirk's greatest Freudian slip at a TPUSA event.

Image credits: JonBurley3

Tweet showing a humorous comment on Erika Kirk’s greatest Freudian slip during a TPUSA event, with a smiling emoji.

Image credits: lastcaress1972

Tweet by Jamie McGee with Canadian flag emoji, stating G-d works in mysterious ways with a smirking face emoji.

Image credits: JamieMc46313002

Tweet by user the biggest, the largest replying to Richard Hanania, laughing emojis used about a Freudian slip at TPUSA event.

Image credits: tiffanibell99

Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing Erika Kirk's greatest Freudian slip at a TPUSA event.

Image credits: leesiefert

Screenshot of a tweet by Alphonse reacting to an awkward moment, related to the greatest Freudian slip event.

Image credits: Alphonsetweet5

Tweet from user 87yota replying with the phrase it has been a loooong day and a clown emoji referencing a Freudian slip.

Image credits: 87yotanm

Tweet discussing exhaustion related to Erika Kirk’s greatest Freudian slip at a TPUSA event, highlighting makeup and costume changes.

Image credits: porter690314

Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to Erika Kirk’s greatest Freudian slip at a TPUSA event.

Image credits: jburnspvb

Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing urgency that relates to Erika Kirk's greatest Freudian slip at a TPUSA event.

Image credits: casualrenegade5

Screenshot of a social media reply about a user named Caleb, connected to the greatest Freudian slip viral event at TPUSA.

Image credits: exastrissci

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Erika Kirk's greatest Freudian slip at a TPUSA event, showing user comment and engagement.

Image credits: leetard1776

Tweet by user TheeOldeYeller humorously discussing the greatest Freudian slip about a gritty gift called a grift.

Image credits: TheeOldeYeller