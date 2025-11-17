“Everything Went As Planned”: Erika Kirk Hit With Wild Conspiracy Theories After Recent Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Erika Kirk has become the subject of new conspiracy theories surrounding the loss of her husband.



The assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September reignited concerns about freedom of speech in the United States amid an increasingly tense and polarized political climate.

Since the attack, Erika has made several public appearances and has vowed to defend Charlie’s political objectives as the new CEO of his organization, Turning Point USA.



Highlights A video of Erika Kirk interacting with supporters from a car is being dissected by conspiracy theorists online.

Some viewers claim her hand placement signals a connection to a secret society founded in the 18th century.

Supporters called for more empathy for the grieving widow amid accusations that she is faking tears for “clout.”

RELATED:

Erika Kirk speaking at a podium, exhibiting expressive gestures that fuel speculation about her acting style while crying.

Erika Kirk is facing wild conspiracy theories after a tearful interaction with supporters



Image credits: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

The mom of two chose not to grieve in private, attending many events to honor her late husband—and one of them has recently gone viral.

In a clip posted to X on Sunday (November 16), Erika can be seen passing through a crowd inside a black vehicle as supporters chant Charlie’s name.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 36-year-old, who had rolled down the window to see the public, appeared overcome with emotion, covering her face and seemingly crying.

Young man in a dark blazer looking attentive during a public speaking event about acting and gestures.

Image credits: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

“I’m sorry, but what kind of acting is this?” one critic wrote over the video. In the comments, many accused Erika of faking her tears to elicit sympathy from American citizens.

“This is the fakest cry I’ve ever seen in my life,” another user echoed.

“Wiping at tears that are not there?” typed someone else.



“This is terrible. Mourning in a strange way…” a separate user chimed in, while another added, “Anything for clout.”

Erika Kirk displaying dramatic gestures while crying inside a car, sparking wild conspiracy theories about her acting style.

Many viewers have accused her of fake crying, claiming she was “wiping tears that weren’t there”



Image credits: X/noahsark1000

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user Connie expressing tears of joy and fulfillment, sparking curiosity about Erika Kirk's acting gestures while crying.

Image credits: ConniewithCats

ADVERTISEMENT

Others went even further, claiming Erika had orchestrated her husband’s passing. “She had her husband k*lled. She did it. She belongs in jail.”

“Everything went as planned and she’s living her dream,” wrote another conspiracy theorist.

Some have even linked her body language to the Illuminati, a secret society founded in the 18th century

What is Erika Kirk doing? pic.twitter.com/RU50PYFXDY — Noah’s Ark 🚢 (@NoahsArk1000) November 16, 2025

Meanwhile, another commenter analyzed her body language, claiming her hand placement was an encrypted message connected to the Illuminati.

The name refers to a secret society founded in 1776 to oppose superstition, obscurantism, and tyrannical monarchs, which was later outlawed with the encouragement of the Catholic Church.

Image showing Erika Kirk making hand gestures while crying, sparking conspiracy theories about acting and symbolism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: GutsySheila

“The gesture of a hand over the mouth is used to symbolize the need for silence or discretion regarding the fraternity’s secrets,” wrote @GutsySheila.

The same user went on to claim that the act of covering one eye is associated with the Illuminati and the Eye of Providence, allegedly symbolizing “secrecy, hidden knowledge, or the idea of being watched.”

Erika Kirk standing next to a man in a suit outdoors, her gestures sparking wild conspiracy theories about acting.

Image credits: Getty/Kevin Dietsch

Supporters rushed to the comments to defend Erika, shutting down those speculating about her grief.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her ‘hand gestures’ are because she is crying. Most people cover their face when they cry or are emotional,” one user said.

“Put it down, mate,” added someone else.

One user urged people to empathize with Erika and imagine being in the spotlight overnight after a tragedy that unfolded publicly. “Idk mate.. try losing your partner and feel how bad it gets.”

She was also recently criticized for her warm embraces with JD Vance and Jason Aldean

ADVERTISEMENT

Erika Kirk walking on stage in a sparkling green dress, gestures sparking wild conspiracy theories about her acting.

Image credits: Getty/Roy Rochlin

In addition to being scrutinized for the way she cries, there have been other parts of Erika’s body language that have drawn criticism: her affectionate hugs with different men at events honoring her late husband.

Last month, her warm embrace with JD Vance sparked speculation that she was having an affair with the US Vice President, who is married to Usha Chilukuri Vance, the mother of his three children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erika Kirk hugging a man in a black hat while a woman looks on, with acting gestures sparking conspiracy theories.

Image credits: Fox News

“No one will ever replace my husband,” she told the crowd at a Turning Point event at the University of Mississippi.

“But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD— in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that’s why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight.”

During the hug, Erika moved her hand to the back of JD’s head, while his hands rested on her waist.

JD Vance and Erika Kirk are one inappropriate appearance away from claiming that God spoke to them and they have to get married now. pic.twitter.com/TQ5mKJvKIw — Cheong,MBA, Esq (@Jarha_esquire) October 30, 2025

The Turning Point CEO was further criticized for a hug with country singer Jason Aldean that many deemed “inappropriate” at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on November 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being introduced as “the woman who refuses to surrender,” she hugged Jason and his wife Brittany for a long time and rubbed Jason’s back for several seconds.

Erika Kirk with long blonde hair showing emotional gestures while crying in a tense and dramatic moment

ADVERTISEMENT

Erika said that since the attack, there have been cameras “analyzing my every move, analyzing every smile, my every tear”



Image credits: Getty/Anna Moneymaker

Speaking with Fox News‘ Jesse Watters, Erika subtly addressed the commentary surrounding her public appearances.

The former Miss Arizona was asked what she thought of suspected assassin Tyler Robinson’s request to bar cameras from the courtroom during his trial.

“There were cameras all over my husband when he was m*rdered. There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning. There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move, analyzing every smile, my every tear, we deserve to have cameras in there,” she responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man in suit and red tie speaking while a woman with long blonde hair leans in, gestures hint at expressive acting and emotions.

Image credits: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

Erika added, “Why not be transparent? There is nothing to hide, I know there is not because I have seen what the case is built on.”

People had harsh words for Erika Kirk after watching her interaction with supporters

Screenshot of a social media post discussing personal priorities and time management after losing a spouse.

Image credits: dobolina_mister

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on social media claiming an unrealistic acting gesture while crying sparks wild conspiracy theories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: degen4lyfe_

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Erika Kirk’s acting and crying skills, sparking wild conspiracy theories.

Image credits: TayRyMom3

Tweet screenshot showing a user humorously mentioning crying, related to acting gestures sparking conspiracy theories.

Image credits: VanKreulen

Tweet from user George discussing Erika Kirk's gestures while crying and sparking wild conspiracy theories about acting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: georgelucas880

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user CTE reacting to grief and acting emotions with skepticism about acting gestures while crying.

Image credits: ThisGuyCTE

Tweet by Mario expressing shock and confusion, related to the topic of acting and gestures while crying.

Image credits: PawlowskiMario

Tweet from IncarcerNation.com suggesting Erika Kirk should start a world tour called Erika's Tears amid acting and gesture conspiracy theories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: IncarcerNation

Tweet by user Mikey expressing embarrassment, highlighting viewers' reactions to Erika Kirk's acting gestures while crying.

Image credits: MaiconXcel

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet questioning Erika Kirk's acting gestures while crying, sparking wild conspiracy theories online.

Image credits: Aspenalps1

Twitter reply text saying she put on a good show, discussing Erika Kirk's acting gestures while crying and sparking theories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: knine305

Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on acting gestures with a sarcastic remark about soap operas.

Image credits: BgradeSteve

Tweet showing a user commenting on Erika Kirk’s gestures while crying sparking wild conspiracy theories about acting style.

Image credits: BBost41093

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet questioning acting gestures with reference to grief, sparking wild conspiracy theories online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AndyArmchair