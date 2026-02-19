“Closet Lesbian”: Erika Kirk’s Steamy Interactions With Female Friend Spark Wild Rumor
Erika Kirk is facing a new wave of online speculation after detractors resurfaced years-old Instagram exchanges between her and a female friend, using the comments to advance a fresh rumor about the widow’s orientation.
The posts in question date back to 2018, when Erika was still regularly sharing modeling photos on her social media.
At the time, the tone of her page was lighthearted and flirty, with friends frequently joking in the comments. One of the most active commenters was Sydney Perry Stahl, founder of social media agency 30&Madison and former Miss NC USA 2012.
Now, screenshots of those exchanges are circulating again, driven largely by an X account operating under the name “Travis,” who has pinned one of the compilations and recently uploaded additional images he calls “proof” that Erika is, in his words, a “closeted lesbian.”
Erika Kirk’s detractors are using a 2018 exchange between her and a friend to question her orientation
In one resurfaced exchange, Sydney commented beneath a close-up modeling photo of Erika, “Are you an alien? Because your face is out of this world!” Erika replied, “You can always ride my spaceship.”
Another screenshot shows Sydney writing, “Rub a dub dub, I’d like to be that bathtub,” under a photo of Erika reclining in a tub. Erika responded by tagging her friend with “#showers.”
A third compilation includes Sydney’s comment, “Did you eat a bag of sugar? Because your smile is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen.” Erika answered, “Bags of sugar as in you, then yes.”
In yet another exchange, Sydney wrote, “I want to get to know you… in depth.” Erika shot back, “So deep.” Sydney followed with, “Can’t touch the bottom,” before adding, “or can I?” alongside a peach emoji.
One screenshot shows Sydney teasing, “If I were @twogirls.onecat I’d spend all nine lives with you.” Erika replied, “breast nest, best nest.”
“What does Erika mean when she tells Sydney to touch all 32 of her teeth?” referencing another flirtatious back-and-forth in which Erika told her friend to “touch all 32 of them.”
The tone of the exchanges, clearly playful and laced with innuendo, has been reframed by critics as something more serious. Travis and similar accounts suggest the comments reveal a hidden romantic relationship, advancing the claim that Erika is secretly gay.
The effort comes amid a broader online campaign targeting the widow’s integrity
In recent weeks, conspiracy theorist Candace Owens has accused Erika of participating in what she calls a cover-up surrounding Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
Owens argued that Erika should be “dragged into a police precinct for questioning,” adding, “straight to jail for questioning at least.”
In simple terms, Candace Owens argued three main points:
First, she believes Charlie Kirk knew he was in danger before he was attacked. She claims he sent messages saying, “they are going to k**l me,” and that his inner circle was aware of potential threats before his speech at Utah Valley University.
Second, she argues that the people closest to him, including Erika Kirk, have given conflicting explanations about key details.
Owens points to what she says are inconsistencies about warning texts, an alleged emergency call with a surgeon about the bullet wound, and questions surrounding who knew what on the day of the event.
Third, she suggests that powerful political interests benefited from Charlie’s passing.
Owens claims Turning Point USA has shifted in a more pro-Israel direction since his passing, and she questions Erika’s relationships with figures like Ben Shapiro, implying that Charlie’s “enemies” are now influencing the organization.
Put simply, Owens is saying: Charlie knew he was in danger, people around him knew too, the public story does not add up, and Erika may be helping hide the truth about what really happened.
Critics have used AI generated videos and out-of-context photos as “proof” of Erika’s being involved in dubious activities
Parallel to those claims, other accounts have shared AI-generated videos depicting Erika dancing beneath signage labeled “Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway,” referencing Loop 202’s recently approved name.
These clips align with a narrative circulating in some conservative circles that portrays Erika as someone who profited from her husband’s passing or aligned with figures he allegedly opposed.
In a similar vein, some users have taken the chance to suggest Erika is into various fetishes, as well as accusing her of grooming minors without solid proof beyond personal photos in which she’s being affectionate towards children.
There is no indication that the 2018 comments were anything more than banter between two women comfortable joking in the comment section of modeling photos.
Sydney Perry Stahl has not publicly suggested that the exchanges were romantic in nature, and she has since built her own public life, marrying Mike Stahl in 2024 and continuing her career as a social media entrepreneur.
