“Closet Lesbian”: Erika Kirk’s Steamy Interactions With Female Friend Spark Wild Rumor

Erika Kirk is facing a new wave of online speculation after detractors resurfaced years-old Instagram exchanges between her and a female friend, using the comments to advance a fresh rumor about the widow’s orientation.

The posts in question date back to 2018, when Erika was still regularly sharing modeling photos on her social media.

At the time, the tone of her page was lighthearted and flirty, with friends frequently joking in the comments. One of the most active commenters was Sydney Perry Stahl, founder of social media agency 30&Madison and former Miss NC USA 2012.

Now, screenshots of those exchanges are circulating again, driven largely by an X account operating under the name “Travis,” who has pinned one of the compilations and recently uploaded additional images he calls “proof” that Erika is, in his words, a “closeted lesbian.”

Erika Kirk’s detractors are using a 2018 exchange between her and a friend to question her orientation

Erika Kirk in a shiny copper blazer, sitting in a studio setting with soft waves and subtle makeup.

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In one resurfaced exchange, Sydney commented beneath a close-up modeling photo of Erika, “Are you an alien? Because your face is out of this world!” Erika replied, “You can always ride my spaceship.”

Another screenshot shows Sydney writing, “Rub a dub dub, I’d like to be that bathtub,” under a photo of Erika reclining in a tub. Erika responded by tagging her friend with “#showers.”

Smiling woman in a sleeveless brown top near waterfront, representing closet lesbian Erika Kirk's public image keyword.

Image credits: syd_stahl/Instagram

A third compilation includes Sydney’s comment, “Did you eat a bag of sugar? Because your smile is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen.” Erika answered, “Bags of sugar as in you, then yes.”

In yet another exchange, Sydney wrote, “I want to get to know you… in depth.” Erika shot back, “So deep.” Sydney followed with, “Can’t touch the bottom,” before adding, “or can I?” alongside a peach emoji.

Two women smiling together outdoors, highlighting Erika Kirk and her closet lesbian rumored interactions.

Image credits: syd_stahl/Instagram

One screenshot shows Sydney teasing, “If I were @twogirls.onecat I’d spend all nine lives with you.” Erika replied, “breast nest, best nest.”

“What does Erika mean when she tells Sydney to touch all 32 of her teeth?” referencing another flirtatious back-and-forth in which Erika told her friend to “touch all 32 of them.”

Social media post speculating on Erika Kirk as a closet lesbian based on her masculine style and behavior.

Image credits: Leanne745237064

Close-up of a woman with blonde hair and earrings, related to closet lesbian Erika Kirk and rumored interactions.

Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

The tone of the exchanges, clearly playful and laced with innuendo, has been reframed by critics as something more serious. Travis and similar accounts suggest the comments reveal a hidden romantic relationship, advancing the claim that Erika is secretly gay.

The effort comes amid a broader online campaign targeting the widow’s integrity

Erika Kirk’s steamy interactions with female friend fuel wild rumor about closet lesbian in social media comments.

Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

In recent weeks, conspiracy theorist Candace Owens has accused Erika of participating in what she calls a cover-up surrounding Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Owens argued that Erika should be “dragged into a police precinct for questioning,” adding, “straight to jail for questioning at least.”

Tweet text saying and they were roommates, posted by user @x3p0o in response to another user, discussing closet lesbian rumor.

Image credits: x3p0o

Screenshot of a tweet discussing the phrase closet lesbian in a conversation about hidden secrets.

Image credits: CheeseFoMe

In simple terms, Candace Owens argued three main points:

First, she believes Charlie Kirk knew he was in danger before he was attacked. She claims he sent messages saying, “they are going to k**l me,” and that his inner circle was aware of potential threats before his speech at Utah Valley University.

Two women sharing a joyful moment with one placing a crown on the other's head, highlighting closet lesbian interactions.

Image credits: syd_stahl/Instagram

Second, she argues that the people closest to him, including Erika Kirk, have given conflicting explanations about key details.

Owens points to what she says are inconsistencies about warning texts, an alleged emergency call with a surgeon about the bullet wound, and questions surrounding who knew what on the day of the event.

Two people smiling and posing closely together at a formal event with a red backdrop and American flag, hinting at closet lesbian rumors.

Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

Third, she suggests that powerful political interests benefited from Charlie’s passing.

Owens claims Turning Point USA has shifted in a more pro-Israel direction since his passing, and she questions Erika’s relationships with figures like Ben Shapiro, implying that Charlie’s “enemies” are now influencing the organization.

Put simply, Owens is saying: Charlie knew he was in danger, people around him knew too, the public story does not add up, and Erika may be helping hide the truth about what really happened.

Critics have used AI generated videos and out-of-context photos as “proof” of Erika’s being involved in dubious activities

Social media user responding to a comment about Erika Kirk’s steamy interactions sparking wild closet lesbian rumors.

Image credits: wrathoconn

Tweet from user Nifftycat questioning if she flirts with Charlie, related to closet lesbian rumors and interactions with a female friend.

Image credits: Nifftycat

Parallel to those claims, other accounts have shared AI-generated videos depicting Erika dancing beneath signage labeled “Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway,” referencing Loop 202’s recently approved name.

These clips align with a narrative circulating in some conservative circles that portrays Erika as someone who profited from her husband’s passing or aligned with figures he allegedly opposed.

In a similar vein, some users have taken the chance to suggest Erika is into various fetishes, as well as accusing her of grooming minors without solid proof beyond personal photos in which she’s being affectionate towards children.

Erika Kirk speaking at a podium wearing a white freedom t-shirt with long blonde hair under purple lighting.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

There is no indication that the 2018 comments were anything more than banter between two women comfortable joking in the comment section of modeling photos.

Sydney Perry Stahl has not publicly suggested that the exchanges were romantic in nature, and she has since built her own public life, marrying Mike Stahl in 2024 and continuing her career as a social media entrepreneur.

“Not how girls talk to each other,” a reader wrote

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on interactions sparking rumor about closet lesbian Erika Kirk’s relationship with a female friend.

Image credits: Kbunnye

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Erika Kirk’s steamy interactions fueling closet lesbian rumors.

Image credits: DontBetOnTatum

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Erika Kirk’s interactions, mentioning closet lesbian rumors and female friend connection.

Image credits: Ohio_Dreamin

Tweet by Conspiracy Barbie replying to SwordTruth about being past the curious stage, with engagement icons visible.

Image credits: eldila_

Tweet from user ROOSTER 1776 questioning normal behavior, relating to closet lesbian and Erika Kirk’s interactions rumor.

Image credits: rooster3631

Tweet discussing steamy interactions fueling closet lesbian rumors between Erika Kirk and her female friend.

Image credits: natosha_d

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Erika Kirk, mentioning cringe and lack of game, related to closet lesbian rumors.

Image credits: maltiroo

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing closet lesbian rumors related to Erika Kirk and her female friend.

Image credits: DontChaSee_

Social media comment insulting a woman amid closet lesbian and steamy interaction rumors with female friend.

Image credits: Lola29804991313

Tweet from Tia Levin discussing Erika Kirk’s prolific posts and videos, hinting at rumors about her closet lesbian interactions.

Image credits: tia2000_tia

Screenshot of a social media post referencing steamy interactions fueling closet lesbian rumors about Erika Kirk.

Image credits: ajmismyjam

Screenshot of a tweet replying to a user with a condolence message, referencing Erika Kirk’s closet lesbian rumor.

Image credits: kipperkim1963

Tweet criticizing a person’s online behavior and calling them a dirty fraud, discussing disturbing interactions.

Image credits: ihad6Mfollowers

Screenshot of a tweet replying to SwordTruth with laughing and nerd emojis, mentioning embarrassment over cheesy content.

Image credits: petrich96597663

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to rumors about Erika Kirk’s steamy interactions as a closet lesbian with a female friend.

Image credits: Strongmama90

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing high school girls’ interactions, related to closet lesbian rumors.

Image credits: orchidlove___

Tweet discussing rumored steamy interactions involving a closet lesbian and her female friend stirring public attention online.

Image credits: E_The_Geek

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Erika Kirk’s steamy interactions fueling closet lesbian rumors.

Image credits: CaliGirlLegna

Image credits: BC_redeemed