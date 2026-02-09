Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Stomped": Erika Kirk Roasted After Speaking Out On Turning Point USA's Alternate Halftime Show
Erika Kirk speaking on stage, holding a microphone, reacting to Turning Point USA alternate halftime show controversy.
"Stomped": Erika Kirk Roasted After Speaking Out On Turning Point USA's Alternate Halftime Show

Samridhi Goel
Erika Kirk found herself at the center of an online backlash after praising Turning Point USA’s “All American Halftime Show”, an alternative broadcast that aired during the 2026 Super Bowl on February 8.

The conservative event headlined by Kid Rock and other country artists was meant to counterprogram the official halftime performance by Bad Bunny.

Highlights
  • While Bad Bunny's official show shattered records with over 130 million views, the TPUSA alternative reportedly drew only 6 million.
  • Erika Kirk dedicated the "All-American" show to her late husband, Charlie Kirk, sparking both sympathy and harsh criticism.
  • Conservative commentator Candace Owens publicly doubted the viewership claims, suggesting the numbers were "inflated" by ad spending.

However, as viewership numbers and reactions poured in, critics quickly turned their attention to Kirk and brutally mocked her.

    Erika Kirk praised the TPUSA halftime show and dedicated it to late husband, Charlie Kirk

    Erika Kirk speaking onstage at an event with a red and blue background, related to Turning Point USA halftime show.

    Erika Kirk speaking onstage at an event with a red and blue background, related to Turning Point USA halftime show.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Following the event, Erika, who now leads Turning Point USA after the passing of her husband and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, shared a tribute post on X celebrating the show.

    She posted a montage video of Charlie and called the event “so incredible.”

    “The @TPUSA All-American Halftime Show was so incredible. Charlie would’ve absolutely loved it. Thank you to the millions that tuned in.”

    “It’s okay to love Jesus and your country. Ultimately, this is what it’s all about,” she wrote.

    Male musician passionately singing and playing guitar during Turning Point USA alternate halftime show performance.

    Male musician passionately singing and playing guitar during Turning Point USA alternate halftime show performance.

    Image credits: Turning Point USA

    The TPUSA event featured Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett performing patriotic country sets, with a tribute to Charlie shown on screens during the finale.

    However, Erika’s celebratory post quickly collided with a wave of harsh online reactions as users compared the event’s viewership with Bad Bunny’s show.

    The viewership comparisons with Bad Bunny’s halftime show fueled online mockery

    Male performer in a hat and shorts on stage during Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show with an energetic audience.

    Male performer in a hat and shorts on stage during Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show with an energetic audience.

    Image credits: Turning Point USA

    Early reports suggested that Bad Bunny’s halftime performance drew more than 130 million views worldwide, placing it among the most-watched Super Bowl shows in history.

    In comparison, the TPUSA alternative event reportedly drew around six million viewers across various platforms.

    The huge gap quickly became the focus of social media commentary, as critics mocked Erika’s celebratory tone.

    Screenshot of a tweet roasting Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show with a sarcastic comment on its quality.

    Screenshot of a tweet roasting Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show with a sarcastic comment on its quality.

    Image credits: adrianatravieso

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Erika Kirk about Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Erika Kirk about Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show controversy.

    Image credits: pappybest

    “You got stomped,” one user wrote bluntly.

    Another added, “144 million people watched Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show vs only 6 million watched Kid Rock’s halftime show.”

    Others joined in the critique, with one stating, “But only the bunny was worth watching.”

    Performers in white outfits with flags and drums at a football stadium during Turning Point USA alternate halftime show.

    Performers in white outfits with flags and drums at a football stadium during Turning Point USA alternate halftime show.

    Image credits: NFL

    “She thought TP was going to get more views,” one more wrote, and another said, “Probably should just keep silent.”

    One commenter summed up the comparison more diplomatically, adding, “I personally enjoyed the theatrics of Bad Bunny’s performance much more than Turning Point. They both had their pros and cons.”

    The public reactions intensified from harsh insults to loyal support from conservative viewers

    Man in a suit speaking closely with a woman in white at a Turning Point USA event, highlighting Erika Kirk controversy.

    Man in a suit speaking closely with a woman in white at a Turning Point USA event, highlighting Erika Kirk controversy.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Tweet criticizing Turning Point USA’s alternate halftime show viewership compared to Bad Bunny’s audience, mentioning Erika Kirk.

    Tweet criticizing Turning Point USA’s alternate halftime show viewership compared to Bad Bunny’s audience, mentioning Erika Kirk.

    Image credits: btrekman1

    Tweet from No Kings account rejecting the Epstein halftime show linked to Turning Point USA’s alternate event.

    Tweet from No Kings account rejecting the Epstein halftime show linked to Turning Point USA’s alternate event.

    Image credits: no_kings

    As the backlash spread, Erika’s post attracted divided reactions from netizens.

    Some critics took personal jabs at her, with one writing, “She is so irrelevant. I couldn’t care less about anything that comes out of her mouth.”

    Another labelled her, “MAGA Barbie.”

    Others mocked her attempt to frame the event as unifying, adding, “The irony is that she wants to unite the country!!”

    Erika Kirk speaking at a podium with stage lights behind her, related to Turning Point USA alternate halftime show.

    Erika Kirk speaking at a podium with stage lights behind her, related to Turning Point USA alternate halftime show.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    However, supporters of the TPUSA show pushed back instantly.

    “It was phenomenal! Thank you for giving us an alternative,” one fan wrote.

    Another added, “Everyone on stage put their heart and soul into every song.”

    “You made Charlie proud. He was smiling from heaven tonight,” said one more, while a fourth commented, “Erika, I was in tears! Great job! We love you.”

    Beyond online criticism, Erika’s post was also slammed by her long-standing feud with Candace Owens.

    Candace Owens reignited her feud with Erika Kirk by questioning the show’s viewership claims

    Tweet from Candace Owens criticizing Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show viewership with a promotional image of the event.

    Tweet from Candace Owens criticizing Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show viewership with a promotional image of the event.

    Image credits: RealCandaceO

    Candace Owens, who previously worked with Turning Point USA, added fuel to the controversy.

    The conservative commentator publicly questioned the reported viewership numbers for the alternative show, suggesting they were inflated.

    Tweet from George Ryan replying to Turning Point USA about fake crowd noise during an alternate halftime show event.

    Tweet from George Ryan replying to Turning Point USA about fake crowd noise during an alternate halftime show event.

    Image credits: NoTaBoT8700

    Rob Michaels replying to Erika Kirk on Turning Point USA’s alternate halftime show controversy in a heated tweet.

    Rob Michaels replying to Erika Kirk on Turning Point USA’s alternate halftime show controversy in a heated tweet.

    Image credits: therobmichaels

    “The problem with people who have a lot of money they didn’t earn is that they tend to have no idea how stuff actually works,” she wrote on X.

    “No, this is not a possible result if you truly had 5.2 million live viewers. Sorry, America, everything is still fake and gay until further notice.”

    Owens further speculated that the organization might have spent an “offensive amount” on YouTube ads to increase the numbers.

    TPUSA reportedly organized the show as a direct alternative to the official Super Bowl halftime show by Bad Bunny

    Man in a dark pinstripe suit standing on stage with colorful blurred lights in the background at an event.

    Man in a dark pinstripe suit standing on stage with colorful blurred lights in the background at an event.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Bad Bunny’s selection had already been criticized by several right-leaning commentators, especially President Donald Trump, who called the official show “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst, EVER.”

    TPUSA promoted its own concert with “no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom.”

    Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk on stage at Turning Point USA event, with bright blue background and microphone in hand.

    Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk on stage at Turning Point USA event, with bright blue background and microphone in hand.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Andrew Kolvet stated, “We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game.”

    “These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too.”

    But as soon as both performances aired, the massive difference in audience size instantly led to an intense online debate surrounding the true impact of the Super Bowl halftime show.

    “It’s giving high school talent show,” wrote one netizen

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show, mentioning Bad Bunny and American identity.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show, mentioning Bad Bunny and American identity.

    Image credits: 01010111000101O

    Tweet from Les Deplorable criticizing Erika Kirk for speaking out on Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show.

    Tweet from Les Deplorable criticizing Erika Kirk for speaking out on Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show.

    Image credits: les__deplorable

    Tweet criticizing Erika Kirk about Turning Point USA’s alternate halftime show during the Super Bowl political rally event.

    Tweet criticizing Erika Kirk about Turning Point USA’s alternate halftime show during the Super Bowl political rally event.

    Image credits: DavidAd65794047

    Tweet from user @fxbius replying to Erika Kirk and TPUSA, commenting on dignity and name usage in a Turning Point USA controversy.

    Tweet from user @fxbius replying to Erika Kirk and TPUSA, commenting on dignity and name usage in a Turning Point USA controversy.

    Image credits: fxbius

    Tweet by Dani Digs replying to Erika Kirk about Turning Point USA’s alternate halftime show controversy.

    Tweet by Dani Digs replying to Erika Kirk about Turning Point USA’s alternate halftime show controversy.

    Image credits: DaniHasReceipts

    Tweet by Planet Alison criticizing Erika Kirk after speaking out on Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show.

    Tweet by Planet Alison criticizing Erika Kirk after speaking out on Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show.

    Image credits: Planet__Alison

    A social media post roasting Erika Kirk after speaking out on Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show.

    A social media post roasting Erika Kirk after speaking out on Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show.

    Image credits: wrathoconn

    Tweet discussing Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show with comments on Christian artists blocked from performing.

    Tweet discussing Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show with comments on Christian artists blocked from performing.

    Image credits: XRPcryptonation

    Tweet from John Wayne replying to Erika Kirk about Turning Point USA’s alternate halftime show controversy.

    Tweet from John Wayne replying to Erika Kirk about Turning Point USA’s alternate halftime show controversy.

    Image credits: bucketdad46

    Tweet by Rickey Rantle criticizing Erika Kirk's statement on Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show controversy.

    Tweet by Rickey Rantle criticizing Erika Kirk's statement on Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show controversy.

    Image credits: feb2ndday

    Tweet reply criticizing lip syncing in Turning Point USA alternate halftime show shared after Erika Kirk spoke out.

    Tweet reply criticizing lip syncing in Turning Point USA alternate halftime show shared after Erika Kirk spoke out.

    Image credits: MaileOnX

    Tweet from The HoopFather responding to Erika Kirk, discussing Turning Point USA and a Puerto Rican entertainer controversy.

    Tweet from The HoopFather responding to Erika Kirk, discussing Turning Point USA and a Puerto Rican entertainer controversy.

    Image credits: TheHoopFather

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to TPUSA, comparing Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show to a high school talent show.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to TPUSA, comparing Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show to a high school talent show.

    Image credits: Spaghettiihoe

    Tweet from MrMeow replying to Erika Kirk about Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show, mentioning Charlie watching the show.

    Tweet from MrMeow replying to Erika Kirk about Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show, mentioning Charlie watching the show.

    Image credits: TheReal_MrMeow

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Mrs. Professional Widow" is gonna milk that "Charlie would've" gravy train until it runs dry.

    3
    3points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suspect when Trump goes, the majority of the noisier right will go with him.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So... A show that was formed by taking racists was dedicated to Charlie Kirk. Hmm.

    1
    1point
    reply
    raybolen avatar
    Ray Bolen
    Ray Bolen
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was cooking at half-time

    0
    0points
    reply
