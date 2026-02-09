“Stomped”: Erika Kirk Roasted After Speaking Out On Turning Point USA’s Alternate Halftime Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Erika Kirk found herself at the center of an online backlash after praising Turning Point USA’s “All American Halftime Show”, an alternative broadcast that aired during the 2026 Super Bowl on February 8.

The conservative event headlined by Kid Rock and other country artists was meant to counterprogram the official halftime performance by Bad Bunny.

Highlights While Bad Bunny's official show shattered records with over 130 million views, the TPUSA alternative reportedly drew only 6 million.

Erika Kirk dedicated the "All-American" show to her late husband, Charlie Kirk, sparking both sympathy and harsh criticism.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens publicly doubted the viewership claims, suggesting the numbers were "inflated" by ad spending.

However, as viewership numbers and reactions poured in, critics quickly turned their attention to Kirk and brutally mocked her.

RELATED:

Erika Kirk praised the TPUSA halftime show and dedicated it to late husband, Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk speaking onstage at an event with a red and blue background, related to Turning Point USA halftime show.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Following the event, Erika, who now leads Turning Point USA after the passing of her husband and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, shared a tribute post on X celebrating the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

She posted a montage video of Charlie and called the event “so incredible.”

“The @TPUSA All-American Halftime Show was so incredible. Charlie would’ve absolutely loved it. Thank you to the millions that tuned in.”

“It’s okay to love Jesus and your country. Ultimately, this is what it’s all about,” she wrote.

Male musician passionately singing and playing guitar during Turning Point USA alternate halftime show performance.

Image credits: Turning Point USA

The TPUSA event featured Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett performing patriotic country sets, with a tribute to Charlie shown on screens during the finale.

However, Erika’s celebratory post quickly collided with a wave of harsh online reactions as users compared the event’s viewership with Bad Bunny’s show.

The viewership comparisons with Bad Bunny’s halftime show fueled online mockery

Male performer in a hat and shorts on stage during Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show with an energetic audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Turning Point USA

The @TPUSA All-American Halftime Show was so incredible. Charlie would’ve absolutely loved it. Thank you to the millions that tuned in. I’m so proud of our entire team, staff, and the artists who believed in the vision and mission @KidRock@brantleygilbert@leebrice… pic.twitter.com/jDsyqnmmJT — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) February 9, 2026

Early reports suggested that Bad Bunny’s halftime performance drew more than 130 million views worldwide, placing it among the most-watched Super Bowl shows in history.

In comparison, the TPUSA alternative event reportedly drew around six million viewers across various platforms.

The huge gap quickly became the focus of social media commentary, as critics mocked Erika’s celebratory tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet roasting Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show with a sarcastic comment on its quality.

Image credits: adrianatravieso

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet responding to Erika Kirk about Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show controversy.

Image credits: pappybest

“You got stomped,” one user wrote bluntly.

Another added, “144 million people watched Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show vs only 6 million watched Kid Rock’s halftime show.”

Others joined in the critique, with one stating, “But only the bunny was worth watching.”

Performers in white outfits with flags and drums at a football stadium during Turning Point USA alternate halftime show.

Image credits: NFL

“She thought TP was going to get more views,” one more wrote, and another said, “Probably should just keep silent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One commenter summed up the comparison more diplomatically, adding, “I personally enjoyed the theatrics of Bad Bunny’s performance much more than Turning Point. They both had their pros and cons.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The public reactions intensified from harsh insults to loyal support from conservative viewers

Man in a suit speaking closely with a woman in white at a Turning Point USA event, highlighting Erika Kirk controversy.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Tweet criticizing Turning Point USA’s alternate halftime show viewership compared to Bad Bunny’s audience, mentioning Erika Kirk.

Image credits: btrekman1

Tweet from No Kings account rejecting the Epstein halftime show linked to Turning Point USA’s alternate event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: no_kings

As the backlash spread, Erika’s post attracted divided reactions from netizens.

Some critics took personal jabs at her, with one writing, “She is so irrelevant. I couldn’t care less about anything that comes out of her mouth.”

Another labelled her, “MAGA Barbie.”

Others mocked her attempt to frame the event as unifying, adding, “The irony is that she wants to unite the country!!”

Erika Kirk speaking at a podium with stage lights behind her, related to Turning Point USA alternate halftime show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

However, supporters of the TPUSA show pushed back instantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was phenomenal! Thank you for giving us an alternative,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Everyone on stage put their heart and soul into every song.”

“You made Charlie proud. He was smiling from heaven tonight,” said one more, while a fourth commented, “Erika, I was in tears! Great job! We love you.”

Beyond online criticism, Erika’s post was also slammed by her long-standing feud with Candace Owens.

Candace Owens reignited her feud with Erika Kirk by questioning the show’s viewership claims

Tweet from Candace Owens criticizing Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show viewership with a promotional image of the event.

Image credits: RealCandaceO

Candace Owens, who previously worked with Turning Point USA, added fuel to the controversy.

The conservative commentator publicly questioned the reported viewership numbers for the alternative show, suggesting they were inflated.

Tweet from George Ryan replying to Turning Point USA about fake crowd noise during an alternate halftime show event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NoTaBoT8700

ADVERTISEMENT

Rob Michaels replying to Erika Kirk on Turning Point USA’s alternate halftime show controversy in a heated tweet.

Image credits: therobmichaels

“The problem with people who have a lot of money they didn’t earn is that they tend to have no idea how stuff actually works,” she wrote on X.

“No, this is not a possible result if you truly had 5.2 million live viewers. Sorry, America, everything is still fake and gay until further notice.”

Owens further speculated that the organization might have spent an “offensive amount” on YouTube ads to increase the numbers.

TPUSA reportedly organized the show as a direct alternative to the official Super Bowl halftime show by Bad Bunny

ADVERTISEMENT

Man in a dark pinstripe suit standing on stage with colorful blurred lights in the background at an event.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Bad Bunny’s selection had already been criticized by several right-leaning commentators, especially President Donald Trump, who called the official show “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst, EVER.”

TPUSA promoted its own concert with “no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom.”

Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk on stage at Turning Point USA event, with bright blue background and microphone in hand.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Kolvet stated, “We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too.”

But as soon as both performances aired, the massive difference in audience size instantly led to an intense online debate surrounding the true impact of the Super Bowl halftime show.

“It’s giving high school talent show,” wrote one netizen

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show, mentioning Bad Bunny and American identity.

Image credits: 01010111000101O

Tweet from Les Deplorable criticizing Erika Kirk for speaking out on Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show.

Image credits: les__deplorable

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Erika Kirk about Turning Point USA’s alternate halftime show during the Super Bowl political rally event.

Image credits: DavidAd65794047

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user @fxbius replying to Erika Kirk and TPUSA, commenting on dignity and name usage in a Turning Point USA controversy.

Image credits: fxbius

Tweet by Dani Digs replying to Erika Kirk about Turning Point USA’s alternate halftime show controversy.

Image credits: DaniHasReceipts

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Planet Alison criticizing Erika Kirk after speaking out on Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show.

Image credits: Planet__Alison

A social media post roasting Erika Kirk after speaking out on Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show.

Image credits: wrathoconn

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show with comments on Christian artists blocked from performing.

Image credits: XRPcryptonation

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from John Wayne replying to Erika Kirk about Turning Point USA’s alternate halftime show controversy.

Image credits: bucketdad46

Tweet by Rickey Rantle criticizing Erika Kirk's statement on Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show controversy.

Image credits: feb2ndday

Tweet reply criticizing lip syncing in Turning Point USA alternate halftime show shared after Erika Kirk spoke out.

Image credits: MaileOnX

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from The HoopFather responding to Erika Kirk, discussing Turning Point USA and a Puerto Rican entertainer controversy.

Image credits: TheHoopFather

Screenshot of a tweet replying to TPUSA, comparing Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show to a high school talent show.

Image credits: Spaghettiihoe

Tweet from MrMeow replying to Erika Kirk about Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show, mentioning Charlie watching the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TheReal_MrMeow